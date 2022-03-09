Cooperative Program, CP
News

2021 Cooperative Program Giving: Thank you Florida Baptists

By Florida Baptist
0 52

The compassion and generosity of Florida Baptist churches to the Cooperative Program has enabled us to propel missions throughout our state, our nation and our world! Thank you for your sacrificial giving as we partner with the family of Florida Baptist churches to release 51% of Cooperative Program dollars outside of Florida to reach the nations.

Below is a summary of Cooperative Program gifts received in the state convention office in 2021, from January through December. Gifts from “at large” churches are those affiliated with the State Convention, but not with a local association, and are listed by church under the heading “Church at Large.”

Churches are encouraged to check the listing carefully and inform the Convention’s Support Services if corrections are needed. Each church and mission is urged to use the Convention remittance form when sending gifts to the Convention office, located at 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL  32216. Additional forms will be supplied upon request. Please mail financial contributions to PO Box 550589, Jacksonville, FL  32255-0589.

Association/Church
Amount Given
Apalachee Baptist Association
Corinth Baptist Church                                     4,949.40
First Baptist Church of Altha                                     5,442.64
First Baptist Church of Blountstown                                  36,599.88
First Baptist Church of Bristol                                  25,133.90
Frink Baptist Church                                     2,652.84
Gateway Baptist Church                                     6,070.70
Hillcrest Baptist Church                                                 –
Lake Mystic Baptist Church                                  32,725.37
Macedonia First Baptist Church                                     5,612.21
Magnolia Baptist Church                                        250.00
Poplar Head Baptist Church                                     2,725.00
Sumatra Baptist Church                                                 –
Telogia Baptist Church                                     4,238.44
Big Lake Baptist Association
Belle Glade First Baptist Church                                  20,125.00
Big Cypress First Baptist Church                                  23,122.77
Brighton Baptist Church                                        686.16
Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church                                     4,322.20
Calvary Baptist Church                                                 –
Eastside Baptist Church                                                 –
Everglades Baptist Church                                        250.00
Felda Baptist Church                                  17,853.70
First Baptist Church of Clewiston                                  14,008.00
First Haitian Baptist Church                                        600.00
Hi Haven Baptist Church                                     1,000.48
Iglesia Bautista La Cosecha                                     3,957.33
Immokalee First Seminole Baptist Church                                                 –
Maple Grove Baptist Church                                        300.00
Moore Haven First Baptist Church                                     8,400.00
Northside Baptist Church                                                 –
Oakview Baptist Church                                  18,891.34
Okeechobee First Baptist Church                                        250.00
Okeechobee First Indian Baptist Church                                     3,493.00
Palmdale Baptist Church                                                 –
Pioneer First Baptist Church                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Okeechobee, Inc.                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispanic                                        728.70
Treasure Island Baptist Church                                        395.16
Black Creek Baptist Association
Black Pond Baptist Church                                     9,093.96
Calvary Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Clay Hill Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Crosspointe Church                                  23,158.32
Crossroads Baptist Church                                                 –
Cuyler First Baptist Church                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Brannanfield                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Middleburg                                169,279.33
First Black Creek Baptist Church, Inc                                  20,451.42
First Haitian Baptist Church of Jesus Christ                                        420.00
Fox Meadow Baptist Church                                                 –
Gospel Light Baptist Church                                                 –
Harbor Baptist Church                                  13,049.83
Harvest Bible Chapel                                     8,816.05
Hickory Grove Baptist Church                                  18,679.32
Highland First Baptist Church                                                 –
Home Garden Baptist Church                                                 –
Hope Baptist Church                                     4,124.47
Iglesia Coram Deo                                        600.00
Lake Asbury Baptist Church                                  25,600.00
Live By the Word Ministries                                                 –
Living Hope Baptist Country Church                                          75.00
Long Branch Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Maxville First Baptist Church                                  11,306.21
Mission Sarepta Internationale, Inc.                                                 –
Moniac Baptist Church                                        600.00
New Beginning Ministries                                                 –
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                                 –
Oakleaf Baptist Church                                     6,600.00
Old Plank Road Baptist Church                                     6,000.00
Russell Missionary Baptist Church                                     6,000.00
Sanderson First Baptist Church                                        800.00
Sharon Baptist Church                                                 –
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,283.18
Springs Baptist Church                                                 –
SunRise Baptist Church                                                 –
Brevard Baptist Association
Aurantia First Baptist Church                                  12,000.00
Bay West Church                                     1,008.00
Berachah Haitian Baptist Church                                        300.00
Bethany Baptist Church                                                 –
Bethesda Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Bowe Gardens Baptist Church                                     2,200.00
Calvary Baptist Church                                     2,252.59
Central Baptist Church                                  30,452.57
Christ Central Baptist Church                                        600.00
Christ Risen Community Church                                                 –
Clearlake First Baptist Church                                        403.32
Coastal Community                                                 –
Cocoa Beach First Baptist Church                                        300.00
Cocoa First Baptist Church                                     3,813.96
Crosswalk Community Church                                        500.00
Eau Gallie First Baptist Church                                  67,045.00
Eglise Baptiste Grace por La Nouvelle Generation                                        125.00
Faith Baptist Church                                        600.00
First Baptist Church Cape Canaveral FL, Inc.                                     2,223.77
First Baptist Church of Barefoot Bay                                        300.00
First Baptist Church of Malabar                                     1,300.00
First Baptist Church of Melbourne                                302,964.40
First Baptist Church of Merritt Island                                  36,981.47
First Baptist Church of Rockledge                                     4,710.68
First Brazilian Baptist Church of Melbourne                                        700.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Melbourne                                                 –
First Korean Baptist Church of Melbourne                                                 –
Frontenac Baptist Church                                        693.03
Gateway Community Church                                  21,460.83
Harbor City Baptist Church                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Bethesda                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Eau Gallie                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
Iglesia Bautista Nuevas                                                 –
Indialantic First Baptist Church                                  20,000.04
Island Community Church                                     2,764.22
June Park Fellowship                                                 –
King Street Baptist Church                                     8,685.81
Korean Central Baptist Church                                                 –
Lake Washington Fellowship Church                                     1,900.00
Life on Mission                                        170.30
Lifepoint Church                                     1,943.75
Lockmar Baptist Church                                     1,000.00
Micco Community Church                                                 –
Midtown Church                                                 –
Mims First Baptist Church                                  13,122.47
Mount of Olives Evangelical Baptist Church                                        150.00
New Beginnings Church of Brevard County, Inc                                     5,373.33
Oceanside Community Church                                     1,200.00
Orsino Baptist Church of Merritt Island, Inc.                                     2,000.00
Park Avenue Baptist Church                                     1,616.67
Port St John First Baptist Church                                     2,624.34
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Palm Bay                                     1,296.00
South Patrick Baptist Church                                     4,197.55
Surfside Community Fellowship                                     5,148.00
The Church at Viera                                111,179.00
The Grove Church                                  13,274.50
The Grove Church PSJ                                                 –
The Rock Church                                                 –
The Rock Church                                     6,500.00
Titusville First Baptist Church                                     6,500.00
Trinity Baptist Church                                                 –
True Life Church                                     2,500.00
Veteran’s Church                                                 –
Windover Community Church                                                 –
Woori Korean Baptist Church                                        400.00
Chipola Baptist Association
Alford Baptist Church                                                 –
Bethlehem Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Campbellton First Baptist Church                                     7,690.16
Circle Hill Baptist Church                                     1,226.00
Clarksville Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Collins Chapel Baptist                                        840.00
Crossroads Baptist Church                                                 –
Cypress Baptist Church                                                 –
Damascus Baptist Church                                  20,982.47
Deliverance Baptist Church                                                 –
Dellwood Baptist Church                                     1,844.00
Eastside Baptist Church                                  35,187.64
First Baptist Church of Bascom                                        944.66
First Baptist Church of Malone                                  15,999.00
First Baptist Church of Marianna                                  33,350.78
Friendship Baptist Church                                     9,000.00
Graceville First Baptist                                  19,343.55
Grand Ridge Baptist Church                                     8,001.58
Greenwood Baptist Church                                        904.42
Harmony Baptist Mission Church                                     7,513.19
Hasty Pond Baptist Church                                        876.00
Hillside Church                                                 –
Inwood Baptist Church                                                 –
Lovedale Baptist Church                                  18,283.76
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                     9,746.77
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                     2,172.60
New Home Baptist Church                                     2,093.07
New Hope Baptist Church                                        600.00
New Salem Baptist Church                                     2,903.31
Northside Baptist Church of Dellwood                                        150.00
Peaceful Assurance Baptist Church                                                 –
Piney Grove Baptist Church                                     6,000.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Esperanza, Inc.                                                 –
Providence Baptist Church                                  16,103.63
Rocky Creek Baptist Church                                        480.24
Round Lake Baptist Church                                        100.00
Shady Grove Baptist Church                                                 –
Sneads First Baptist Church                                     6,571.75
Trinity Baptist Church                                  25,163.43
White Pond Baptist Church                                        882.00
Church-at-Large
Antioch Baptist Church                                  10,532.97
Bedrock Sarasota                                                 –
Bee Ridge Baptist Church                                     5,056.20
Bible Baptist Church                                                 –
Boca Raton Community Church                                                 –
Calvary Baptist Chuch                                                 –
Clay Community Church                                        460.00
Colonial Oaks Baptist Church                                  26,757.89
Community Baptist Church, Inc.                                          10.00
Coral Ridge Baptist Church                                        330.00
Cottondale First Baptist Church                                     5,126.61
Cruz Bay Baptist Church                                        500.00
Ebenezer Memorial Baptist Church                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Englewood                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Nokomis, Inc.                                     2,878.27
First Baptist Church of Venice                                  17,794.15
First Tabernacle Baptist Church                                        400.00
Florida Baptist Foundation                            1,401,275.05
Florida CP Endowment                                220,240.00
Forest Heights Baptist Church                                     3,346.60
Fort Lauderdale First Baptist Church                                  16,500.00
Freedom Christian Church                                     9,750.29
Freshwater Church St. John                                     5,680.80
Friendship Baptist Church                                  12,417.44
Good Life Church                                     3,166.65
Hillside Chapel                                        800.00
Iglesia Bautista Misionera de Sarasota                                        525.00
Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church                                171,069.96
Mercy Fellowship                                     8,575.00
Miscellaneous Contributions                                  63,106.31
Monteocha Baptist Church                                                 –
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Narrow Gate Baptist Church                                                 –
New Beginnings Baptist Church                                                 –
New Beginnings Southern Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
New Heights Christian Fellowship                                                 –
New Hope Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
New Jerusalem Baptist Church                                                 –
Open Bible Hungarian Church                                                 –
Osprey First Baptist Church                                  15,221.74
Providence Church Inc                                        460.00
