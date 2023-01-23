Beachside Baptist Church, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Beachside Baptist is looking for a Family Pastor. We are a Southern Baptist, Bible-believing, gospel-centered church that is searching for someone to be committed to the long- term investment in families and kids from cradle to college. This full-time pastor will be responsible for leading the student and kids’ ministries at Beachside, with a hands-on emphasis on the student ministry. If interested please email your resume to info@beachsidebaptist.com