BCF’s collegiate ministry cohosts Graceville Christmas Festival

GRACEVILLE– The Graceville Christmas Festival will be cohosted by The Baptist College of Florida’s Baptist Collegiate Ministry again this year with the City of Graceville on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The day of joy and holiday fun will start with the Christmas parade at 6 p.m. in downtown Graceville and end on Sanders Avenue in Heritage Village across from the BCF Archive building.

The BCF Jazz Band will be featured in the Christmas parade as they play jazzy renditions of everyone’s favorite Christmas carols, traveling from downtown to Heritage Village where an array of festivities will occur. Immediately following the parade, the college will host a tree lighting ceremony with traditional Christmas carols led by the BCF College Singers.

According to event coordinators, Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to make an appearance at the college’s winter wonderland full of snow, Christmas music, twinkling lights, a rock wall, giant inflatable slide, kiddie train, and some refreshments on hand for all ages.

This past year due to concerns over Covid-19, the event was only a drive-thru version but for those that remember the 2019 Graceville Christmas Festival at Heritage Village, this year promises to bring even more Christmas fun to kick off the month of December.

For more information about the Christmas Festival or The Baptist College of Florida, call 800-328-2660 ext. 442 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.