Sarasota Baptist Church                                  50,000.00
Sarasota First Baptist Church                                116,766.08
Sarasota Korean Baptist Church                                                 –
Second Haitian Baptist Church of North Port
Shepherd’s Fold                                                 –
Sonrise Baptist Church                                  17,113.00
Southside Baptist Church                                     1,280.00
Sovereign Grace Baptist Church                                                 –
St Paul Baptist Church                                     3,200.00
Tatum Ridge Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
The Cornerstone Baptist Church of Sarasota                                                 –
The Local Church                                                 –
The Redeemer’s Place                                        300.00
The South Florida Filipino-American Fellowship                                        750.00
The Well Baptist Church                                     4,705.61
Treasure Coast Community Church                                                 –
Trinity Baptist Church                                        500.00
Victory Baptist Church                                        250.00
Wednesday Church                                          49.52
Windsor Baptist Church                                     1,720.09
Emerald Coast Church Network, The
All Nations Korean Baptist Mission                                        600.00
Anchor Church                                        583.00
Ceifa Baptist Church                                                 –
Choctaw Beach First Baptist Church                                                 –
Cinco Baptist Church                                  74,824.00
Cornerstone Worship Center                                     2,283.56
First Baptist Church of Destin                                     4,753.55
Florosa Baptist Church                                                 –
Forest Lake Bible Church                                                 –
Fort Walton Beach First Baptist Church                                111,060.44
Grace Tabernacle Church                                        100.00
Kings Cross Church                                     1,000.00
Mary Esther First Baptist Church                                  17,206.06
New Hope Baptist Church                                                 –
Oakland Baptist Church                                     4,607.36
Renovation Church                                                 –
Rocky Bayou Baptist Church                                     8,700.00
Rosemont Baptist Church                                  12,693.07
Seagrove Baptist Church                                  67,767.27
Shalimar Baptist Church                                  13,190.52
South Walton First Baptist Church                                        300.00
Sunrise City Church Inc                                     1,000.00
Sylvania Heights First Baptist Church                                        725.00
The Chapel at Crosspoint                                                 –
The Church on Bayshore                                210,581.97
Village Baptist Church                                120,450.31
Wright Baptist Church                                  12,141.06
Florida Baptist Association
Aenon Baptist Church                                  12,575.43
Antioch Baptist Church                                     1,465.00
Bradfordville First Baptist Church                                251,534.94
Canopy Roads Baptist Church                                  27,082.00
Carrabelle First Baptist Church                                                 –
Celebration Baptist Church                                107,331.02
Celebration en Espanol                                                 –
Chapel Hill Baptist Church                                     4,733.32
Church at Southwood                                     9,824.64
City Church                                114,000.00
Comunidad Cristiana Cristo Fusion Inc                                                 –
Crawfordville First Baptist Church                                  39,084.61
Crossway Baptist Church                                                 –
D3 Church Tallahassee                                                 –
East Hill Baptist Church                                  40,060.00
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                                 –
Faith Baptist Church                                  13,523.06
Faith Fellowship Church                                                 –
Fellowship Baptist Church                                  70,083.00
First Baptist Church of Monticello                                  25,447.77
First Baptist Church of Tallahassee                                  96,008.82
First Baptist Church Woodville                                  21,212.02
Grace Baptist Church                                  11,914.81
Gracepointe                                        125.00
Immanuel Baptist Church                                145,347.82
Indian Springs Baptist Church                                     9,581.69
Lake Bradford Baptist Church                                     4,544.15
Lake Ellen Baptist Church, Inc.                                  68,120.52
Lake Talquin Baptist Church                                     5,399.08
Lakeview Baptist Church                                     1,099.93
Leon Ebenezer Baptist Church                                     2,499.05
Lloyd First Baptist Church                                  31,240.39
Morningside Baptist Church                                106,160.21
Mt. Elon Baptist Church                                     2,610.22
New Beginnings Baptist Church                                                 –
New Life Baptist Church of Tallahassee                                                 –
North Florida Baptist Church                                  12,000.00
Northwoods Baptist Church                                     4,600.00
Ochlockonee Bay First Baptist Church                                                 –
Panacea First Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Pioneer Baptist Church                                     1,189.92
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tallahassee                                     1,100.00
Seminole Baptist Church                                  44,558.49
Shady Sea Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church                                  37,738.27
South Point Church                                        250.00
St. George Island First Baptist Church                                                 –
St. Marks First Baptist Church                                     2,762.00
Tallahassee Korean Baptist Church                                        600.00
Thomasville Road Baptist Church                                266,785.79
Unity Baptist Church                                        700.00
Wakulla Springs Baptist Church                                     9,800.00
Wakulla Station First Baptist Church                                     9,911.67
Woodland Hills Community Church                                     1,100.00
Woodrun Baptist Church                                     6,216.28
Florida Keys Baptist Association
Big Coppitt First Baptist Church                                     4,676.01
Fifth Street Baptist Church                                  23,400.81
First Baptist Church Key Largo                                  27,474.00
First Baptist Church of Big Pine Key                                     5,200.98
First Baptist Church of Islamorada                                     3,000.00
Iglesia Bautista el Faro                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista White Street                                     5,879.00
Layton Community Baptist Church                                     2,554.38
Marathon First Baptist Church                                        685.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Islamorada                                        500.00
Primera Mision Bautista Faro de Luz Key Largo                                                 –
Sugarloaf Baptist Church                                     6,191.85
Gadsden County Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church                                     7,172.85
Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,500.00
Calvary Baptist Church                                                 –
Chattahoochee First Baptist Church                                  15,620.31
Concordia Baptist Church                                     8,334.25
Flat Creek Baptist Church                                     4,412.00
Greensboro First Baptist Church                                     9,471.46
Gretna Baptist Church                                  14,100.00
Havana First Baptist Church                                  38,820.00
Iglesia Bautista Roca Eterna                                     1,237.00
Midway Unity Fellowship                                     3,111.00
New Canaan Baptist Church                                                 –
New Destiny Christian Church                                                 –
Pine Grove Baptist Church                                                 –
Providence Baptist Church                                                 –
Quincy First Baptist Church                                  14,520.00
Riverside Baptist Church                                     3,087.29
Santa Clara Baptist Church                                     7,105.00
Sycamore Baptist Church                                                 –
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church                                  42,896.56
Greater Orlando Baptist Association
Abundant Life of Christ Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Alliance of Grace Haitian Baptist Church
Aloma Church Ministries, Inc.                                     1,000.00
Apopka Haitian Baptist Church                                        700.00
Assemblee Chretienne de Beree                                        200.00
Azalea Park Baptist Church                                                 –
Being Church                                     6,664.81
Bethanie Haitian Baptist of Orlando
Beulah Baptist Church                                  16,849.77
Bithlo Baptist Church                                     4,173.49
Brazilian Baptist Missionary Church                                                 –
C3 Church                                                 –
Casa Portadores de Gloria, Inc.                                                 –
Casselberry First Baptist Church                                                 –
Caya Baptist Church of Orlando                                        750.00
Central Baptist Church of Greater Orlando, Inc.                                                 –
Central Parkway Baptist Church                                  15,836.37
Centro Cristiano Nueva Esperanza, Inc.                                                 –
Church at the Cross                                106,078.00
Church Spasenie                                                 –
City Awakening                                     4,833.33
Clermont Central Church                                     1,200.00
Community Christian Life Church                                                 –
Comunidad Cristiana En Sus Pasos
Comunidade Batista Brasileira de Orlando
Conway First Baptist Church                                                 –
Cornerstone Family Church                                     6,846.96
Dayspring Community Church                                                 –
Delaney Street Baptist Church                                  35,962.16
Deuxieme Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Shekinah d’ Orlando
Dover Shores Baptist Church                                     6,273.65
Dover Shores Hispanic                                                 –
Downtown Baptist Church of Orlando                                  69,376.00
Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Church                                        900.00
Eglise Baptiste de la Vigne
Eglise Baptiste de Logos                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste de Salem
Eglise Baptiste Des Rachetes de Sion
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Kissimmee                                        300.00
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne du Tabernacle                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Horeb                                        330.00
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne St. Paul D’Orlando                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Le Chemin du Salut
Eglise Baptiste Lumiere Missionnaire D’ Orlando                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Peniel                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Poinciana                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Triomphe                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique de la Piscine de Bethesda                                        675.00
El-Elohe Haitian Baptist Church
Emmanuel Community Baptist Church                                                 –
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church of Orlando, Inc.                                     1,242.00
Evolve Church                                     2,500.00
Filipino-American Baptist Church                                                 –
First Baptist Church Mont Garizim                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Apopka                                  33,998.92
First Baptist Church of Forest City                                     9,295.43
First Baptist Church of Kissimmee                                  78,146.58
First Baptist Church of Maitland                                     8,090.83
First Baptist Church of Orlando                                270,000.00
First Baptist Church of Pine Castle                                          15.00
First Baptist Church of Poinciana                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Sanlando Springs                                        907.69
First Baptist Church of St. Cloud                                  12,000.24
First Baptist Church of Winter Park                                     6,689.50
First Baptist Church Sweetwater                                  40,130.03
First Baptist Church Windermere                                     3,000.00
First Brazilian Baptist Church of Kissimmee                                                 –
First Haitian Baptist Church                                        266.00
Fort Christmas Baptist Church                                                 –
Fountain Head Baptist Church
Gateway Baptist Church                                     2,765.58
Gospel Centered Church                                     7,250.11
Grace Alive                                  12,000.00
Grace and Peace Community Baptist Church                                                 –
Grace and Peace Community Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Grace Baptist Church                                                 –
Grace Baptist Church at Four Corners                                                 –
Grace Community Church                                        895.40
Grace Haitian Baptist Church
Grace Journey Community Church                                  17,873.00
Great Commission Outreach                                                 –
Harmony Community Church
Horizon West Community Church                                     3,459.00
Hyland Baptist Church                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Central                                     9,000.00
Iglesia Bautista De La Trinidad                                     2,950.00
Iglesia Bautista El Camino                                     4,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Hay Vida en Jesus                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana La Gran Comision                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem                                        600.00
Iglesia Bautista Jesus es el Senor                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista La Roca                                        955.00
Iglesia Bautista Maranatha                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Neptune Road de Kissimmee                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Raham                                     2,983.36
Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion de Kissimmee                                  10,173.38
Iglesia Comunidad Cristiana La Vida                                                 –
Iglesia Comunidad de Gracia                                  10,232.83
Igreja Batista Atitude
Innovation Church                                                 –
King’s Way Baptist Church                                     2,887.20
Kissimmee First Haitian Baptist                                                 –
Korean Open Door Baptist Church                                     1,000.00
L’Eglise Baptiste des Rachetees
L’Eglise Baptiste Eben Ezer, Inc.                                                 –
L’Eglise Primitive de La Renaissance, Inc.
