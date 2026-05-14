A Legacy of Faithful Service: Misael Castillo Retires After 26 Years of Ministry

JACKONVILLE— After 26 years of ministry with the Florida Baptist Convention, Misael Castillo is stepping into retirement, leaving behind a legacy marked by faithfulness, compassion and a deep commitment to training and serving migrant communities across Florida.

As migrant ministries catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, Castillo spent decades building relationships with pastors, equipping leaders and developing ministries that reached some of the state’s most underserved communities. Colleagues say his impact can be seen not only in programs and events, but in the countless lives he encouraged along the way.

“When Misael came in and shared that he was going to retire, I asked him what stood out after 26 years of ministry,” said Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention. “He shared many things, but what impacted me most was hearing the way he prayed before presenting a chaplaincy ministry prototype to the North American Mission Board. He said, ‘Lord, we’re crazy. We don’t know what we’re doing. Give us wisdom.’”

Rummage said that simple but sincere prayer reflected Castillo’s heart throughout his ministry.

Florida Baptist staff pray over Misael and his wife Sylvia as they head into retirement.

“To say, ‘Lord, I don’t know what I’m doing here, but I’m depending on You,’ that’s the kind of faith I’ve seen in Misael,” Rummage said. “God has used him in a great and mighty way.”

Throughout his ministry, Castillo focused heavily on leadership development and training opportunities for migrant pastors and churches. Marc Johnston, who serves in community ministries with the Florida Baptist Convention, worked alongside Castillo for nearly two decades and recalled the many camps, workshops and ministry events they coordinated together.

“Back in the early days, we were doing migrant children camps, youth camps, family camps and youth fellowships,” Johnston said. “But Misael was always about training.”

Johnston said Castillo helped lead Sunday School workshops, Vacation Bible School trainings, music workshops, pastor and wives retreats and theological training opportunities, often filling an already packed ministry schedule with even more opportunities to equip leaders.

“One Sunday, he preached four times in four different churches,” Johnston said.

Over the years, Castillo also helped expand chaplaincy training opportunities for Hispanic believers, something he said had been a longtime prayer.

“I was praying and praying for three or four years,” Castillo said during his retirement gathering. “Finally, the door was opened for our people to be trained.”

Today, Castillo said around 40 individuals have been trained to serve in chaplaincy ministry in Spanish, many of them bilingual.

Those who worked closely with Castillo often point not only to his ministry accomplishments, but also to his kindness and care for people.

“One of the things I think about when I think about Misael is how much he loves his family,” said Cindy Bradley, who serves in women’s missions and ministry and missions education. “The other thing I think about is just how kind you are. He was always so caring for people and genuinely interested in getting to know them.”

Castillo thanked many coworkers and ministry partners during his retirement celebration, expressing appreciation for friendships and support built over the years. He specifically thanked Rummage for being “more than a boss” and called him a friend who consistently cared for him personally.

As Castillo and his wife Sylvia prepare to move to Texas following his retirement, he reflected on the emotions that come with closing one chapter and beginning another.

“We’re moving to Texas in the next two weeks,” Castillo shared. “Being retired and then moving and packing, my head is going a thousand miles right now.”

During the retirement gathering, Castillo concluded his remarks by singing “Who Am I” as a testimony of gratitude to the Lord for His faithfulness throughout his life and ministry.

Though retiring from his official role, Castillo will continue serving as a consultant with the Florida Baptist Convention for several months to assist with ministry transition efforts.