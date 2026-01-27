Al Fernandez announces plans to retire at end of April

MIAMI— Southeast regional catalyst Al Fernandez has announced his plans to retire at the end of April 2026.

Fernandez has faithfully served the increasingly diverse Southeast region of Florida for 21 years. During that time, his role with the convention transitioned from church planting group lead strategist to regional catalyst. Through every shift, he remained a consistent champion for the local church.

Fernandez was called to serve Florida Baptists by former executive director-treasurer John Sullivan in 2004 and continued serving South Florida under the leadership of Tommy Green, who served as executive director from 2015 to 2024, and Stephen Rummage, who assumed the role of executive director-treasurer in 2024.

“I am deeply thankful to God for Al’s ministry in the state of Florida—both in his years as a pastor and through his many roles serving our Convention,” said Rummage.

“Al is a trusted and respected voice among Florida Baptist churches and pastors, particularly in South Florida, and he is especially valued by our FBC staff team. His godly character, genuine love for people, and wisdom in decision-making have been a tremendous encouragement to me personally and a blessing to so many.”

“The Florida Baptist Convention has been the greatest ministry blessing in my life. I’ve had the privilege of serving under three amazing and godly Executive Directors,” Fernandez said in an email to the Florida Baptist Convention team. “I consider each one of you as my family and believe greater days are ahead, as you continue on serving Florida Baptist Convention churches throughout my home state that I love so much.”

Prior to joining the Florida Baptist Convention, Fernandez and his wife, Noemi, planted Jubilee church in Miami. They currently attend Reality Church, Miami.