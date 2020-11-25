BCF holds Seniors Honors Day and plans for graduation

Pictured Above: BCF Senior Class President Josh Richards shares ways the graduating class champions changing the world.

GRACEVILLE—As the end of the Fall semester approaches, Baptist College of Florida in Graceville recognized the academic achievements of their seniors and prepared for commencement ceremonies honoring the graduation class.

Senior Honors Day, held Monday, Nov. 16, recognized members of the Fall 2020 graduating class who achieved honor status and maintained high grade point averages. Unlike previous years, the celebration was held outside at “Grand Bobbie’s Pavilion” in Heritage Village.

From the opening remarks by the Class President Josh Richards of Hayden, Ala., to the worship led by graduating senior Asa Sellers of Apopka, the service was filled with worship, praise, and thanksgiving for the blessings of God in the lives of the 2020 graduates.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed faculty, staff and students, and encouraged the graduates on the next step of their journey. He presented honor stoles and certificates to students with highest GPA academic achievements. A special certificate and preaching Bible were presented to Aaron Crawford of Eustis, who received the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award.

As members of the 2020 Fall class are busy finalizing their plans for life after graduation, commencement exercises will be held Dec. 4 at the Pavilion. The 37 graduates will walk across the outdoor stage having completed requirements for graduation. Several 2020 May graduates also plan to participate in the graduation since their commencement was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The campus is buzzing as the graduates are packing up their belongings and moving out of the dorm for the last time. While some will continue their education by pursuing a master’s degree or seminary degree, others will begin immediately serving in leadership positions in the areas of ministry, missions, business, education, music and psychology.

Exciting new challenges will be faced by the new graduates as they fulfill the call of the college’s motto “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®” For more information on Senior Honors Day or graduation at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.