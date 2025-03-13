Bethel Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL
Children’s Ministry Director/Media & Technology Director is a dual-role position responsible for leading and overseeing Children’s Ministry programs while managing the church’s media communications and digital presence. This position requires a dynamic individual with a passion for teaching children, a commitment to spiritual development, and proficiency in multimedia and technology. The candidate will work closely with pastoral staff, volunteers, and families to ensure the church’s mission is upheld in all children’s programs and media outreach. Please submit resumes to: bbclakelandsearch@gmail.com.