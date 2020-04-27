BCF Continues to Rank High Academically and Affordable

GRACEVILLE—The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has received multiple awards for academic excellence, ease of online accessibility and cost effectiveness.

To meet the needs of today’s students, the school is leading the way in providing quality distance learning opportunities through innovative methods and their efforts have been recognized.

The college received three awards in the classification of most affordable.

The on-line ranking service, Great Value Colleges (GVC), recognized BCF “60 Most Affordable Accredited Online Christian Colleges for 2019.” A representative stated, “BCF, which placed 6th, was selected not only for the program’s affordability but also for the institution’s overall outstanding reputation, its faculty’s excellence, and the unerring commitment to providing non-traditional students a high-quality education and in doing so, giving them all the tools they need to achieve their future career goals.”

The college was also identified by the Washington state-based on-line service, SR Education Group, in the “2019 Most Affordable Online Christian Bachelor’s Degrees” and “2019 Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Music Degrees.” Out of 25 schools, BCF ranked fifth for its commitment to affordability.

The College Choice website recognized BCF as fourth in their award list for “Most Affordable Online Business Degrees for College Choice.”

The college was recognized in LendEDU’s fourth annual Student Loan Debt by School by State report for having one of the lowest average student loan debt per borrower figures not only in Florida, but the entire country.

In addition to being recognized for affordability, BCF has been identified for online efficiency. The faculty and staff are committed to equipping students on campus and online with a quality education preparing them for success.

By offering all BCF degrees online, SR Education Group selected BCF 24th on the “2020 Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees in Florida.”

Top Education Degrees placed BCF first in the “Top 30 Online Christian Colleges for BA or BS Degrees in Education 2019.” BCF was mentioned for being among the best in online education in the Excelligent education magazine’s “America’s 10 Leading Online Colleges 2019” and The Knowledge Review Magazine – Stand Out Unique, Continue Learning “The Most Valuable Online Colleges in America 2019”.

BestCollege.com also featured BCF in their list for “Best Online Bachelor’s in Elementary Education Programs.”

Although thankful to be listed and recognized, BCF’s goal is to train the next greatest generation of Christian leaders whether it’s in the classroom, on the mission field, in the boardroom, leading worship, or in the pulpit, said BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

“The Baptist College of Florida operates in an atmosphere of excellence without arrogance,” Kinchen said. “I am extremely proud of our BCF family as we pursue our God-given mission of ‘Changing the World through the Unchanging Word.®’”

BCF offers the highest quality education and training with one single purpose in mind; to educate and train those individuals that desire to change the world in a multitude of vocations and places around the world. One way that BCF can ensure this is by providing affordable degree options and quality training both online and on campus.

For more information on the awards that BCF received or the degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call (800)328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.