Lake Hill Baptist Church                                     4,400.00
Lake Hill Baptist Church, Portuguese Campus                                        400.00
Lake Whippoorwill Baptist Church                                                 –
LifeWay Community Church                                     3,600.00
Living Hope Fellowship                                        100.00
Lockhart Baptist Church                                  24,284.46
Magnolia Baptist Church                                                 –
Maranatha Haitian Baptist Church, Inc.                                                 –
Metro Brazilian Baptist
Miami Baptist Church of West Kendall Inc                                                 –
Milltown Cowboy Church of St. Cloud                                                 –
Multi Cultural Outreach of Greater Orlando
Narcoossee Baptist Church                                  14,192.74
Neptune Road Baptist Church                                                 –
New Beginning Worship Center                                                 –
New Community Baptist church, Inc., DBA The Vine Church                                                 –
New Covenant Fellowship Bible Baptist Church                                                 –
New Faith Community Church                                        240.00
North Kissimmee Baptist Church                                                 –
North Park Baptist Church                                  15,175.16
Northside Baptist Church of Apopka                                     4,830.10
Oasis at Conway Gardens                                     6,228.85
One Way Christian Church                                     1,100.00
Orlando Central Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
Orlando Chinese Church                                     3,884.00
Orlando Japanese Baptist Church                                     3,079.08
Osceola Bible Baptist Church                                        978.56
Philadelphia Baptist Church of Orlando, Inc.                                                 –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Bethanie D’Orlando                                        500.00
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Poinciana
Premiere Eglise Haitienne de Centre de la Florida                                                 –
Primeira Igreja Batista Brasileira de Orlando                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Casa de Bendicion                                     1,520.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Orlando                                        500.00
Primitive Church of Orlando                                        350.00
Rehoboth Evangelical Haitian Baptist Church                                     2,300.00
Remnant Church                                        500.00
ReThink Life Church of Lake Nona                                  10,000.00
Rivers of Life
Riverside Baptist Church                                        905.72
Seven Church                                                 –
Shenandoah Baptist Church                                                 –
Siloe Baptist Church                                                 –
South Conway Road Baptist Church, Inc                                                 –
South Orlando Baptist Church                                  51,277.98
Southside Baptist Church                                     1,800.00
Starke Lake Baptist Church                                                 –
Tabernacle of Jesus Christ Ministry
Taft First Baptist Church                                     1,225.90
Tangelo Baptist Church                                     3,300.00
Templo Biblico Bautista “Casa de Oracion” de Winter Garden                                     2,084.00
The Church at Heathrow                                     1,200.00
The First Community Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
The Greater Trinity Baptist Fellowship                                                 –
Trinity Baptist Church of Apopka, Inc.                                  85,546.54
True Life Church                                     2,000.00
University Baptist Church                                     8,678.34
University Baptist Church – UCF Campus
Vietnamese Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Waterstone Church                                     3,000.00
Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church                                                 –
West Orange Baptist Church                                        500.00
Winter Garden First Baptist Church                                  37,461.56
Woodhaven Baptist Church                                     1,134.37
Zellwood First Baptist Church                                                 –
Gulf Stream Baptist Association
Abiding Grace Christian Church                                                 –
Abyssinian Baptist Church of Christ                                                 –
Amazing Grace Church                                                 –
Atlantic Baptist Church                                        750.00
Baptist Church of Bethlehem                                        125.00
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                                     1,000.00
Bethel Worship Center                                        298.00
Bethesda Christian Center, Inc.                                  10,240.00
Bible Walk Baptist Church                                                 –
Canaan Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Canaan Hispanic Baptist Church                                     2,585.68
Celebration International Church, Inc.                                     1,225.00
Chinese Baptist Church of Coral Springs                                     3,000.00
Christ Returns Baptist Church                                                 –
Christian Church of Reference                                        200.00
Christway Baptist Church                                  79,719.15
Church by the Glades Lake Worth Campus                                                 –
Church by the Glades, Coral Springs                                  62,745.00
Church in the Glades                                                 –
City Rev Church                                  19,250.00
CityChurch Pompano Beach                                                 –
Conservatrice Baptist Church                                                 –
Covenant Community of Grace Baptist Holiness                                        250.00
Cross United Church                                                 –
Eben-Ezer Baptist Church of Pompano                                                 –
Ebenezer Christian First Church                                          40.00
Eglise Baptiste Bethanie of Fort Lauderdale                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste De La Restoration Inc.                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste De La Revelation Divine                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste de Sion                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Evangelique Salem                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Du Mont Des Oliviers                                        900.00
Eglise Baptiste Missionaire Jehovah Shamma                                        300.00
Eglise Baptiste Pierre Angulaire                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de la Divinite                                        720.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Nazareth                                        600.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Roc Solide                                                 –
El Shaddai Missionary Baptist                                        156.00
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Holiness                                        300.00
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Pompano Beach                                                 –
Emmaus Baptist Church                                        800.00
Estrella de Belen Broward                                     5,353.52
Evangelical Baptist Triumph Church                                                 –
First Baptist Brazilian Church of South Florida                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Plantation                                     1,800.00
First Baptist Church of Weston                                  18,752.00
First Baptist Church Pompano Beach                                127,822.46
First Haitian Baptist Church                                        780.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of North Lauderdale                                        320.00
First Seminole Indian Baptist Church                                     7,456.04
First United Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Galilee Community Church, Inc.                                        400.00
Gardens Baptist Church                                     2,926.00
Gospel Life Church                                     7,770.46
Grace Baptist Church                                                 –
Grace Life Center, Hollywood                                                 –
Grace Romanian Baptist Church                                                 –
Gracepoint Church                                     2,250.00
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Haitian Fellowship Church                                     1,200.00
Haitian Gospel Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Haitian Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Han Mi Korean Baptist Church                                                 –
Hollywood Community Church                                     1,200.00
Hollywood First Baptist Church                                  18,933.00
Hope Life Ministry Baptist Church                                        500.00
Hungarian International Tabernacle Center                                                 –
Iglesia  Gracia y Verdad                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista De Pompano Beach                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Miramar                                        160.00
Iglesia Bautista Misericordia                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Noroeste de Broward                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida                                                 –
Iglesia Biblica Gracia y Verdad                                                 –
Iglesia Comunidad De Parkland                                     1,720.64
Iglesia Cristiana Confraternidad De Broward                                                 –
Iglesia Cristiana New Generation                                                 –
Iglesia Cristiana Un Nuevo Corazon                                     2,823.00
Iglesia La Familia de Dios
Immanuel Baptist Church                                     1,550.00
Lael Baptist Church                                                 –
Lauderhill Baptist Church                                     9,803.29
Lighthouse Community Church                                     9,928.15
Living Water Community                                        500.00
Living Waters Christian Fellowship                                          50.00
Metropolitan Baptist Church                                     4,000.00
Mt. Hermon Community Baptist Church                                        814.06
New Creation Baptist Church                                                 –
New Hope Brazilian Baptist Church                                     6,000.00
New Life – The Church Without Walls                                                 –
New Life Baptist Church                                  16,572.58
New Life Romanian Baptist Church                                                 –
New Life Russian-Ukranian Baptist Church                                                 –
New Vision Baptist Church                                                 –
Nouvelle Eglise Baptiste Bethlehem                                        580.00
Oakland Park First Baptist Church                                                 –
Oasis Church of South Florida, Inc                                                 –
Parkridge Baptist Church                                  70,343.05
Parkridge Korean Mission                                                 –
Pembroke Road Baptist Church                                        541.96
Peters Road Baptist Church                                  12,000.00
Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church                                     1,250.00
Point of Grace Christian Fellowship                                                 –
Pompano Beach First Haitian Church                                     3,000.00
Potential Church                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista de West Pines                                                 –
Primitive Baptist Church of Broward
Providence Baptist Church of Plantation, FL Inc.                                                 –
Reconciliation Haitian Baptist Mission                                                 –
Reconfort Unity Baptist Church                                                 –
Redeemer Brazilian Christian Church                                                 –
Redemption Baptist Church                                                 –
Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Tabernacle                                     2,000.00
Restoring Grace Community Church                                        850.00
Sheridan Hills Baptist Church                                  38,763.00
Sichem Calvary Baptist                                        200.00
Siloam Evangelical Church of Jesus Christ
South Florida Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church                                                 –
Stirling Road Spanish Baptist Church of Florida Inc                                  15,982.33
Sunrise First Baptist Church                                     2,450.04
Tabernacle de la Foi
Taft Hispanic Baptist Church                                                 –
Taft Street Baptist Church                                     1,350.00
The Church at Deerfield Beach                                                 –
The Rhema Word Church                                                 –
Transformation Evangelical Church                                        200.00
Trinity Baptist Church                                                 –
Trinity Haitian Ministry                                                 –
Twin Lakes Baptist Church                                                 –
United Baptist Church                                                 –
Victory Life Church                                     2,400.00
Worship Center of Good Samaritan                                        130.00
Halifax Baptist Association
Beach House Church                                        450.00
