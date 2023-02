We are a new (3rd year) Christian Middle/High School, looking to hire teachers for the Fall of 2023 (6th-9th grade). We will add grades in coming years so it’s a great opportunity to grow professionally with us.

For more info please contact: Principal Aaron Brindle 352-625-7425 (office) or Brightcityconsultinganddesign@gmail.com

Building Bridges Academy

Silver Springs FL 34488

bbabears.com