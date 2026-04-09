BCM Jacksonville Students Take the Gospel to Guatemala Over Spring Break

This spring break, a team from Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) Jacksonville traveled to Guatemala with a clear purpose: to support local ministries and share the gospel while helping students see that God’s work extends far beyond their own community.

“The primary goal of our trip was to support local ministries in reaching neighborhoods, orphanages, and communities with the gospel,” said Ben Braly, BCM-Jacksonville director.

“At the same time, we wanted our students to see that God is at work all over the world, not just in Jacksonville but globally through the Great Commission.”

A Strategic Partnership Opens the Door

Guatemala was chosen for this mission trip through a partnership connection with Fruit Cove Baptist Church in Jacksonville. The church had an established relationship with Iglesia Del Camino Ministries, creating an opportunity for BCM students to step into ongoing, impactful ministry.

“That connection gave our students the chance to serve in a place where strong gospel work was already happening,” Braly explained.

A Young Team Eager to Serve

The Guatemala team consisted of 12 participants, including the Braly’s wife and daughter. Across two trips—Guatemala and Nicaragua—26 individuals were sent out.

“What stood out about the Guatemala group was how many were freshmen,” he said. “This trip was designed to introduce them to missions, and they responded with a willingness to learn, serve, and step into what God is doing around the world.”

Serving Through Children’s Ministry and Home Visits

While in Guatemala, the team partnered with ministries in and around Antigua, focusing primarily on children’s ministry. They led Vacation Bible School-style activities that included Bible lessons, crafts, and games. They also spent time ministering at a girls’ orphanage, offering encouragement and care.

In addition, the team conducted home visits bringing food bags or water filters, sharing the gospel, praying with families, and offering personal encouragement.

“Those moments were especially impactful.”

Spiritual Growth in Action

Throughout the week, students experienced significant spiritual growth. Many became more aware of both the physical and spiritual needs around them, while also witnessing how God can redeem and use people from all kinds of backgrounds.

“We saw students step up in leadership, serve without complaining, and genuinely love people well,” he said. “The group grew closer together, and it was clear that God was shaping their hearts.”

A Faith That Stands Firm

One testimony from the trip left a lasting impression on both students and leaders.

During a home visit, the team met a young woman who had turned from her Catholic upbringing to follow Christ. Despite facing pressure from her community to return to her former beliefs, she remained steadfast.

“Not only did she stand firm in her faith, but she was able to influence her parents to come to know Christ as well,” Braly shared. “Her life became a light in her community, and her story deeply impacted our team.”

Made Possible Through Partnership

The trip was made possible in part through support from First Coast Churches and the Florida Baptist Convention. Scholarships helped remove financial barriers, allowing more students to participate.

“Their generosity made it possible for students to go who may not have otherwise had the opportunity,” he said. “They are truly investing in the future of the Kingdom.”

Students Owning the Mission

One of the most encouraging aspects of the trip was watching students take initiative.

“Once the plan was in place, they stepped in and made it happen,” said Braly. “They served, loved people well, and were fully engaged in the mission. It was a joy to watch them come alive and see God use their gifts.”

Living on Mission Back Home

The impact of the trip did not end when the team returned to Jacksonville. BCM’s ongoing ministry, “Gather to Scatter,” provides students with regular opportunities to share the gospel on campus.

“This trip reinforced that calling,” he said. “It helped students realize that the mission doesn’t stop overseas. People on our campus need the gospel just as much.”

Continuing the Mission Together

Churches and individuals can continue to support BCM Jacksonville and future mission efforts through giving, particularly through the Cooperative Program.

“When you give, you’re part of getting the gospel to students locally and globally,” Braly emphasized. “We truly do this together.”