Beachside Baptist Church                                  13,182.02
Bella Vista Baptist Church                                  14,425.32
BluePrint Community Church                                          96.00
Community Baptist Church                                     3,414.90
Daytona Beach Korean Baptist Church                                        600.00
Daytona Biker Church                                        522.50
Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Faith Covenant Church                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach                                  74,820.00
First Baptist Church of Edgewater                                        250.00
First Baptist Church of Harbor Oaks                                     4,019.63
First Baptist Church of Oak Hill                                  11,671.71
Flomich Avenue Baptist Church                                     3,905.41
Glencoe Baptist Church                                     1,500.00
Gracelife Beachside                                     2,250.00
Hammock First Baptist Church                                     1,469.05
Iglesia Bautista Dios es Bueno                                          70.00
Mision Bautista Hispana de Daytona                                     1,200.00
New Smyrna Beach First Baptist Church                                  44,883.71
Oceanway Church                                        250.00
Port Orange First Baptist Church                                        250.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Daytona                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Palm Coast                                        500.00
Rima Ridge Baptist Church                                     6,785.00
Riverbend Community Church                                     2,250.00
Servants’ Quarters Fellowship                                     2,123.18
South Daytona First Baptist Church                                                 –
Spruce Creek Baptist Church                                     4,200.00
Unity Fellowship Baptist Church                                                 –
Westside Baptist Church                                                 –
Harmony Baptist Association
Bethel Baptist Church                                     4,411.22
Concord Baptist Church                                     8,902.57
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Countryside Baptist Church                                        250.00
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                     7,965.00
Faith Baptist Church                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Archer, FL, Inc                                     4,560.86
First Baptist Church of Bronson                                     7,264.87
First Baptist Church of Cedar Key                                        600.00
First Baptist Church of Chiefland                                  60,326.86
First Baptist Church of Newberry                                  13,092.69
First Baptist Church of Trenton                                                 –
Fowlers Bluff Baptist Church                                     6,666.00
Hardeetown Baptist Church                                  15,246.08
Hilltop Baptist Fellowship Church                                        893.00
Jonesville Baptist Church                                        240.00
Joppa Baptist Church                                     2,051.14
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church                                     7,632.89
New Hope Baptist Church                                                 –
Oak Dale Baptist Church                                                 –
Otter Creek Baptist Church                                                 –
Pine Grove Baptist Church of Trenton                                     7,481.63
Priscilla Baptist Church                                  10,348.86
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church                                                 –
River Cross Cowboy Church                                                 –
Roca Fuerte Iglesia Hispana de Newberry                                                 –
Rosewood Baptist Church                                     1,300.00
Turning Point of Newberry, Inc.                                     1,200.00
Union Baptist Church                                     1,136.11
Holmes Baptist Association
Bethany Baptist Church                                                 –
Bethel Baptist Church                                  16,941.03
Bethlehem Baptist Church                                                 –
Beulah Anna Baptist Church                                     4,300.00
Bridge Creek Baptist Church                                     5,741.34
Caryville Baptist Church                                        137.98
Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,074.00
First Baptist Church of Bonifay                                  58,108.29
First Baptist Church of Esto                                     2,500.00
Grace Church                                        960.00
Grace Community Church                                                 –
Hickory Hill Baptist Church                                     8,703.85
Hurricane Creek Baptist Church                                                 –
Leonia Baptist Church                                     7,167.66
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                        965.67
New Hope Baptist Church                                        916.00
Noma Baptist Church                                     2,651.29
Northside Baptist Church                                  15,931.47
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                                 –
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church                                     1,160.29
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church                                     1,837.61
Ponce de Leon First Baptist Church                                        600.00
Sandy Creek Baptist Church                                     8,060.00
Shady Grove Baptist Church                                     6,140.65
Union Hill Baptist Church                                     3,666.92
West Bonifay Baptist Church                                                 –
West Pittman Baptist Church                                     8,046.22
Westville Baptist Church                                        376.65
White Water Baptist Church
Jacksonville Baptist Association
Abundant Life Global Church                                        212.00
Agape Church                                        720.00
Arlington Baptist Church                                  23,271.05
Atlantic Boulevard Baptist Church                                        250.00
Atlantic Highlands Inland Baptist Church                                                 –
Bartram Baptist Church                                     2,500.00
Beree Evangelical Church                                                 –
Betania Romanian Baptist Church                                                 –
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                                        900.00
Bhutanese-Nepali Community Church                                                 –
Biltmore Baptist Church                                     2,083.75
Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Branch Community Church                                        600.00
Calvary Hill Baptist Church                                                 –
Cedar Creek Baptist Church                                        250.00
Cedar Hills Baptist Church                                  11,935.38
Celebration Baptist Church                                                 –
Chets Creek Church                                180,000.00
Chets Creek Church, Burmese Campus
Christ-Centered International Fellowship                                        100.00
Christian Fellowship Baptist Church                                                 –
Church of God Revelation                                                 –
Church of Missionary for Jesus                                                 –
Church of Oakland                                                 –
Coastal Baptist Church                                     9,234.20
Community Life Ministry                                        500.00
Community of Hope Church
Congregacion Cristiana Shalom                                        405.00
Copper Creek Missionary Baptist Church                                        250.00
Covenant Christian Church                                     1,800.00
Covered Ministries                                                 –
CrossView Church                                                 –
Crosswater Community Church                                     6,999.96
Crown Point Baptist Church                                     1,542.23
Deermeadows Baptist Church                                  77,863.89
Deland Missionary Baptist Church                                        480.00
Dinsmore Baptist Church                                                 –
Divine Restoration                                                 –
Doxa Church
Dream Church
East Eleventh Street Baptist Church                                        126.12
Edgewood Heights Baptist Church                                     1,300.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Bethlehem Westside                                                 –
Elevation Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Englewood Baptist Church                                        470.00
Ethiopian Evangelical Church                                                 –
Faith Baptist Church of Mandarin                                     6,050.00
Faith Family Fellowship                                                 –
Faith Memorial Baptist Church                                                 –
FIL-AM Christian Ministry                                     1,200.00
First Arabic Baptist Church                                                 –
First Baptist Church Jacksonville – South Campus
First Baptist Church of Atlantic Beach                                     9,515.36
First Baptist Church of Baldwin                                  24,612.43
First Baptist Church of Bryceville                                     6,540.12
First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Beach                                     4,000.00
First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, Inc                                224,251.63
First Baptist Church of Orange Park                                185,037.97
First Baptist Church of Ponte Vedra Beach                                     1,200.00
First Haitian-American Christian Church of Jacksonville, Inc.                                        300.00
First Jacksonville Korean Baptist Church                                                 –
First Mizo Community Church                                        720.00
First Timothy Baptist Church North                                                 –
Forest Boulevard Baptist Church                                                 –
Fort Caroline Baptist Church                                143,982.29
Franklin Street Baptist Church                                     4,095.11
Freedom Bible Fellowship                                                 –
Fresh Start Church                                                 –
Fruit Cove Baptist Church                                514,623.00
Genesis Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville                                     1,215.00
Gethsemane Baptist Church                                        100.00
Glen Baptist Church                                  18,000.00
Good News Baptist Church                                     3,300.00
Grace Church of Avondale                                                 –
Grace International Christian Fellowship                                        300.00
Grace Life Church                                        600.00
Greater Macedonia of the Northside                                                 –
Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Harmony Community Church                                                 –
Hart Haven Baptist Church                                     1,823.00
Heckscher Drive Baptist Church                                        625.00
Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church                                        984.20
Hibernia Baptist Church                                154,922.73
High Calling Worship Center                                                 –
Highlands Baptist Church                                     4,713.71
Hillcrest Baptist Church                                     5,000.00
Hogan Baptist Church                                     2,790.81
Holiday Hill Baptist Church                                     5,000.00
Hopewell Baptist Church
Hosanna Baptist Church
Iglesia Bautista de Mandarin                                     2,238.98
Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Luz y Salvacion                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana De Mandarin, Inc.                                     2,921.00
Iglesia Bautista Mision Celestial
Iglesia Bautista Neptune                                     1,400.00
Iglesia Bautista Terry Parker                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Westside
Iglesia Cristiana de Jacksonville                                                 –
Iglesia Redencion
Island View Baptist Church                                                 –
Jacksonville Bible Church                                                 –
Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church                                  10,895.95
Jesus Christ Community Baptist Church                                     1,150.00
Jones Road Baptist Church                                  11,077.92
Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church                                                 –
Kings Road Baptist Church                                        300.00
Korean Central Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Lake Shore Baptist Church                                  14,564.33
Light of the World Christian Church                                                 –
Lighthouse Baptist Church Inc. of North Florida                                  15,611.57
Love Gave Baptist Church
Macclenny First Baptist Church                                  70,295.89
Mandarin Baptist Church                                  35,697.41
Melchizedeck Baptist Church
Melchizedek Baptist Church of the Deaf                                        350.00
Mission City Church                                        315.00
MissionWay Community Church                                     1,250.00
Monument Point Fellowship                                     5,200.00
Morning Glory Christian Fellowship                                                 –
