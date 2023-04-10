Beacon Hill Baptist Church, Somerset, KY

Is seeking God’s leadership as we search for a Senior Pastor. We are a multigenerational body of Christ followers who are excited to be used by God. We currently have four, full-time, ministerial staff and have an average worship attendance of approximately 275. We are seeking a candidate who has the spiritual gift of leadership, is an effective communicator of God’s Word, and who is excited to lead a church to reach its full potential for Christ!

If you are interested in this opportunity, we’d love to have you join this process by submitting your resume and cover letter to: beaconhillbaptistsearch@gmail.com or Dusty Phelps, Pastor Search Chair, 138 Kent Haven Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.