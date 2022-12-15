Baptist College Of Florida Graduates (Florida Residents)
GRACEVILLE–Congratulations to these 10 Floridians who were among the December 2022 Baptist College of Florida graduates.
Luke Allen
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies
Honors: Summa Cum Laude
Homosassa, FL
Wilberdo Antoine
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies
Plantation, FL
Dylan Gary
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies
Molino, FL
Elizabeth Gregory
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies
Honors: Summa Cum Laude
Punta Gorda, FL
Billy Harrison
Bachelor of Arts in Missions
Tallahassee, FL
Robert Martin
Bachelor of Arts in Business Leadership
Honors: Cum Laude
Lake City, FL
Robert Mitchell
Bachelor of Arts in Business Leadership
Lynn Haven, FL
Jaucental Pantlitz
Bachelor of Arts in English
Honors: Cum Laude
Navarre, FL
Skylar Shipes
Bachelor of Arts Psychology
Honors: Magna Cum Laude
Chipley, FL
Angeline Smith
Bachelor of Arts Psychology
Honors: Summa Cum Laude
Ocklawaha, FL
Degree Key:
Associate of Divinity: A. Div.
Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies: B.A., BS
Bachelor of Arts in Business Leadership: B.A., BUS
Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies: B.A., CS
Bachelor of Arts in Education Studies: B.A., ES
Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education: B.A., EE
Bachelor of Arts in Leadership & Christian Education: B.A., LACE
Bachelor of Arts in History & Social Studies B.A., HI & SS
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry: B.A., MIN
Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies: B.A., MS
Bachelor of Arts in Missions: B.A., MI
Bachelor of Arts in Music: B.A., MU
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology: B.A., PSY
Bachelor in Music Education: B.M.E
Bachelor in Music and Worship Leadership B.A., MWL
Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership: M.A., MWL
Master of Arts in Counseling: M.A., CO
Honors:
*Cum Laude: 3.25 to 3.49 GPA
**Magna Cum Laude: 3.50 to 3.74 GPA
***Summa Cum Laude: 3.75 to 4.00 GPA