ORLANDO, Fla. (BP) – The 2026 SBC Pastors’ Conference aims to feature events for every member of a church leadership team. Conference President Aaron Burgner provided details in a video released Tuesday.

“We want everyone to come and be part of this time of encouragement and equipping,” Burgner, lead pastor at Lakes Church in Lakeland, Fla., said in the video.

“So, as part of the Pastors’ Conference, we are excited to host four micro conferences in the Convention Center during the Monday session alongside the Pastors’ Conference,” he said.

The Monday micro-conferences will feature sessions designed for:

Worship leaders, hosted by SBC Worship and the Worship Initiative with recording artists Shane & Shane and worship leader Robbie Seay

Discipleship and education leaders, hosted by Lifeway

Student pastors, led by Student Leadership University

Children’s ministry leaders, hosted by Lifeway

“We’re thrilled to have these ministry partners with us, and we can’t wait to see how God will use the 2026 Pastors’ Conference to encourage equip pastors and leaders as we serve together for the glory of God,” Burgner said.

The Pastors’ Conference is set to begin Sunday evening, June 7, and run through Monday, June 8.

Burgner announced in August the conference theme will be “Together,” based on Ephesians 4. The sessions in the main hall will be available as usual.

“I’ve lined up some of the best pastors and practitioners I know to minister to and encourage all of us,” he said.

Burgner said specific details will be released closer to the date, but he hopes entire groups of church leaders will plan to attend the conference together.

The SBC Pastors’ Conference and SBC Annual Meeting is set to meet June 7-10 at the Orlando Convention Center.