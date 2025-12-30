A first look at noteworthy numbers from 2025; more coming soon

As the door closes on 2025, Florida Baptists are beginning to celebrate together all that God has done throughout the state.

While the most comprehensive numerical data is typically released in the late second quarter of each year through the Southern Baptist Convention’s Annual Church Profile report, ministry leaders and catalysts have already begun noting encouraging trends across Florida Baptist life.

68 new church plants across Florida

James Peoples, director of Send Network Florida, noted that 68 churches were started across the state in 2025. An additional 132 registrants and candidates are currently in the pipeline, working through the church-planting process.

In addition to tracking new plants, Peoples gathered data from the more than 250 total Send Network church plants in Florida. During the year, these churches reported 2,859 salvations, 1,521 baptisms and more than 21,500 gospel conversations.

56 new Hispanic Disaster Relief chaplains trained

For the first time in Florida Baptist Disaster Relief history, chaplaincy trained 56 new Hispanic volunteers, expanding the ministry’s reach for future disaster response efforts. Leaders noted this milestone fulfills a long-standing vision to better serve communities across Florida’s diverse population.

Disaster Relief leaders also highlighted ministry opportunities to be among the first on the ground after catastrophic Hurricane Melissa swept through Jamaica and other Caribbean nations. Long-standing relationships and faithful cooperative financial support continue to allow Florida Baptists to serve on the front lines during times of crisis.

Next Gen Baptist Collegiate Ministries sees 81 called to ministry, 125 salvations

One of Florida Baptists’ four mission imperatives focuses on calling out more God-called leaders. Baptist Collegiate Ministries across the state reported 81 students sensing a call to ministry during 2025.

BCM student leaders also maintain a strong emphasis on evangelism across college campuses. As a result, 125 salvations were reported through campus outreach efforts.

Thanks to the faithful giving of Florida Baptist churches, collegiate students are equipped with on-campus facilities and ministry networks to reach the next generation of leaders.

Community Ministries records significant impact through feeding and mobile dental efforts

After compiling regular ministry reports from across the state, Marc Johnston, community ministries catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, reported that feeding ministries recorded 1,119 salvations during the year.

Through 33 mission appointments, the Mobile Dental Unit also shared the Gospel more than 1,400 times. The unit continues to provide tangible care while opening doors for Gospel conversations in local communities.

Churches pre-register for Crossover 2026 in Greater Orlando

Promoted in late fall, churches in the Greater Orlando area have begun strategically planning to host ministry opportunities through the North American Mission Board’s Crossover event, scheduled for the first week of June 2026. Churches can participate by hosting, serving or praying.

Fourteen churches have already indicated interest in hosting Crossover-related ministry efforts, which convention staff says is the beginnings of a large momentum push towards incredible moments of evangelistic outreach in Great Orlando. If you are interested in serving next Summer, please click here.

As noted, this is only the beginning of the numbers worth celebrating from 2025.

“Thank you, Florida Baptists, for your faithful partnership in the gospel,” said Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention. “Your cooperation is making a real impact—across our state and around the world—as we reach people for Christ.”