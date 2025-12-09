Baptist University of Florida Celebrates Historic December 2025 Graduation

GRACEVILLE, FL —December 2025 — Baptist University of Florida (BUF), founded in 1943 and located in Graceville, Florida, celebrated a landmark achievement this week by conferring degrees on the largest graduating class in its history. The 2025 Commencement marked a milestone for the institution, with graduates representing students from the Spanish, French, and English programs, from certificate to graduate levels.

This year’s diverse, multilingual graduating class reflects BUF’s expanding mission to prepare global Christian leaders. Students from South and Central Florida, along with Haitian, Hispanic, and English-speaking communities, gathered with family, friends, and distinguished guests to celebrate academic excellence, spiritual growth, and the advancement of Christian higher education.

“This historic class represents the heart and future of BUF,” said University President, Dr. Clayton Cloer, “Their accomplishments stand as a testimony to our founding vision and our continued commitment to train leaders who serve Christ around the world.”

Commencement ceremonies highlighted the growth of BUF Global initiatives and celebrated first-generation college graduates, ministry leaders, educators, and professionals equipped to serve in multicultural settings.

Baptist University of Florida extends its congratulations to the December Class of 2025 and looks forward to seeing them impact churches, communities, and nations with their calling and preparation.

For more information, visit www.buf.edu