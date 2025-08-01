ORLANDO — Nearly 400 Florida Baptist pastors, ministry leaders and church members gathered at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando July 17–19 for the 2025 Black Multicultural State Fellowship. This year’s gathering, titled “Authentic,” focused on the theme “A Sincere Faith through Worship, Training and Connection.”

Churches represented at the event spanned the state, from as far south as Miami to as far north as Panama City, all coming together to grow in faith, leadership and unity. This year marked the 10th annual gathering of the fellowship, continuing a tradition of cultivating cultural expression and spiritual enrichment within the Florida Baptist family.

“We are individually and collectively part of the Florida Baptist Convention as a whole,” said Erik Cummings, Black multicultural catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. “This has been an opportunity for cultural expression—a place where we can glean and grow in our various ministry contexts.”

A spirit of authentic worship

Each of the four main worship services centered on a different theme, with powerful messages delivered by respected pastors from across the country:

Pastor Parnell Smith, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Panama City, opened the gathering with a message titled “God Is,” setting a tone of reflection and hope. Pastor Larry Mouton, No Greater Love Baptist Church, Tampa, challenged attendees with a message on “The Just Shall Live by Faith.” Adron Robinson, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Chicago, brought insight into “The Paradox of Pastoral Ministry” during the Friday evening session. Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, closed the event on Saturday morning with a timely word on “How to Pray When You Don’t Know How to Pray.”

Worship was led by David Ward of Durham, North Carolina, who guided attendees in heartfelt praise throughout the conference.

Fellowship and focused training

The fellowship offered more than just worship; it was a space of deep encouragement and equipping. Attendees chose from 12 intensive training classes designed to meet the needs of churches today, including sessions on stewardship and generosity, retaining new members, reaching college students and the next generation, worship leadership and music ministry, church administration, and women’s and men’s ministry development.

Morning breakouts and special events

Friday began with men’s and women’s breakfast gatherings designed to inspire and encourage. Kim Hardy, of Atlanta, spoke at the women’s breakfast on “Activating Your Yes.” Pastor C. Dwight Woods, Family of God Baptist Church,Panama City, challenged the men to lead faithfully in their homes and churches.

Florida Baptist Financial Services sponsored these breakouts and presented information on renovation projects and stewardship opportunities across the state.

A decade of impact

This year’s conference marked 10 years since the reintroduction of the fellowship in 2015, when it was started by Patrick Coats, former Black multicultural catalyst. Since then, the event has grown in size, scope and spiritual impact.

“I am so grateful for all the volunteers, speakers and everyone who made this event possible,” Cummings said.

As participants returned to their churches across Florida, they carried with them more than notes and material. They returned with renewed conviction to live out their faith authentically, every single day.