Baptist College Of Florida Graduates (Florida Residents)

GRACEVILLE–Congratulations to these 10 Floridians who were among the December 2022 Baptist College of Florida graduates.

Luke Allen

Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies

Honors: Summa Cum Laude

Homosassa, FL

Wilberdo Antoine

Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies

Plantation, FL

Dylan Gary

Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies

Molino, FL

Elizabeth Gregory

Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies

Honors: Summa Cum Laude

Punta Gorda, FL

Billy Harrison

Bachelor of Arts in Missions

Tallahassee, FL

Robert Martin

Bachelor of Arts in Business Leadership

Honors: Cum Laude

Lake City, FL

Robert Mitchell

Bachelor of Arts in Business Leadership

Lynn Haven, FL

Jaucental Pantlitz

Bachelor of Arts in English

Honors: Cum Laude

Navarre, FL

Skylar Shipes

Bachelor of Arts Psychology

Honors: Magna Cum Laude

Chipley, FL

Angeline Smith

Bachelor of Arts Psychology

Honors: Summa Cum Laude

Ocklawaha, FL

Degree Key:

Associate of Divinity: A. Div.

Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies: B.A., BS

Bachelor of Arts in Business Leadership: B.A., BUS

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies: B.A., CS

Bachelor of Arts in Education Studies: B.A., ES

Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education: B.A., EE

Bachelor of Arts in Leadership & Christian Education: B.A., LACE

Bachelor of Arts in History & Social Studies B.A., HI & SS

Bachelor of Arts in Ministry: B.A., MIN

Bachelor of Arts in Ministry Studies: B.A., MS

Bachelor of Arts in Missions: B.A., MI

Bachelor of Arts in Music: B.A., MU

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology: B.A., PSY

Bachelor in Music Education: B.M.E

Bachelor in Music and Worship Leadership B.A., MWL

Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership: M.A., MWL

Master of Arts in Counseling: M.A., CO

Honors:

*Cum Laude: 3.25 to 3.49 GPA

**Magna Cum Laude: 3.50 to 3.74 GPA

***Summa Cum Laude: 3.75 to 4.00 GPA