Bethel Baptist Church – Lakeland, FL
Part-time Children’s Ministry Director – We are seeking a creative, enthusiastic, and hardworking leader to nurture the next generation and their families. This person will plan and execute weekly children’s ministry activities, including scheduling nursery volunteer coverage for Wednesday and Sunday services; and coordinating Bethel Kidz Church program. Current children’s programs are thriving and ready for a child/family-loving person of God with a heart for ministry. Resumes and questions can be submitted to: bbclakelandsearch@gmail.com.