Mount Olive House of Prayer                                                 –
Murray Hill Baptist Church                                        250.00
Neptune Baptist Church                                     6,710.00
New Berlin Road Baptist Church                                                 –
New Faith Community Baptist Church
New Life Baptist Church                                                 –
New Life Church by Faith                                                 –
Normandy Park Baptist Church                                  10,941.60
North Jacksonville Baptist Church                                299,819.30
North Pearl Street Baptist Church                                     1,400.00
Norwood Community Church                                        200.00
Oak Harbor Baptist Church                                     1,251.51
Oak Ridge Baptist Church                                     6,340.32
Ocean Park Baptist Church                                  11,888.56
Oceanway First Baptist Church                                  18,705.00
One Baptist Church                                        854.95
One Church Jacksonville Beach                                     2,659.38
One Hundred Third Street Baptist Church                                                 –
Palm Valley Baptist Church                                  18,712.51
Park City Baptist Church                                        706.81
Park Lane Baptist Church                                                 –
Parkwood Baptist Church                                     6,872.25
Ponderosa Baptist Church                                                 –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne                                        900.00
Primera Iglesia de Park City
Primera Iglesia Hispana Bautista de Jacksonville                                     2,936.00
Promise Land Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Redemption Jax Baptist Church, Inc.                                  11,579.34
Refuge Church
River City Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
Riverside Baptist Church                                                 –
Riverstone Community Church                                                 –
Rivertown Church                                                 –
SaltRock                                                 –
Salvation Church                                        100.00
San Jose Baptist Church                                  57,039.13
Shiloh at Orange Park Baptist Church                                                 –
Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church                                                 –
Shindler Drive Baptist Church                                  68,061.46
Simply Church, Inc. dba Faithbridge Church                                     4,166.70
Southside Baptist Church                                  10,400.00
Southside Karen Baptist Church                                     6,400.00
Springfield Baptist Church                                     5,856.00
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
St Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville
St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church
Tabernacle Baptist Institutional Church
Temple of Light Christian Fellowship
Tenth Street Baptist Church
Terry Parker Baptist Church                                  23,806.35
The Church at Argyle                                                 –
The Citadel Church
The City Church                                                 –
The City Church at Bartrum Park
The City Church at Riverside
The District Church                                     1,200.00
The First Russian Ukranian Baptist Church of Jax                                     5,180.00
The Lord is My Shepherd Baptist Church
The Point at St. Johns Park                                                 –
The Upper Room                                        102.00
Turning Point Church                                                 –
Union Progressive Bapitst Church                                                 –
United African Baptist Church                                                 –
United Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Unity Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
University Baptist Church                                                 –
Venetia Terrace Baptist Church                                                 –
Vision Baptist Church                                     1,488.96
West Meadows Baptist Church                                                 –
West Normandy Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
West Park Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
WestGate Church                                                 –
Westside Baptist Church                                157,470.83
Zion Korean Baptist Church                                        800.00
Zomi Christian Church                                        648.00
Lafayette Baptist Association
Airline Baptist Church                                  29,859.12
Central Baptist Church                                                 –
Cross City First Baptist Church                                  20,012.04
Faith Baptist Church                                     1,739.90
Fanning Springs Community Church                                     5,381.66
First Baptist Church of Horseshoe Beach                                     2,236.97
Grace Baptist Church                                        888.00
Hatch Bend Baptist Church                                  14,787.32
Jena First Baptist Church                                  10,467.00
Lebanon Baptist Church                                                 –
Lydia Baptist Church                                     1,538.41
McCrabb Baptist Church                                        558.36
Midway Baptist Church                                  23,080.50
Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church                                  29,253.42
Mt. Paran Baptist Church                                  11,992.14
New Hope Baptist Church                                        350.00
New Prospect Baptist Church                                                 –
Old Town First Baptist Church                                     4,971.31
Redemption Church                                     3,178.10
Riverside Baptist Church                                        735.75
Rock Sink Baptist Church                                     9,175.66
Salt Creek Baptist Church                                                 –
Scrub Creek Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Suwannee Baptist Church                                  14,114.01
Suwannee River Baptist Church                                                 –
Walker Creek Bethel Baptist Church
Lake County Baptist Association
Aviva Iglesia Cristiana
Bay Street Baptist Church                                  48,132.67
Cassia Baptist Church                                        140.00
Celebration Baptist Church                                  41,357.33
Central Baptist Church                                     1,800.00
Clermont First Baptist Church                                  58,424.43
Congregacion Bautista Bet-El, Inc.                                     1,075.00
Eagles’ Nest Baptist Church                                  17,088.12
Eglise Baptiste de Clermont                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Des Rachetes
Eglise Baptiste Siloe de Clermont                                                 –
Embrace Church at Montverde                                  16,770.81
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Leesburg, Inc.                                  16,875.00
Ferndale Baptist Church                                  11,053.29
First Baptist Church of Altoona                                  10,292.42
First Baptist Church of Astor                                  18,854.50
First Baptist Church of Groveland                                  11,655.09
First Baptist Church of Leesburg                                298,733.00
First Baptist Church of Minneola                                     1,864.94
First Baptist Church of Tangerine                                  10,731.00
First Baptist Church of Tavares                                     7,200.00
First Baptist Church of Umatilla                                130,131.88
Grace Baptist Church                                                 –
Grand Island Baptist Church                                  33,359.34
Groveland Baptist Church                                        107.33
Heritage Community Church                                                 –
Howey Baptist Church                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista La Gracia                                     2,799.40
Iglesia Bautista Lake Saunders                                     8,516.40
La Primera Iglesia Bautista de Mascotte                                     2,800.00
Lake Saunders Baptist Church                                                 –
Liberty Baptist Church                                                 –
Life Community Church                                                 –
LifePointe Church                                  13,951.10
Midway Baptist Church                                                 –
Mount Dora First Baptist Church                                  42,000.00
Mt Ararat Missionary Baptist Church
Paisley First Baptist Church                                                 –
Pine Lakes First Baptist Church                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Clermont                                                 –
Real Impact Church                                     3,179.74
Sandy Acres Baptist Church                                                 –
Saving Faith Baptist Church                                                 –
Sorrento First Baptist Church                                     1,364.29
The Church at South Lake                                     6,000.00
The Fellowship Church of Central Florida, Inc.                                                 –
The Fellowship on 473
The Grove Church
Manatee Southern Baptist Association
Bayshore Baptist Church                                     1,197.52
Bethany Baptist Church                                                 –
Braden River Baptist Church                                                 –
Cross Pointe East                                        700.00
CrossPointe Fellowship                                  49,432.04
Dry Prairie Baptist Church                                     7,324.00
Elwood Park Baptist Church                                  21,011.67
Emmanuel Baptist Church                                  12,241.26
Encounter
First Baptist Church of Bradenton                                  35,000.00
First Baptist Church of Ellenton                                     3,494.01
First Baptist Church of Palmetto                                116,972.00
First Baptist Church of Parrish                                     3,999.96
First Biblical Baptist Church                                                 –
First Haitian Baptist Church of Bradenton                                                 –
Gillette First Baptist Church                                                 –
Heritage Baptist Church                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista de Bradenton West                                                 –
Ira Iglesia Bautista de Bradenton                                                 –
Manatee First Baptist Church                                     1,307.35
Mill Creek Baptist Church                                     2,318.00
Myakka City Baptist Church                                                 –
North River Church                                  32,148.36
Northwest Baptist Church                                  18,324.00
Oneco First Baptist Church                                        250.00
Palm View First Baptist Church                                  22,244.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Ellenton                                     2,755.52
Providence Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Redemption Church Manatee                                     7,515.00
Samoset First Baptist Church                                  11,000.00
Southside Baptist Church                                                 –
Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista Monte Sion Myakka Inc                                                 –
Terra Ceia First Baptist Church                                     1,867.74
West Bradenton Baptist Church                                  16,792.00
Woodland Community Church                                131,307.32
Marion Baptist Association
Agape Baptist Church                                        600.00
AIM Church
Anthony Baptist Church                                     1,737.06
Belleview First Baptist Church                                  36,336.92
Citra First Baptist Church                                                 –
College Road Baptist Church                                  66,000.00
College Road Espanol                                     6,000.00
Community Harvest Baptist Church                                     1,665.49
Cross Pointe Ocala                                                 –
Crossroads Community Church, SBC                                     7,855.55
Deliverance Fellowship Church
Eglise Baptiste du Bon Berger
Eglise Baptiste Philadelphie                                                 –
Fairfield Baptist Church                                                 –
Faith Fellowship of Ocala, Inc                                  23,935.16
Fellowship Baptist Church                                  16,411.61
First Baptist Church at the Villages                                100,000.00
First Baptist Church of Dunnellon                                  82,719.10
First Baptist Church of Inglis                                     5,867.00
First Baptist Church of Ocala                                132,556.26
First Baptist Church of Salt Springs                                        600.00
First Baptist Church of Sparr                                  13,843.81
First Baptist Church of Summerfield                                     1,200.00
First Baptist Church of Weirsdale                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Williston                                  33,886.34
Flemington Baptist Church                                  25,275.24
Florida Highlands Baptist Church                                     2,000.00
Forest Baptist Church                                                 –
Fort McCoy First Baptist Church                                  16,785.96
Friendship Baptist Church                                                 –
Gracepointe Church                                        300.00
Highlands Baptist Church                                     1,892.68
Hope Ministries Ocala                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Alfa y Omega Inc.
