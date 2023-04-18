Antioch Baptist Church, Oxford, AL
Is searching for a God-called pastor who can lead our church into the future with conviction, vision, and humility. An ideal candidate has experience leading spiritually like-minded churches of our size, demographic makeup, and theological commitments. This candidate must also be an engaging, biblically faithful preacher/teacher who can relate to people of different ethnic, socio-economic, and generational backgrounds. Current Sunday worship attendance averages 225+. Deadline to apply is May 31, 2023.
Those seeking to apply should send a resume, along with links to recorded sermons, to Pastor Search Committee electronically (preferred) or through regular mail via the addresses posted below.
Email: antiochpsc@outlook.com
or
Mail: Pastor Search Committee
2650 McIntosh Road
Oxford, AL 36203