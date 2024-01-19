Antioch BC, Live Oak, FL

Antioch Baptist Church is currently seeking to hire a part-time Worship/Youth Ministries Leader who desires to have an eternal impact on people through musical worship. Also, someone who loves youth ministry, loves young people, and has a passion for evangelism and outreach.

The primary responsibilities of the worship leader will be to lead a thoroughly blended (mix of hymns and contemporary songs) worship service and grow the music ministry at Antioch.

The Youth Ministry seeks to provide a well–balanced program for youth that will seek to win the lost to Christ and to help those who are Christians to mature in Christ and discover the personal gifts and abilities with which God has blessed them. Interested candidates can request a full copy of the job description by emailing abclo@windstream.net. If God is leading, please submit a resume to abclo@windstream.net.