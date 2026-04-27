Al Fernandez retires from Florida Baptist Convention after more than two decades of service

Since 2004, Al Fernandez has served Florida Baptists in a variety of roles. His support for churches and pastors across his region has helped strengthen multi-ethnic ministries.

MIAMI—For more than two decades, pastors and churches across South Florida have come to know Al Fernandez as a steady presence, a trusted counselor and a leader committed to strengthening the local church. After more than 20 years of service, Fernandez is retiring from his role as Southeast Regional Catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention.

In his role, Fernandez served churches throughout one of the most diverse regions in the state, walking alongside pastors with encouragement, wisdom, and practical support. His consistent presence and relational approach to ministry helped build trust that extended far beyond programs or initiatives.

“Because of his warm personality, tangible love for Jesus and people, and consistent presence and availability, Al Fernandez has become one of the most trusted voices among Florida Baptist pastors and churches in the Southeast,” said Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention. “Our churches in that area look to Al for wisdom, support, and guidance, and he never fails to deliver. I love Al’s heart for God, and I’m thankful to have him as a counselor and friend.”

Fernandez’s path in ministry began long before his time with the convention. He planted Jubilee Community Church in 1998, pastoring a congregation focused on reaching its second-generation Hispanic community and making disciples. Prior to that, he served on staff at Central Baptist Church, now known as Christ Fellowship Downtown campus, as pastor of outreach and education starting in 1993.

Florida Baptist Convention staff pray for Al and Noemi during retirement lunch at the Jacksonville Convention office.

The calling to ministry was placed on Fernandez when he was just 15 at a Miami Baptist Association youth camp. Fifteen years later, married with two children and one on the way, the calling was renewed during a revival service at Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem. Leaving behind a comfortable life in Miami, Fernandez and family moved to Dallas, Texas where he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Throughout his ministry, Fernandez has been known for his ability to connect with pastors on a personal level. He has consistently chosen to be present, listening, encouraging, and helping leaders navigate both the opportunities and challenges of ministry.

“He builds genuine, meaningful relationships that foster unity, encouragement, and spiritual growth,” said Javier Sotolongo, pastor of Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen in Hialeah. “His pastoral heart is evident in the way he listens, cares, and walks alongside others with sincerity and compassion.”

His work as Southeast Regional Catalyst positioned him to serve as a bridge between local churches and the broader mission of Florida Baptists. Whether helping churches access resources, supporting new ministry efforts or offering guidance in times of need, Fernandez remained focused on strengthening the work of the Gospel across the region.

“I have known our dear Adalberto (Al) Fernandez for more than 20 years. If I could summarize what Al has been in my life, I would say: a faithful friend—in my personal life, in my family, and in ministry,” said Alberto Ocaña, pastor of Iglesia Bautista Northside in Hialeah. “Since I began my ministry at Northside, he has always been willing to help, walk alongside me, and resolve situations.”

He is a practical and direct leader, which is why I believe he has been an effective and dynamic leader, putting into practice the slogan of our beloved Convention: ‘Right Beside You’. Al has been close to me and to many other pastors, and for that, we will miss him.”

Those who have worked closely with him describe a leader who models humility and faithfulness. His investment in pastors and churches has left a lasting imprint, not only in ministry outcomes but in the lives of those he has encouraged along the way.

“Al Fernandez has faithfully and fruitfully served the Lord and churches of the Florida Baptist Convention as the Southeast Regional Catalyst,” said Tommy Green, who led Florida Baptists as executive director-treasurer from 2015 to 2024. “He is a caring friend who has been right beside the pastors of his region. He is highly respected and deeply loved by those that he has served. He has finished this assignment with integrity, dignity, and grace. It was a joy to serve Florida Baptists with this high caliber servant of the Lord.”

As he steps into retirement, Fernandez leaves behind a legacy defined by relationships, trust and a deep love for the church.

Fernandez’s ministry has reflected a simple but powerful commitment: to walk alongside others and point them to Christ. That legacy will continue to shape the Southeast region for years to come.