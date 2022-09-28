Back-to-School Bash Draws a Crowd

VERNON–Nearly 300 people passed through the doors of Live Oak Baptist Church in Vernon for the ninth annual Back-to-School Bash held in August. Families in attendance were greeted by local pastors and ministry workers who shared the gospel and prayed with them.

During the three-hour community event, attendees visited tables and tents set up by the local sheriff’s office, the health department, political candidates, the county library, and other community organizations. Children received school supplies, food and clothing as well as physical checkups, eye and dental examinations, and haircuts.

The annual event came about years ago as an idea from longtime church member Susie Sewell.

“After some prayer and repentance over using the excuse that we are a small church,” said Tim Lanham, senior pastor of Live Oak, “we began praying, and Susie began organizing.”

Through the years, the small church has seen God provide funding and resources for the event that helps local families physically and spiritually. Each year the event has drawn 150 to 350 attendees from the community.

“We now have people calling the church to see how they can be involved,” said Pastor Lanham, who serves his church bivocationally.

“The event is huge, and there is no way our church of about 40 people each Sunday pulls this off without God behind it.”