Iglesia Bautista La Hermosa
Iglesia Bautista Peniel                                     2,060.00
Iglesia Cristiana de Ocala                                                 –
Immanuel Baptist Church                                  66,530.88
Kendrick Baptist Church                                     1,039.52
Lighthouse Baptist Church                                     1,480.21
Maranatha Baptist Church                                  12,084.75
McIntosh First Baptist Church                                                 –
Mill Creek Baptist Church of Eureka                                     6,379.00
Morriston Baptist Church                                  38,177.88
Moss Bluff Baptist Church, Inc.                                     1,000.00
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church                                                 –
New Life Baptist Church                                                 –
New Life Family Church                                        150.00
New St. John Baptist Church
Oak Griner Baptist Church                                  29,775.00
Oakcrest Baptist Church                                  31,356.99
Ocala Korean Baptist Church                                                 –
Ocala Springs Baptist Church                                  22,163.21
Ocala Vision Korean American Baptist Church                                     1,260.10
Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church                                  23,061.88
Ocklawaha First Baptist Church                                                 –
Olivet Baptist Church                                                 –
Orange Lake Baptist Church                                                 –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste d’Ocala                                                 –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Marion County                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Marion Oaks                                                 –
Providence Baptist Church
Ride for Jesus Cowboy Church                                                 –
Romeo Baptist Church                                                 –
Sonshine Ministries, Inc.                                                 –
South Ocala Baptist Church                                                 –
StartingPoint Church                                                 –
Sunset Harbor Baptist Church                                     2,654.69
The Church at the Springs                                                 –
The Lighthouse at Orange Springs                                        710.75
The Vine Community Church                                                 –
Trinity Baptist Church                                  35,052.00
TruLife Church of Ocala                                     4,968.06
Unity Baptist Church                                     3,403.75
Village of Faith Baptist Church                                  68,973.59
Westpoint Baptist Church                                     1,068.55
Woodside Baptist Church                                     1,649.34
Wyomina Park Baptist Church                                                 –
Miami Baptist Association
Agape de la Nouvelle Jerusalem                                                 –
Alabanza Evangelical Baptist Church Inc.                                                 –
Alliance Chretienne en Jesus Christ                                                 –
Betesda Baptist Church                                        600.00
Bethany Baptist Church of Carol City, Inc                                        330.00
Bethany Baptist Church of Miami                                        725.00
Bethel Christian Church of New Jerusalem
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Bethel Haitian Baptist Mission                                                 –
Bethesda Fellowship                                                 –
Bible Baptist Church                                     1,400.00
Bibleyskaya Tserkov ‘Slovo Blagodaty’                                                 –
Broadmoor Baptist Church                                        900.00
Calvary Chapel Homestead House of Prayer
Calvary Fellowship                                                 –
Calvary Hispanic Baptist Church                                     3,000.00
Centro de Avivamiento Fundamento de Dios                                                 –
Chinese Baptist Church                                     7,000.00
Christ Baptist Church
Christ Community Church                                                 –
Christ Family Church                                     6,500.00
Christ Family en Espanol
Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, Inc                                     1,000.00
Christ in Us Church
Christ Journey Church                                     2,500.00
Christ Vivant Ministries
Church of Glory                                        100.00
CitiChurch                                                 –
Community Bible Baptist Church                                                 –
Comunidad Cristiana Agape                                                 –
Comunidad Misionera De Adoracion
Coral Gables Baptist Church                                     2,252.45
Coral Villa Baptist Church                                     1,898.46
Core Community Church                                     1,800.00
Cornerstone Haitian Baptist Mission
Cornerstone Miami                                     2,000.00
Cosmopolitan Baptist Church                                                 –
Crossroads Baptist Church of Kendall                                                 –
Cutler Ridge First Baptist Church                                  26,569.00
Decided Church                                                 –
Divinity Baptist Church                                        500.00
East Hialeah Baptist Church                                                 –
Eben-Ezer Community Baptist Church                                                 –
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
Eglise Baptiste Adonai                                     3,500.00
Eglise Baptiste de Beree                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste de la Glorification                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste de la Samarie
Eglise Baptiste Du Tabernacle                                        850.00
Eglise Baptiste Gethsemane
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Salem                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste L’Arche De Noe
Eglise Baptiste Riviere Du Jourdain                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Sanctifiee                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Sion Evangelical                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Un Seul Dieu                                        400.00
Eglise Baptiste Universelle de Jesus Christ                                        330.00
Eglise Evangel Baptiste de Bethlehem                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Bethesda
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Galilee, Inc.                                     3,000.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de la Paix                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Philadelphie                                     1,200.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Rocher D’Horeb                                        550.00
Eglise Evangelique Beree                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique de Lumiere                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique de Toute les Nations
Eglise Evangelique des Pelerins                                        250.00
Eglise Evangelique Galilee                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique Le Jourdain                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique Ville de Refuge                                                 –
Eglise les Benis de L’Eternel
El Ghanna Evangelical Baptist Church                                        150.00
Elevate Church                                     7,700.04
Elim Baptist Church                                        650.00
Elim Bethel Evangelical Baptist Mission                                                 –
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Emmaus Baptist Church                                        783.00
Estrella de David Mision Bautista                                                 –
Evangelical Primitive Baptist Church                                        150.00
Faith Community Baptist Church                                        250.00
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church                                                 –
Fellowship Church Miami                                        800.00
First Baptist Church of Hialeah                                        100.00
First Baptist Church of Homestead                                  52,836.20
First Born Again Baptist of North Miami                                        550.00
First Guilgal Baptist Church
First Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation, Inc.                                                 –
Forward Fellowship                                                 –
Fraternidad Cristiana                                                 –
Fraternity Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Fulfilled Life Church                                     4,052.00
Full Deliverance Baptist Church                                                 –
Gateway Baptist Church                                                 –
Gladeview Baptist Church                                     2,000.00
Glendale Baptist Church of Brownsville                                                 –
Glendale Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Global Church                                        300.00
God of Deliverance Baptist Ministries, Inc                                        420.00
God’s Grace Church of Worship                                                 –
Good Seed Christian Church                                                 –
Grace Center                                                 –
Grace Church                                  15,704.68
Grace Connection Baptist Church                                  16,000.00
Grace Connection Church-Sunrise Campus
Grace Connection Church, Naranja
Grace of God Baptist Church                                                 –
Gracia Abundante                                                 –
Greater Harvest
Greater Mercy Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Greater Miami First Baptist Church                                                 –
Haitian Baptist Church of South Florida                                                 –
Haitian Baptist Church of the Living God                                                 –
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church of Homestead                                                 –
Harvest Miami                                                 –
His City on a Hill Ministries                                                 –
Holy Mission Church
Hosana Community Baptist Church                                                 –
Hour of Resurrection Church
Iglesia Alcance Miami                                        516.00
Iglesia Bautista Accion Hispana North West                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Adonai                                     1,296.00
Iglesia Bautista Agape                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Aposento Alto                                        599.86
Iglesia Bautista Betania                                        650.00
Iglesia Bautista Betesda                                     2,020.00
Iglesia Bautista Bethel                                  15,042.06
Iglesia Bautista Buenas Nuevas                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Casa de Oracion                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Cristo es la Verdad
Iglesia Bautista Cristo La Unica Esperanza                                        140.00
Iglesia Bautista De Allapattah
Iglesia Bautista De Kendall                                     2,000.00
Iglesia Bautista De Kendall, English Campus
Iglesia Bautista Dios con Nosotros                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Doral                                        100.00
Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer North Miami                                        472.00
Iglesia Bautista Efeso                                     7,728.57
Iglesia Bautista El Es Mi Paz                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista en Cristo                                     1,600.00
Iglesia Bautista Entera Restauracion                                        150.00
Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen                                     4,800.00
Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Dios                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Fundamento De Dios                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Getsemani                                     6,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Westland                                     2,800.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Miami Beach                                     2,200.00
Iglesia Bautista Horeb                                        500.00
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem                                     1,500.00
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalen Paz                                        360.00
Iglesia Bautista Jesus es la Respuesta                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Juan 3:16                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista La Grey de Dios                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista La Hermosa                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Leon De Juda                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Mahanaim                                        768.00
Iglesia Bautista Manantial de Vida                                     2,765.00
Iglesia Bautista McCall Mision                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Mi Ebenezer                                        666.00
Iglesia Bautista Mi Redentor                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Misionera                                        300.00
Iglesia Bautista Misionera Shalom                                        360.00
Iglesia Bautista Nazareth                                     1,853.43
Iglesia Bautista Northside                                  15,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Esperanza De Kendall, Inc.                                     3,271.65
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida Miami                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer De Miramar-West Pines                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Oasis de Bendicion, Inc.                                        900.00
Iglesia Bautista Poder de Dios                                        400.00
Iglesia Bautista Principe de Paz                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Puerta Del Cielo                                     4,458.38
Iglesia Bautista Redencion                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Renacer                                     1,550.00
Iglesia Bautista Renacer                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Rescate                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion                                     1,800.00
Iglesia Bautista Rey de Paz                                        100.00
Iglesia Bautista Rhema                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Saron                                        300.00
Iglesia Bautista Sion, Inc.                                        400.00
Iglesia Bautista Soldado De Jesucristo                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Sweetwater                                        500.00
Iglesia Bautista Un Nuevo Amanecer                                        150.00
Iglesia Bautista Universidad de Fe                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Victoria En Jesus                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Vida en Cristo                                  13,376.41
Iglesia Bautista Vida Nueva, INC                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Vive Cristo                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista West Hialeah                                        350.00
Iglesia Bautista, West Doral                                        499.98
Iglesia Biblica Bautista de Miami                                                 –
Iglesia Biblica Bereana                                                 –
Iglesia Biblica de Kendall
Iglesia Biblica Vida Real                                     2,564.42
Iglesia Comunidad Biblica Cristiana                                        751.00
Iglesia Cristiana de Miami                                                 –
Iglesia Cristiana Dia De Adoracion                                                 –
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis                                                 –
Iglesia Evangelica Bautista Monte de Sion                                        200.00
Iglesia Evangelica los Pinos Nuevos                                                 –
Iglesia Gracia Sobre Gracia                                     1,080.00
Iglesia Jesus Para Todos                                        550.00
Iglesia La Gran Comision                                        510.00
Iglesia Oasis Church
Iglesia Real                                     8,977.35
Iglesia Renovacion Cristiana                                        700.00
Iglesia Vertical Miami                                        500.00
Igreja Batista de Kendall
Igreja Real
Ives Dairy Road Baptist Church                                                 –
Judah Christian Center                                                 –
Kendall Baptist Church                                     6,222.14
Kendall Brazilian Church                                     1,100.00
Kingdom Covenant Baptist Church                                     2,220.00
L’Eglise Agape du Christianisme, Inc.                                                 –
La Nueva Jerusalem Baptist Church                                                 –
La Premiere Eglise Baptiste de Homestead, Inc.                                                 –
Life Church of South Florida, Inc                                        900.00
Lighthouse Church                                        500.00
Logos Baptist Church                                                 –
Love Unlimited                                     1,650.00
Maranatha Spanish Baptist Church                                        473.20
Miami Baptist Church Espanol
Miami Bible Fellowship                                        125.00
Miami Christians Fellowship Church                                                 –
Miami Shores Baptist Church                                     3,986.16
Miami Springs Baptist Church                                                 –
Ministerio Bautista Juan 3:16                                     1,002.56
Ministerio Internacional Una Voz En El Desierto                                                 –
Mision Cutler Bay Para Jesus                                                 –
Mision Latina Miami                                                 –
Mission Evangelique Baptiste la Resurrection                                                 –
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mt. Hope Fellowship Baptist Church
Mt. Zion Eglise Evangelique                                        900.00
Naranja Park Christian Fellowship Church
New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead                                     2,752.89
New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church                                     2,251.00
New Bethel Baptist Church                                                 –
New Faith Baptist Church, Inc.                                                 –
New Hope Nueva Esperanza Ministries, Inc.                                        875.00
New Life Baptist Church                                     1,040.00
New Life Chapel                                                 –
New Life Missionary Baptist Church                                        100.00
New Maranatha Evangelical Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
New Mercy Baptist Church
New Testament Baptist Church                                     3,750.00
New Testament Baptist Church
New Vision Emmanuel Baptist Church                                                 –
New Way Fellowship                                                 –
North Hialeah Baptist Church                                  24,673.49
North Miami Beach First Baptist Church                                     3,000.00
North Palm Baptist Church                                                 –
Northside Baptist Church, English Campus
Northwest Baptist Church, Inc.                                     1,200.00
Nouveau Testament Renaissance Baptist Church                                                 –
Nouvelle Esperance Chretienne                                        200.00
Nuevo Amanecer/New Dawn Church                                        250.00
Nuevo Comienzo con el Senor Jesus                                                 –
One Family
One God in Three Persons First Baptist Church                                        500.00
Palm Vista Community Church                                     1,800.00
Parkway Baptist Church                                        500.00
Pasos de Fe Inc
Pines Baptist Church                                     5,740.00
Premiere Eglise Baptiste D’Apocalypse de Miami
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Horeb
Primera Hispana Iglesia                                     6,000.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Coral Park                                  34,652.48
Primera Iglesia Bautista la Hermosa                                     1,500.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Shalom                                        100.00
Primitive Church of Smyrna, Inc                                        400.00
Primitive Haitian Baptist                                                 –
Principe De Paz Baptist Church                                        900.00
Providence Road Church                                  29,560.66
Real Church
Real Life Church SFL                                     1,175.00
Reality Church Miami                                     1,120.00
Redeeming Grace Church
Redemption Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Renewed Bethel Baptist Church                                                 –
Renewing Life Church                                                 –
Resurreccion Cutler Bay                                                 –
Riverside Baptist Church of Miami-Dade County, Florida, Inc.                                  27,117.42
Salem Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Salem Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Schekinah Baptist Church                                        500.00
Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation                                                 –
Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation Deerfield Beach                                          60.00
Shema Israel Miami                                          25.00
Sierra Norwood Calvary Baptist Church                                     7,690.00
Solid Rock Ministries International
Source of Grace Church                                        300.00
South Miami Heights Haitian Baptist Emmanuel Church                                                 –
Southwest Community Church                                     1,427.00
St Andrew Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,125.00
St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Stanton Memorial Baptist Church                                  19,588.94
Storehouse Institutional Baptist Church                                                 –
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Miami                                     2,000.00
Tabernacle of Salvation                                                 –
Tamiami Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
Temple Morija Haitian Mission                                        550.00
The Brook                                                 –
The Filipino American Ministries                                     5,218.00
The Gospel Way Baptist Church
The Living Word Baptist Church
The Movement Church Homestead                                     4,282.49
The Palm Church
The Pulse of Miami Church                                        600.00
The Rock Fellowship Church                                     4,600.00
The Summit Church of Homestead                                     1,200.00
The Victory Church                                                 –
The Well Ministries of Hope, Inc.
