Appreciating our Florida Baptist Pastors

I am very appreciative and thankful for the Pastors of the Florida Baptist Convention. The events of 2020 have been unprecedented and everyone has been personally impacted throughout this year. I am grateful for Florida Baptist Pastors who have stayed on the wall and stood in the gap for continued ministry in their realm of responsibility. Our Pastors have not been isolated or immune to the realities of the struggles of 2020. Yet, they have continued to focus on Christ centered ministry across Florida.

Our Pastors have led our churches to pivot in ministry to new delivery systems that required change in order to remain engaged through these challenging days. They have experienced the stress and burden of ministry in 2020. I am encouraged and inspired by the creativity and resolve of our Pastors and Churches through these difficult days.

I am asking our Florida Baptist Churches to express appreciation to your Pastors during the month of October. I assure you that any expression of love is a tremendous blessing to your Pastor. Churches should consider a financial gift, gift cards, resourcing time away for the Pastor and family, sending personal cards with expression of appreciation included, or giving special recognition and prayer in your worship services. Thank you goes a long way in blessing and uplifting your Pastor.

The Scripture teaches us concerning the Pastor in Psalm 78:72:

So he shepherded them according to the integrity of his heart,

And guided them by the skillfulness of his hands.

I praise the Lord for our Florida Baptist Pastors!