First Baptist Church, High Springs is seeking a motivated, energetic full time Director of Children’s Ministries. We are searching for someone who is passionate about children and enjoys helping strengthen families and desires to reach the next generation with the gospel; someone gifted with a heart for children’s ministry in line with the overall mission/vision of our church. A bachelor’s degree in Children’s Ministry, Elementary Education or equivalent, in a related field is desired. Please submit resumes to myoung@fbchighsprings.org.