The Word Fellowship Baptist Church                                                 –
Trinity Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Trinity Baptist Church & Blanc Ministries
Trinity Evangelical Baptist                                                 –
True Love Praise and Worship Church                                        400.00
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Turning Point Baptist Church                                     4,200.00
Unify Christians                                                 –
United Family Baptist Church                                                 –
Victory Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Village Church
Vino Nuevo                                                 –
Walking in Christ Missionary Baptist Church                                          20.00
Wayside Baptist Church                                  69,173.45
Wayside en Espanol                                  15,431.08
West Flagler Park Baptist Church                                                 –
Westview Baptist Church                                        600.00
Worship Center Anice Ministries                                                 –
Yovel Messianic Church                                                 –
Middle Florida Baptist Association
Bethel Creek Baptist Church                                        924.62
Beulah Baptist Church                                                 –
Brewer Lake Baptist Church                                  23,000.00
Central Baptist Church                                  10,642.80
Cherry Lake First Baptist Church                                     4,800.00
Concord Baptist Church                                     9,007.62
Elizabeth Baptist Church                                  76,176.23
Faith Baptist Church                                     5,378.48
Fellowship Baptist Church                                  14,571.56
First Baptist Church of Madison Inc.                                  37,744.48
First Baptist Church of Pinetta                                     8,701.84
Greenville Baptist Church                                     5,487.02
Hopewell Baptist Church                                     4,156.00
Journey Church of Mayo                                                 –
Lamont Baptist Church                                                 –
Lee First Baptist Church                                  26,042.42
Macedonia Baptist Church                                     1,474.00
Mayo Baptist Church                                  33,745.54
Midway Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                     3,124.15
New Home Baptist Church                                  18,268.00
New Macedonia Baptist Church of Greenville, Inc.                                     2,212.00
Olive Baptist Church                                     8,389.06
Pine Grove Baptist Church of Madison County, Inc.                                        578.50
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                  13,252.09
Riverside Baptist Church                                     7,702.78
Sirmans Baptist Church                                                 –
St. Johns Baptist Church                                     2,606.69
Unity Church                                                 –
Nature Coast Baptist Association
Antioch Fellowship Baptist Church                                  12,346.70
Brooksville New Hope Baptist Church, Inc.                                        539.67
Chassahowitzka First Baptist Church                                     1,698.45
Christ Community Church of Citrus                                  14,772.16
Church at the Cross
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                  23,308.67
Crossroads Connection Church                                     1,099.49
Crystal River First Baptist Church                                  98,259.81
Eden Baptist Church                                  16,527.24
First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills                                     4,063.93
First Baptist Church of Brooksville                                  25,838.35
First Baptist Church of Floral City                                  10,483.00
First Baptist Church of Homosassa, Inc.                                     4,800.00
First Baptist Church of Inverness                                  58,148.73
First Baptist Church of Lecanto                                     1,113.09
First Baptist Church of Spring Hill                                        500.00
Garden Grove Baptist Church                                     3,400.00
Gulf Ridge Park Baptist                                     2,297.14
Gulf to Lake Baptist Church, Inc.                                                 –
Hebron Baptist Church                                     2,136.00
Hernando Beach First Baptist Church                                     3,144.64
Hernando First Baptist Church                                     5,265.98
Highlands Baptist Church Inc.                                     1,881.09
Hills Church                                     9,600.00
Hillside Community Baptist Church                                     8,297.72
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida de Citrus County, Inc.                                                 –
Indian Hill Baptist Church                                     1,500.00
Istachatta Baptist Church                                     2,408.74
Masaryktown First Baptist Church                                     1,800.00
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
New Life Church                                     1,500.00
North Oak Baptist Church                                  11,925.74
Northcliffe Baptist Church                                  26,289.54
Nueva Vida Spring Hill                                     4,824.38
Ozello Island Church                                     2,435.43
Pristine Spring Hill Baptist Church                                                 –
Red Level Baptist Church                                     4,690.95
River Gardens Baptist Church                                                 –
Shepherd’s Way Baptist Church                                                 –
Stagecoach Junction Fellowship                                     2,512.62
Suncoast Baptist Church                                     1,452.00
Union Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,500.00
Victory Baptist                                                 –
Weeki Wachee Acres First Baptist Church                                     2,208.00
New River Baptist Association
Air Park Baptist Church                                        600.00
Bayless Highway Baptist Church                                     2,085.00
Bethel Baptist Church                                     3,003.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                     3,687.27
CrossPoint Church of Melrose Inc                                     1,200.00
Dedan Baptist Church
Evergreen Baptist Church                                  11,378.59
Fellowship Baptist Church                                     3,750.00
First Baptist Church of Brooker, Inc.                                     3,108.37
First Baptist Church Of Keystone Heights                                  33,909.52
First Baptist Church of Raiford                                     8,025.28
First Baptist Church of Starke                                  10,656.00
Gadara Baptist Church                                     8,195.71
Grace Baptist Church                                                 –
Heilbronn Baptist Church                                        600.00
Hope Baptist Church                                     1,199.85
Kingsley Lake Baptist Church                                  36,347.06
LaCrosse Baptist Church                                     1,241.00
Lake Hill Baptist Church                                                 –
Madison Street Baptist Church                                     7,500.00
Morgan Road Baptist Church                                     2,042.00
New Grace Baptist Church                                                 –
New River Baptist Church                                     1,358.00
Northside Baptist Church                                     4,774.11
Trinity Baptist Church                                146,871.85
Victory Baptist Church                                        265.05
North Central Florida Baptist Association
Alachua First Baptist Church                                  41,463.01
Aletheia Gainesville                                     1,242.00
Eden Baptist Church                                     3,125.88
Eliam Baptist Church                                     2,200.00
Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church                                          60.00
Fellowship Church of High Springs, Inc                                        824.86
Filipino Christian Fellowship                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Gainesville                                     1,848.00
First Baptist Church of Hawthorne                                     1,220.21
First Baptist Church of High Springs                                  69,473.88
First Baptist Church of Lake Butler                                  32,372.00
First Baptist Church of Micanopy                                     1,806.00
First Baptist Church of Waldo                                     6,537.50
Forest Grove Baptist Church                                  15,571.18
Gainesville Gospel Chinese Church
Grace Baptist Church                                     7,809.80
Greater Faith Baptist Fellowship, Inc.                                        250.00
Hague Baptist Church                                        744.69
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Archer Road                                                 –
Iglesia Cristiana Misionera Bautista                                     6,127.00
Iglesia Evangelica Bautista                                     1,100.00
Iglesia Hispana Alachua                                                 –
Island Grove Baptist Church                                                 –
Korean Baptist Church                                                 –
Living Covenant Church                                     5,000.00
Morningstar Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church                                                 –
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
North Central Baptist Church                                  75,762.31
North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                     5,582.82
Northwest Baptist Church                                  14,128.29
Oak Park Baptist Church                                     6,336.86
Ochwilla Baptist Church                                                 –
Orange Heights Baptist Church                                                 –
Parkview Baptist Church                                     2,018.00
Pine Grove Baptist Church                                        100.00
Pleasanthill Baptist Church                                        350.00
Ridgeview Baptist Church                                        168.00
River Cross Church                                     2,400.00
Salt Church of Gainesville                                  13,188.49
Sardis Baptist Church                                     3,500.00
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church                                     3,500.00
The First Church of Gainesville                                        200.00
The Summit Church                                     9,166.51
Walk By Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.                                        600.00
Westside Baptist Church                                252,900.00
Westside-Southwest Campus                                                 –
Wings of Eagles Worship Center
North Florida Baptist Network
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church                                        120.00
Athens Baptist Church                                     8,659.69
Bethlehem Baptist Church                                     4,802.66
Calvary Baptist Church                                  10,085.73
Celebration Community Church                                        500.00
Church on The Way                                     1,100.00
Columbia Baptist Church                                                 –
Countryside Baptist Church of Lake City                                        900.00
Elim Baptist Church                                     8,062.36
Evergreen Baptist Church                                        104.00
Fellowship Baptist Church of Suwannee                                     1,050.00
First Baptist Church of Lake City                                     2,000.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Lake City                                                 –
Fort White Baptist Church                                                 –
Gateway Baptist Church                                     3,600.00
Hopeful Baptist Church                                  53,413.81
Hopeful Baptist Church West
Hopeful Baptist East Campus
Huntsville Baptist Church                                        250.00
Lake City First Korean Baptist Church                                     1,537.82
Lulu Baptist Church                                        937.55
Mision Bautista Roca Fuerte                                                 –
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church                                        600.00
New Oak Grove Baptist Church                                  14,118.02
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                                 –
Old Providence Baptist Church                                     1,100.00
Parkview Baptist Church                                145,091.86
Philippi Baptist Church                                        550.00
Pine Grove Baptist Church                                  11,102.44
Providence Village Baptist Church                                     1,099.96
