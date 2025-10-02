For Christian authors Shaida Escoffery-Whitley and Jenifer Jennings, fiction is far more than entertainment—it’s discipleship in disguise.

These two Florida-based writers are part of a growing movement of biblical historical fiction authors who are crafting stories that bridge the gap between casual readers and deeper engagement with God’s Word. Their characters may be fictionalized, but their ultimate goal is spiritual formation.

“I never want someone to read my books and think they’ve substituted Scripture,” said Jennings. “I want them to go back to the Bible and say, ‘I never saw it that way before.’”

Jennings, a former psychology student turned women’s ministry leader, didn’t grow up in a Christian home. Her hunger to understand God’s Word took root when she became a believer in high school—and eventually bloomed into a writing ministry that gives voice to lesser-known biblical figures.

Escoffery-Whitley, a pastor’s wife and women’s ministry teacher, took a similar path. Her most recent novel, “Slow to Anger,” explores the tension between distorted theology and liberating truth through the eyes of an enslaved preacher named Azariah. She wrote it to help modern readers wrestle with themes of justice, mercy and the misuse of Scripture.

“I wanted to show what happens when God’s Word is weaponized—and what it looks like when someone finds the courage to speak the truth,” she said.

Storytelling as bridge-building

For both authors, fiction is a gateway—not a replacement—for real spiritual transformation. They write with intentionality: rooting their plots in biblical context, developing fully human characters and pointing readers toward the gospel.

“People are intimidated by the Bible,” said Jennings. “It’s 66 books. It’s history. It’s culture. But fiction makes that world less foreign—it helps people step into the sandals of someone living it.”

Escoffery-Whitley agrees. “When you connect emotionally with a character, you’re more likely to reflect spiritually. Stories open the door for conversations people might not otherwise have.”

Both authors emphasize that their characters are flawed, layered and relatable—just like the real men and women in Scripture. By depicting those biblical figures with authenticity and empathy, they help readers see that God still uses imperfect people today.

“The same God who used Rebekah, who spoke to James—He still moves like that,” said Jennings.

Writing with reverence

While their styles differ, both authors take their research—and their calling—seriously. Jennings, who holds a master’s in biblical language exegesis, spends hours studying historical context, archaeology and Scripture before writing a single scene. Escoffery-Whitley approaches each book with prayer and theological clarity, even developing a companion Bible study for her latest book to help readers explore the biblical themes in more depth.

Escoffery-Whitley believes fiction can start a conversation, but Scripture finishes it. “My hope is that a story will stir something in the heart that leads someone straight to the Word.”

Fiction that points to truth

In an age of distraction and spiritual confusion, biblical fiction may seem like an unlikely tool for evangelism or discipleship—but it’s quietly making an impact.

Their fictional stories may not be part of the biblical canon, but they are faithful to its heartbeat: God is real, He is speaking and His story continues—one reader at a time.