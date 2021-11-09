Asian Americans congregations and ‘second chair’ leaders network for growth

LAKELAND— The diversity of Florida Baptists was reflected in two new fellowship groups that gathered for the first time during the 2021 Florida Baptist State Convention, Nov. 8.

The Asian American State Fellowship and the Second Chair State Fellowship shared their vision and goals as they labor together in their uniqueness for the kingdom of God in the state.

The Asian American dinner was attended by 15 church leaders. Their meeting was expected to be start of a movement to network the 100 Asian congregations statewide to reach their various nationalities with the gospel of Christ. The gathering was led by pastor Lito Lucas, pastor of Philippine International Christian Fellowship Church in Lakeland.

About 30 executive pastors and others in administrative roles attended the Second Chair meeting. The fellowship’s purpose is to connect “second chair” church leaders across the state for prayer, sharpening, and encouragement. The group will meet regionally during the year in addition to an annual statewide meeting.

For more information on these fellowships contact Lito Lucas at pastor@picfchurch.org or Micah Ferguson at mferguson@flbaptist.org.