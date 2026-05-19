Baptist Collegiate Ministries Unifies Local Churches on College Campus

Pictured above: Tanner Guidry, student pastor, and John Taylor, young adult minister, Immanuel Baptist Church, participate in BCM events where they engage students in gospel-centered conversation.

Multiple churches are making an impact at the University of West Florida and seeing students come to faith in Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord.

Partnering with Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) provides opportunities for college and young adult ministries to serve students and engage in gospel conversations on campus through coordinated events.

Young adults from Hillcrest Baptist Church welcome new and returning students to the University of West Florida. During campus move in events, the church assists students, provides snacks and shares opportunities to grow in faith.



During campus move-in week, members from local churches show up to help students move into their dorm rooms and participate in Club U-Dub, an event where churches host carnival-style games, pass out snacks, and engage in meaningful conversations with new students.

“Partnering with BCM has been a great way to help our young adults live on mission,” said Charlie Marlowe, young adults director, Hillcrest Baptist Church.

In the fall, BCM hosts Canon Cookout. At this event, churches participate by handing out coffee, snacks, and other items while making introductions and inviting new and returning students to church services.

Olive Baptist Church developed the Fisherman Team, a group of around 50 young adults who are trained in sharing the gospel. Like many of the other churches, they set up tables on campus and ask thought-provoking questions to students passing by. The goal is to engage students in conversations that will open the door for the gospel to be shared.

Other churches, including Immanuel Baptist Church and Woodbine Baptist Church, also participate in table talks weekly. They ask questions such as, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how confident are you that you will go to heaven one day?” Questions to get students thinking and talking.

In this way, each local church connects with many students. Often, one student will have conversations over time with representatives from several churches, and one day, after many seeds have been planted and watered, God gives the growth, and the student prays to receive Christ as Lord.

Young adults from Olive Baptist Church partner with Baptist Collegiate Ministries to reach beyond the walls of the church facility and engage with students on campus at UWF.

“Although we may not always immediately see the results, we trust that the impact is significant,” said Logan Taylor, ministerial associate pastor of young adults, Woodbine Baptist Church. “Scripture reminds us in Isaiah that God’s Word does not return void, and Romans tells us that the gospel is the power of God unto salvation. Because of that, we believe that anytime we faithfully share the truth of the gospel, people are being positively impacted, whether we see it right away or not.”

The pastors agree that local college ministries cooperating and serving with BCM shows students a living example of the Church as a whole. Many students who are active in local churches have come to worship and serve as a result of connecting with these ministries on campus.

“Once a semester, we get the opportunity to run a full service on campus at the BCM building,” said John Taylor, young adult minister, Immanuel Baptist Church. “This gives students an opportunity to meet our ministry team and get an idea of the culture of our ministry.” Following the service, students are invited to dinner and games at Immanuel Baptist Church.

The weekly events at the BCM provide a consistent rhythm of ministry, and the strong partnership of local churches further helps reach the next generation.

Several local churches participate weekly on campus in table talk events that get students thinking and talking about the gospel.

“I am so grateful to see so many local churches have a desire and plan to reach college students with the gospel,” said Quinton Englebright, director of Baptist Collegiate Ministries in the Pensacola area. “Together, we are reaching the campus with the gospel. The more opportunities what we can provide for more churches, the greater impact we will see.”

Through on-campus events, each church is making an impact that reaches out and builds up the kingdom of God.