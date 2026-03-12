454 Students Gather for Collegiate Weekend as Florida BCM Celebrates 100 Years

This year, as Next Gen Ministries celebrates 100 years of ministry on collegiate campuses in Florida, the Collegiate Weekend event gathered a large turnout of 454 students.

“Collegiate Weekend is designed to be a place of connection for Christian college students from across the state, as well as a time of equipping and encouragement for the ministry of those students,” stated Nathan Schneider, next generation ministries lead catalyst at the Florida Baptist Convention Board.

Aaron Filippone, senior pastor at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, shares a message from the book of Nehemiah during the 2026 Collegiate Weekend at Lake Yale Conference Center. (Photo by Jeremy Hobbs)

Held at Lake Yale Conference Center, Ascension Worship led the worship sessions, and Aaron Filippone, senior pastor at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, and Clayton Cloer, president of Baptist University of Florida, both spoke during the weekend.

“This weekend motivated me to step up to the calling God has placed on my heart for college and young adult ministry,” expressed Paul Ferrall, a junior mechanical engineering major at the University of Central Florida. “Through my role as president of the UCF BCM, I’ve learned so much about what it takes to be a spiritual leader of a ministry and the challenges and incredible joys that come with such a role.”

Intermixed with the main gatherings, students were able to choose from a variety of breakout sessions that further equipped them for their ministry calling.

John Williford, a senior marine and coastal biology major at the University of North Florida who grew up in a Mormon background, shared his thoughts after attending the breakout session, “When God Goes First: Vulnerability as Connection.”

“I easily can get down in the gutter when people who don’t know God doubt what God is doing in my life, and I can even shrink back at times. I was encouraged to stay bold for the kingdom work ahead and to not grow weary.”

Ascension Worship led the worship sessions during the 2026 Collegiate Weekend held at Lake Yale Conference Center. (Photo by Jeremy Hobbs)

“One thing I’m taking away from this breakout is that as college students, our mission field is our campus,” said Alexandria Durniak, a senior finance major at the University of South Florida, while attending the “Reach the Campus, Reach the World” breakout. “We are supposed to reach the nations with the gospel, but the nations are right here where we live. I learned that we have so many opportunities each day to evangelize and do missions with the very people we live with.”

Dispersed throughout the weekend were testimonies from BCM alumni dating back to 1952 that helped celebrate the 100-year anniversary.

“Baptist Collegiate Ministries in Florida has enjoyed a rich history of God’s faithfulness among university students, all because of the work of local Florida Baptist churches,” said Schneider.

Events like Collegiate Weekend are funded by the faithful generosity of Florida Baptists through the Cooperative Program.

“Collegiate Weekend 2026 was a transformative experience for me,” shared Ferrall. “It challenged me to pursue the desires God has placed in my soul for His glory and my ultimate good.”