Aletheia Church, Gainesville, FL

We are looking for a Family Pastor to reach and shepherd the children and youth of Aletheia Church while supporting parents as they all grow as gospel-centered followers of Jesus Christ. The ideal pastor is a strong leader, builder, and motivator.

Aletheia Church is an Acts 29 and an SBC affiliated church that exists to lead people to become growing followers of Jesus Christ. It is our vision to reach both the campus of the University of Florida and the community around us. We are a gospel loving people who seek to engage, encourage, equip, and empower our members to fulfill the Great Commission.

View job description here. For more information or to apply contact theolightbourne@aletheiagainesville.com