Alligator, deer and dove draw people to Christ in Malone

MALONE—What do alligator, deer and dove have to do with people finding new life in Christ?

Plenty. Just ask Pastor Danny Sumerlin from Friendship Baptist Church in Malone.

The church recently held a wild game dinner, complete with pulled pork, deer gravy, biscuits, green beans and pound cake, along with samplings of alligator, deer and dove.

The event, drawing more than 200 men, women and children, featured special guest speaker, Pastor Brian Branam of Liberty Baptist Church in Chatsworth, Georgia.

During the wild game dinner, he shared an evangelistic message, resulting in several professions of faith and 16 people rededicating their lives to Christ.

Branam, a published author and host of thecaffeinatedchristian.com, “is a gifted communicator who appeals to all ages, especially young adults,” Sumerlin said.

Idea launches team effort

Last November, Sumerlin came up with the idea of a wild game dinner for the community. After he shared his idea with the deacons and conducted a planning meeting in January, a team effort, involving church members, associational leaders and community residents, was put into motion.

“We have folks in our church who can catch and prepare game of any kind, folks who can decorate and serve for any event, and folks and local businesses who gave generously for the door prizes,” Sumerlin said. Door prizes included restaurant gift cards, free oil changes and tire rotations, hunting and fishing gear, and Yeti tumblers.

Chipola Baptist Association, along with other churches in the Malone area, promoted the event, and 21 local churches were represented at the dinner.

Coba Beasley, associational missional strategist for Chipola Baptist Association, affirmed Friendship Baptist Church’s outreach dinner. The special event was customized specifically to community residents’ interest in hunting and fishing, he said, drawing many unchurched individuals to hear the gospel, along with a good time around the dinner table enjoying a generous serving of wild game.