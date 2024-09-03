Church Positions

Bethel Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL

Bethel Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL is seeking a Part-time Children’s Ministry Director. We are seeking a creative, enthusiastic, hardworking leader to nurture the next generation and their families.  Plan and execute weekly children’s ministry activities, including scheduling nursery volunteer coverage for Wednesday and Sunday services; and coordinating Bethel Kidz Church program.  Current children’s programs are thriving and ready for a child/family-loving person of God with a heart for ministry. Please submit resumes and questions to: bbclakelandsearch@gmail.com.
