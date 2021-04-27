BCF receives $30,000 for bivocational ministers scholarship

GRACEVILLE–A check for $30,000 for the Baptist College of Florida’s Bivocational Ministers Scholarship fund was presented to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in April by Rick Wheeler, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Financial Services.

“At Florida Baptist Financial Services, we are always seeking ways to lift up and strengthen pastors and churches,” Wheeler said. “Bivocational pastors have always been a substantial percentage of the number of pastors serving Florida Baptist churches – and the number is growing.”

FBFS is partnering with the Graceville college and the Florida Baptist Convention in establishing and supporting the bivocational ministers fund to impact the work and training of bivocational and small church pastors across the state.

“Theological education for these servant leaders can be more challenging due to the time, resources and energy demands on their life and ministry,” Wheeler said. “We pray that this scholarship will open the door for many more leaders to be equipped to fulfill God’s call upon their life to serve the church.

“When you help a pastor, you are also helping their family, their church, and their community.”

Wheeler shared how his appreciation for bivocational pastors was personal having grown up in the home of a Florida Baptist bivocational pastor. “It is a rich blessing to be a small part of seeing other leaders blessed through this fund.”

BCF students participate in a full range of state and federal aid programs to help with college expenses, said Sandra Richards, director of BCF’s student life and marketing.

These financial aid programs, loans, grants, and scholarships provided through fundraising initiatives, friends of the college donations, memorial gifts, and church sponsorships play a large part in meeting the financial needs of students as they attend college preparing for areas of ministry and service.

“Thankfully, financial assistance sometimes comes in the form of unexpected employment opportunities or from an incredible scholarship initiative such as the one established for bivocational ministers,” she said.

“Bivocational student ministers attending BCF are so thankful and extremely grateful for the support of these two organizations as well as the overwhelming support from their churches, families, and many who donate to the college, pray, or provided words of encouragement,” she added.

For more information on how you can be involved in the lives of students that are “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.