Antioch Baptist Church, Oxford, AL

Is searching for a God-called pastor who can lead our church into the future with conviction, vision, and humility. An ideal candidate has experience leading spiritually like-minded churches of our size, demographic makeup, and theological commitments. This candidate must also be an engaging, biblically faithful preacher/teacher who can relate to people of different ethnic, socio-economic, and generational backgrounds. Current Sunday worship attendance averages 225+. Deadline to apply is May 31, 2023.

Those seeking to apply should send a resume, along with links to recorded sermons, to Pastor Search Committee electronically (preferred) or through regular mail via the addresses posted below.

Email: antiochpsc@outlook.com

or

Mail: Pastor Search Committee

2650 McIntosh Road

Oxford, AL 36203