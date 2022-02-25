Church on Bayshore in Niceville would like to donate an Allen & Heath iLive T112 sound board with an ID-48 channel Mix Rack and an XDr-16 channel expansion module to any church that could use this equipment. The board has 28 faders on 3 banks with 4 layers totaling 112 control strips. It also has 16 inputs and 12 outputs on the main board. A brief overview of the sound board is available at https://www.allen-heath.com/ahproducts/ilive-t112/.

The equipment can be picked up at our church office located at 622 Bayshore Dr. Niceville, FL 32578 or we will box and deliver the equipment to our local UPS store for shipping. We ask for the church receiving this equipment to pay for the shipping costs.

Interested parties should email Steve@churchonbayshore.org.