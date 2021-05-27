BCF announces graduating students

Sandra is the Director of Student Life and Marketing at The Baptist College of Florida. She has a heart for students who are preparing to change the world. Sandra earned Master’s degrees from Michigan State University and Troy State University and her Bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist University.

Sandra is married to Dr. Roger Richards, Curator for the Florida Baptist Archives and John Sullivan Chair of Baptist History. She is the mother of twin boys and grandmother of 8 ½ beautiful grandbabies.