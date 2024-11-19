Bethany Baptist Church in Myakka, FL
Bethany Baptist Church in Myakka, FL is prayerfully seeking the man God has called to fill the position of full-time pastor. We are a traditional small country Baptist church where we gather, grow and serve together. We may be a small church, but the heart of Bethany is centered on the conviction that lives can be changed through a relationship with Jesus. This is a full-time position, including salary plus parsonage. Please contact John Harrison at Johnharrison559@gmail.com.