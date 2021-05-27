Baptist College of Florida, Graduates
BCF Spring 2021 Graduating Class with BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen and Academic Dean Robin Jumper.
Baptist College of FloridaCooperating Ministries

BCF announces graduating students

By Sandra Richards
The Baptist College of Florida May 2021 Graduating Class
(Florida Residents)

 

Megan Williams

Lakeland
B.A., EE**

 

Tricia Morris

Avon Park
B.A., MI

 

James Spears

Graceville
M.A., CO

 

Heather Fish

Graceville
B.A., CS***

 

Danielle Blum

Pensacola
B.A., PSY***

 

George Bowers

Marianna
B.A., BS

 

John Lucas Campbell

Plant City
B.A., MU***

 

Brian Pavlus

Panama City
B.A., BUS***

 

Deanna Wells

Bonifay
M.A., CO

 

Daniel James

Tallahassee
M.A., CO

 

Shannon Harmon

Graceville
M.A., CO

 

Autumn Transue

Jacksonville
B.A., EE***

 

Victori Koepsell

Clermont
B.A., PSY*

 

Ashlynn Cogley

Jacksonville
B.A., PSY***

 

Nicole Hackart

Apopka
B.A., EE***

 

Daniel Browne

St. Cloud
B.A., MS**

 

Christian Paul

Jasper
B.A., LACE

 

Brandon Allbritton

Crestview
B.A., MS*

 

Bethany Harris

Fort White
B.A., MS***

 

Aaron Crawford

Eustis
B.A., MS

 

Mitchell McGarr

Port Saint Lucie
B.A., MS

 

Bryan Mays

Clearwater
B.A., MS

 

Kelly DeBoer

Panama City Beach
B.A., MU

 

Aaron Wood

Graceville
B.A., MS

 

Rebecca Lowery

Panama City
M.A., CO

 

Degree Key:
Associate of Divinity: A. Div.
Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies: B.A., BS
Bachelor of Arts in Business Leadership: B.A., BUS
Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies: B.A., CS
Bachelor of Arts in Education Studies: B.A., ES
Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education: B.A., EE
Bachelor of Arts in Leadership & Christian Education: B.A., LACE
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry: B.A., MIN
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies: B.A., MS
Bachelor of Arts in Missions: B.A., MI
Bachelor of Arts in Music: B.A., MU
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology: B.A., PSY
Bachelor in Music Education: B.M., E
Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership: M.A., MWL
Master of Arts in Counseling: M.A., CO

Honors:
*Cum Laude
**Magna Cum Laude
***Summa Cum Laude

Sandra Richards

Sandra is the Director of Student Life and Marketing at The Baptist College of Florida. She has a heart for students who are preparing to change the world. Sandra earned Master’s degrees from Michigan State University and Troy State University and her Bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist University.

Sandra is married to Dr. Roger Richards, Curator for the Florida Baptist Archives and John Sullivan Chair of Baptist History. She is the mother of twin boys and grandmother of 8 ½ beautiful grandbabies.

