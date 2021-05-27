BCF announces graduating students
The Baptist College of Florida May 2021 Graduating Class
(Florida Residents)
Megan Williams
Lakeland
B.A., EE**
Tricia Morris
Avon Park
B.A., MI
James Spears
Graceville
M.A., CO
Heather Fish
Graceville
B.A., CS***
Danielle Blum
Pensacola
B.A., PSY***
George Bowers Jr.
Marianna
B.A., BS
John Lukas Campbell
Plant City
B.A., MU***
Brian Pavlus
Panama City
B.A., BUS***
Deanna Wagner
Bonifay
M.A., CO
Daniel James
Tallahassee
M.A., CO
Shannon Harmon
Graceville
M.A., CO
Autumn Transue
Jacksonville
B.A., EE***
Victori Koepsell
Clermont
B.A., PSY*
Ashlynn Cogley
Jacksonville
B.A., PSY***
Nicole Hackart
Apopka
B.A., EE***
Daniel Browne
St. Cloud
B.A., MS**
Christian Paul
Jasper
B.A., LACE
Brandon Allbritton
Crestview
B.A., MS*
Bethany Harris
Fort White
B.A., MS***
Aaron Crawford
Eustis
B.A., MS
Mitchell McGarr
Port Saint Lucie
B.A., MS
Bryan Mays
Clearwater
B.A., MS
Rue DeBoer
Panama City Beach
B.A., MU
Aaron Wood
Graceville
B.A., MS
Rebecca Lowery
Panama City
M.A., CO
Degree Key:
Associate of Divinity: A. Div.
Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies: B.A., BS
Bachelor of Arts in Business Leadership: B.A., BUS
Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies: B.A., CS
Bachelor of Arts in Education Studies: B.A., ES
Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education: B.A., EE
Bachelor of Arts in Leadership & Christian Education: B.A., LACE
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry: B.A., MIN
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies: B.A., MS
Bachelor of Arts in Missions: B.A., MI
Bachelor of Arts in Music: B.A., MU
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology: B.A., PSY
Bachelor in Music Education: B.M., E
Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership: M.A., MWL
Master of Arts in Counseling: M.A., CO
Honors:
*Cum Laude
**Magna Cum Laude
***Summa Cum Laude