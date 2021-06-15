Bridge Church, Blackshear, GA

Children & Family Pastor – Bridge Church

Bridge Church is committed to discipling followers of Jesus Christ to be sent out in order to reach the neighborhood, next generation, & nations with the Gospel!

We are praying for a Godly man who will disciple and pastor our children and their families.

Visit our website at www.bridge419.com to view full job description.

Those interested in applying should send a cover letter and resume to bridge419blackshear@gmail.com by August 2nd, 2021.