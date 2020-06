Agape Life Baptist Church is searching for a Pastor or Interim Pastor.

Per Church By-Laws:

Pastor shall be a man called of God.

Pastor shall meet the requirements set down in 1 st Timothy 3:2-7 and Titus 1:6-9.

Pastor shall be in full Fellowship with the Southern Baptist Convention.

Resumes may be sent to:

Agape Life Baptist Church

Attn: Pastor Search Committee

20200 Manecke Road

Brooksville, FL 34601

PH – 352-796-4710