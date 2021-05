Is seeking a man of God to serve as full-time Senior Pastor to lead our Biblically-grounded and well-established weekly congregation of 300+.

Applicants should adhere to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 and have 10+ years of experience.

Visionaries who are prepared to lead us in evangelism, discipleship, and missions, and deliver biblically-based messages can send resumes to 3125 W. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL 33810 or bbclakelandsearch@gmail.com.