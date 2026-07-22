A Bold Witness: Christian Care Center Leader Turns an Awkward Moment Into a Gospel Opportunity

Pictured above: Hailey Burger, director of the Pregnancy and Family Care Center, speaks at a local women’s civic organization about the ministries available to women. (Photo submitted)

Leesburg — When Hailey Burger, director of the Pregnancy and Family Care Center, and Tony Hoffman, executive director of the Christian Care Center, accepted an invitation to speak to a local women’s civic organization, they expected to introduce attendees to the ministries of the Christian Care Center. They never imagined they would be sharing that message immediately after a keynote presentation celebrating Planned Parenthood and the abortion-rights movement.

The keynote speaker praised Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger and women’s rights advocate Katharine Dexter McCormick, whose financial support helped make the birth control pill possible. Throughout the presentation, she emphasized preserving abortion access and advancing a pro-choice agenda.

The unexpected turn left Burger and Hoffman stunned.

“Is this a joke? Is this one of those joke shows? Is somebody setting us up? What is going on here?” Burger quietly asked Hoffman.

As they realized the situation was real, the two silently prayed, asking God for wisdom and courage.

After Hoffman introduced the Christian Care Center’s eight ministries, Burger stepped to the podium.

“Our mission is to save babies from abortion,” she said before sharing how the Pregnancy and Family Care Center has helped 19 mothers choose life this year and facilitated four adoptions in the past two years. She also shared her own testimony and the hope found in Christ.

The room fell silent. When the presentation ended, several women approached Burger and Hoffman to thank them.

“I was so proud of her and the bold gospel stand that she made for Christ,” Hoffman said. “She was a bold and clear witness that day.”

For Burger, the ministry is deeply personal.

More than a decade ago, she entered the Christian Care Center’s Women’s Care Center seeking freedom from drug addiction. While there, she confessed for the first time that she had undergone an abortion, something she had planned to carry in secret for the rest of her life. Through the ministry, she found healing in Christ, completed the program, later served in children’s ministry and eventually returned to lead the Pregnancy and Family Care Center.

Today, Burger uses that testimony to walk alongside women facing many of the same fears and decisions she once navigated.

A photo used during a recent blog post sharing a testimony of a woman choosing life when walking in the doors of the Pregnancy and Family Care Center in Leesburg.

The Christian Care Center began as a ministry of First Baptist Leesburg and today operates as an independent nonprofit while remaining closely connected to the church. Supported by First Baptist Leesburg and numerous Southern Baptist churches, the ministry provides practical care while pointing families to Christ.

Both Hoffman and Burger said they hope more churches will consider beginning pregnancy care ministries.

“Any church can start a pregnancy center,” Hoffman said. “If they need help learning how to do it, give us a call. We can point them in the right direction.”

Burger said the need is evident. Some women drive more than an hour to receive services because no pregnancy center exists in their communities.

She concluded by encouraging every Florida Baptist. “Don’t be afraid to have the difficult conversation,” she said. “But do it in truth and love.”