Aaron Burgner elected as 2026 SBC Pastors’ Conference president

DALLAS–Aaron D. Burgner, lead pastor of Lakes Church in Lakeland, was elected by acclamation to serve as president of the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference.

Elected June 9 during the 2025 Pastors Conference, held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas, Burgner said, “I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to have been entrusted with the privilege of serving as president of the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference. This honor is not one I take lightly, nor is it one I claim for myself—it belongs to the Lord who has graciously allowed me to serve His people in this capacity.”

Burgner was nominated to the post by Jimmy Scroggins, pastor of Family Church in South Florida. In his nomination, Scroggins said, “Aaron loves the Bible. He believes in the Great Commission. He’s a gospel preacher, a pastor’s pastor, and a friend to many of us across the country. He’s got a soulwinner’s fire, a shepherd’s heart, and a preacher’s voice. He is unapologetically biblical; he’s a rock-ribbed conservative, and I know that pastors from all walks of life will be challenged, refreshed and encouraged by his leadership.”

After being elected to the leadership role, Burgner said in an interview that his threefold “heart’s desire” for Southern Baptist pastors is “that we would be refreshed in our commitment to Christ-centered biblical exposition … be reignited in our passion for the Great Commission … and be renewed in our love for one another as brothers in ministry.”

A Lakeland native, Burgner has served as senior pastor of Lakes Church since 2017. Lakes Church, which recently celebrated its 140th anniversary, currently has six campuses as well as a Christian school.

According to 2024 church data, Lakes Church averaged 3,400 people in worship and received $8,122,716 in undesignated funds. The church gave $265,000 (3.3%) through the Cooperative Program, $30,662 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $10,159 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Burgner is in his third term as president of the Florida Baptist State Board of Missions. During his stint serving the State Board of Missions, Burgner helped Florida Baptists navigate through the transition of its executive director-treasurer. Stephen Rummage was elected to serve as Florida Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer, effective August 2024, following the retirement of Tommy Green who had led Florida Baptists for 15 years. Burgner also is a past president of the Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern University, a master’s degree from Liberty University and a D.Min. from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He has previously served churches in Louisiana and North Carolina.

He and his wife Tiffany have two children and one grandchild.

The 2026 Pastors’ Conference is scheduled for June 7-8 in Orlando. Burgner said his hope for the 2026 gathering is that it “will be remembered not for any platform I might provide, but for how God moves among His servants to strengthen, encourage and equip us for the vital work He has called us to do. May we leave that gathering more committed than ever to faithfully proclaim the unsearchable riches of Christ in our communities and to the ends of the earth.”