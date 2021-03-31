Ancient City Baptist Church, St. Augustine, FL

Needs a Church Administrative Assistant to aid the pastor in his work, primarily through

administrative tasks. This person will oversee office volunteers and act as an information

“hub,” receiving all requests and information for dissemination. He or she will dispatch

requests and information in a timely and efficient manner to the pertinent individual(s) or

ministry areas.

Part Time 25 hours a week working Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

For more information or to submit a resume, contact Larry DuBose at Info@AncientCityBaptist.org or 904-829-3476