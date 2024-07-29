Bethany Baptist Church, Tampa, FL

Bethany Baptist Church is seeking a Part-Time Worship Leader to plan and lead weekly worship services (Sunday 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.), as well as special events. Lead the congregation in worship through song, prayer, and Scripture readings. Manage the worship team and choir and coordinate rehearsals. Participate in various church activities and events throughout the year. Work with church staff to ensure that all services are properly planned and executed. Compensation is $300/week. Please submit resumes to: bethanybaptist@tampabay.rr.com