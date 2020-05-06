Associational Mission Strategist, Holston Baptist Association, TN

The Holston Baptist Association is accepting resume for the position of Associational Mission Strategist from now through June 15.

The HBA is the oldest Baptist Association in the state of Tennessee. It consists of approximately 100 churches in Greene, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi counties of Northeast Tennessee.

If you would like to submit a resume you can email it to pastorclay@fbctn.com or send a hard copy to:

Attention: Pastor Clay Austin (Ch of HBA Transition Team)

P.O. Box 587

Blountville, TN 37617