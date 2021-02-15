BCF Welcomes New Students

GRACEVILLE–New Student Orientation at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has become one of the best welcoming tools to prepare incoming students for college life. From the very beginning, as students unload cars with dorm essentials, the campus is revived by the liveliness and enthusiasm each student brings.

The two-day orientation at BCF is an exciting time to ready new students for the adventures that await them on their first official day of class. Faculty and staff try to make the first couple of days that the new students are on campus, away from home, as reassuring and informative as possible.

The spring class of 57 new students hail from five states and Europe, including Alabama, 3; Florida, 49; Georgia, 2, and one each from Iowa and South Carolina. The student from Europe is stationed in the military. They join the fall class of 192 students representing Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

This semester, new student orientation held Jan. 21-22 practiced social distancing and masks in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

The day’s activities began with registration and breakfast in the Deese Center, the school’s dinning facility. Following breakfast, students made their way to the Wellness Center where they participated in student-led praise and worship and a welcome message by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

“There is no such time as this but no better time than right now,” Kinchen told the new students,

After the chapel service, new students watched a series of videos designed to help them become familiar with the different faces around the BCF campus. They received essential information about the ETS exam by General Education Division Chair Kristy Ford, as well as information on financial aid, academic requirements, and a brief introduction to the Campus Counselor Debbie Williams. Sandra Richards, director of Student Life and Marketing, reviewed campus policies and procedures found within the Student Handbook and discussed ministry and employment opportunities.

New students met with academic advisors over lunch and returning students pursuing the same major.

After lunch, students received a campus and community overview by Rich Elligson, chair of the Theology Division, providing a point of reference in the town that is now called home. The first day of orientation ended with a fun scavenger hunt led by resident advisors and dinner in the Deese Center.

Day two began with coffee and pastries in the Kinchen Center followed by coffee hour led by Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp. After two days filled with non-stop activities students enjoyed game night before having the weekend to relax before classes began on Monday.

The beginning of the semester is always a fun and exciting time for new students as they embark on their journey of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®” For more information on The Baptist College of Florida please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.