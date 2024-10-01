Otter Creek Baptist Church had working utilities following Hurricane Helene, and pastor’s wife Dawn Michelle Campbell knows how to cook, so she got to work, doing what she could do to serve community residents.
Answering the call to serve others

By David Moore
Look around you to see how you can answer the call to serve others.

Tim Campbell pastor, Otter Creek Baptist Church

 

Otter Creek Baptist Church answered the call to serve others in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

OTTER CREEK–When there’s not a lot you can do, you do what you can.

Category 4 Hurricane Helene lashed out with high winds and storm surge in Otter Creek, a small community located about 20 miles east of Cedar Key, leaving widespread damage and power outages in its wake.

Tim Campbell, pastor of  Otter Creek Baptist Church, saw the need in the community where he and his wife, Dawn Michelle, live out their call to serve others.

With so many in the area without power, the church began offering free meals on Friday. His wife, Dawn Michelle, spearheaded the effort in the church kitchen.

Tim Campbell, pastor of Otter Creek Baptist Church, knew that people in his community needed help and hope after Hurricane Helene left widespread damage in its wake. “We saw the need and just jumped in,” he said.

“We had gas stoves, and we had power and we just started cooking. We saw the need and just jumped in. It’s a simple thing that you can do to love on people when you can’t do much else,” Campbell said.

Those seeking food could take their meals to go or enjoy a meal as they recuperated inside the air-conditioned fellowship center. Once water returned to the church, they also began offering showers to people.

Because everyone passes Otter Creek Baptist on their drive to Cedar Key, another community hit hard by Hurricane Helene, the church will once again serve as a drop-off point for supplies and transport them to where they need to go.

Dawn Campbell of Otter Creek Baptist Church prepares a meal in the church kitchen for schoolkids displaced by Hurricane Helene.

Not all members could make it to the church for Sunday’s worship service or to help with meals, but Campbell reminded them to help where they were.

“Look around you to see how you can answer the call to serve others. It may be shoveling mud out of someone’s house, or it may be passing out a bottle of cold water, or it may be a simple hug and encouraging one another.”

Photos by William Haun for the Florida Baptist Convention.

David Moore

David Moore has been writing and editing for newspapers and magazines in Florida for more than 20 years. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida. A proud member of First Baptist Church of Ocala, David serves in the worship, deacon and NextGen ministries. He and his wife Beth have three children.