Santa Fe Baptist Church                                     1,709.79
Shiloh Baptist Church                                        724.63
Southridge Community Church                                                 –
Southside Baptist Church                                                 –
The Cross Church                                     5,597.50
The Journey of La Esperanza                                                 –
The Orchard Community Church                                     9,350.00
The Vineyard of Lake City                                     1,200.00
White Springs First Baptist Church                                     4,750.14
Northeast Florida Baptist Association
Abundant Harvest Baptist Church                                                 –
Amelia Baptist Church                                  43,573.01
Beautiful Life Church                                                 –
Blackrock Baptist Church                                  22,449.72
Brandy Branch Baptist Church                                  15,213.49
Cedar Bay Baptist Church                                     3,225.46
Dunns Creek Baptist Church                                  32,680.50
Duval Station Baptist Church                                     4,500.00
Eastport Baptist Church                                                 –
Ephesus Baptist Church                                                 –
Exchange Church
Fernandina Beach First Baptist Church                                230,655.96
First Baptist Church Callahan                                  41,000.00
First Baptist Church of Boulougne                                  20,161.92
First Baptist Church of Gray Gables                                  11,995.00
First Baptist Church of Hilliard, Inc                                     3,000.00
Five Points Baptist Church                                        250.00
Gardenview Baptist Church                                  25,050.38
Great Harvest Missionary B. C., Inc.                                     2,243.00
Grover Road Baptist Church                                        276.14
Harper Chapel Baptist Church                                                 –
Hedges Baptist Church
Hollyford Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
Iglesia La Tierra Prometida                                                 –
Legacy Baptist Church                                     5,630.51
Live Oak Baptist Church                                  21,600.00
Mercy Hill Church                                  99,999.96
North 14th Street Baptist Church                                        150.00
North Hilliard Baptist Church                                        350.00
Pecan Park Baptist Church                                     3,358.00
Providence at West Jacksonville                                        350.00
River Road Baptist Church                                  14,040.00
Set Free By The Sea                                  19,895.37
Springhill Baptist Church                                  57,908.50
Thomas Creek Baptist Church                                        500.00
Three Rivers Church                                                 –
Unity Baptist Church                                     4,068.00
Yulee Baptist Church                                  18,941.21
Northwest Coast Baptist Association
Bayou George First Baptist Church                                     9,042.52
Beach Baptist Chapel                                     5,080.00
Brannonville Baptist Church                                                 –
Callaway First Baptist Church                                  15,185.96
Cedar Grove Baptist Church                                     6,490.77
City Church at Northside                                     4,300.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church                                  18,182.35
Cove Baptist Church                                                 –
Dalkeith Baptist Church                                        480.00
Deerpoint Lake First Baptist Church                                     2,555.16
Eastpoint First Baptist Church                                     8,712.33
Emerald Coast Fellowship                                     3,600.00
Family of God Baptist Church East Campus                                  30,138.00
Fellowship Baptist Church of Apalachicola                                     4,769.68
First Baptist Church of Apalachicola                                     9,606.93
First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven                                  38,021.81
First Baptist Church of Southport                                        600.00
First Baptist Church of Sunnyside                                     3,188.72
Fountain First Baptist Church                                                 –
Grace Covenant Church                                                 –
Gulf Beach Baptist Church                                     1,950.00
Highland View Baptist Church                                     9,917.34
Hiland Park Baptist Church                                  93,000.00
Holy Hill Baptist Church                                     1,975.00
Howard Carlisle Baptist Church                                  18,367.20
Howard Creek Baptist Church                                                 –
Immanuel Baptist Church                                  23,208.79
Long Avenue Baptist Church                                  24,000.00
Mexico Beach First Baptist Church                                  17,285.93
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                                 –
Panama City First Baptist Church                                  36,065.00
Port St. Joe First Baptist Church                                  71,422.98
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Panama City                                                 –
Sand Hills Baptist Church                                  14,985.42
Springfield Baptist Church                                     5,256.69
St. Andrew Baptist Church                                  75,621.93
Temple Baptist Church                                     9,779.55
The Church at East Bay                                        500.00
The New Midway Baptist Church                                     5,888.00
West Bay Baptist Church                                     2,356.26
Wewahitchka First Baptist Church                                        730.10
Wewahitchka Westside Baptist Church, Inc.                                     3,512.51
White City First Baptist Church                                                 –
Woodstock Church
Okaloosa Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church                                                 –
Beaver Creek Baptist Church                                                 –
Calvary Baptist Church                                     2,810.16
Central Baptist Church of Crestview                                                 –
Connect Church
Cross Creek Country Fellowship                                        350.00
Dorcas Baptist Church                                     5,041.18
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                     8,913.56
Emmanuel Baptist Church                                  59,767.86
First Baptist Church of Baker                                        572.77
First Baptist Church of Crestview, Inc.                                  65,800.93
First Baptist Church of Holt                                     5,512.46
First Baptist Church of Milligan                                     1,542.51
Garden City First Baptist Church                                                 –
Global Mission Baptist Church                                                 –
Good Hope Baptist Church                                     7,498.20
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church                                  10,991.78
Live Oak Baptist Church                                     9,933.42
Magnolia Baptist Church                                        632.29
Mosaic Church                                     1,000.00
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church                                                 –
Pyron Chapel Baptist Church                                     3,996.00
Red Oak Baptist Church                                     3,663.13
Shockley Springs Baptist Church                                                 –
South Ebenezer Baptist Church                                     2,034.57
The Shepherd’s Church                                        600.00
Valley Road Baptist Church                                                 –
Woodlawn Baptist Church                                114,328.45
Yellow River Baptist Church                                                 –
Orange Blossom Baptist Association, Inc
Athens Baptist Church                                     4,326.10
Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church                                  17,640.72
Brookside Chapel ISC
Charlie Creek Faith Baptist Church                                                 –
Church of Christ Baptist                                                 –
Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church                                     6,073.19
Faith Baptist Church                                                 –
Fellowship Baptist Church                                     1,649.52
First Baptist Church of Avon Park                                  46,896.44
First Baptist Church of Bowling Green                                  38,304.35
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Lorida                                     9,072.31
First Baptist Church of Sebring                                107,665.07
First Baptist Church of Venus                                                 –
First Baptist Church Zolfo Springs Spanish Mission                                                 –
First Haitian Baptist Church                                        250.00
Florida Avenue Baptist Church                                  16,324.33
Fort Green Baptist Church                                  19,804.62
Gardner Baptist Church Inc                                                 –
HIS Church                                                 –
Immanuel Baptist Church                                     1,211.84
Lake Buffum Baptist Church                                                 –
Lake Dale Baptist Church                                  10,346.40
Lake Placid First Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
Limestone Baptist Church                                     3,210.00
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church                                     7,674.30
New Birth Baptist Church                                                 –
New Hope Baptist Church                                  17,650.00
New Life Baptist Church                                                 –
New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Limestone
New Zion Baptist Church                                     1,368.26
Northside Baptist Church                                     5,598.00
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                  32,831.16
Oak Park Baptist Church of Fort Meade                                     2,274.71
Ona Baptist Church
Placid Lakes First Baptist Church                                     7,197.71
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Fe, Inc.                                                 –
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church                                      (200.00)
Refuge Baptist Church, Inc.                                                 –
Southside Baptist Church                                     7,500.90
Sparta Road Baptist Church                                     2,419.72
Sunridge Baptist Church                                     7,492.43
Union Baptist Church                                     1,598.35
Wauchula First Baptist Church                                  95,184.85
Whispering Pines Baptist Church                                  13,189.80
Zolfo Springs First Baptist Church                                     2,962.00
Palm Beach Baptist Network
Abundant Grace                                                 –
Adonai Missionary Baptist Church
Agape Univision Baptist Church                                                 –
Assemblee Chretienne de Salem                                                 –
Baptist Freres Unis                                                 –
Barwick Road Baptist Church                                                 –
Belvedere Baptist Church                                  25,997.82
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                                     3,300.00
Bethel Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Calvary Church                                     9,900.00
Calvary Haitian Baptist Church, Inc.                                                 –
Canal Point Baptist Church                                        250.00
Casa De Vida                                     6,467.93
Christ Community Chapel
Christ Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Christ’s Light Source Church                                        940.59
Christian Union Baptist Church, Inc.
City View Church, Inc.                                                 –
Common Ground                                     1,200.00
Communaute Evangelique Baptiste de la Grace                                        475.00
Community Christian Family Fellowship                                                 –
Connect Church                                     2,500.00
Cornerstone Fellowship                                     2,109.21
CrossBridge Baptist Church                                  40,030.95
CrossBridge Brazilian Church
Crossbridge Church                                                 –
Crossroads Baptist Church                                        535.26
Deeper Life Fellowship Church                                                 –
Delray Beach First Baptist Church                                     4,200.00
Donald Ross Rd Baptist Church Worship Center
Eben-ezer Baptist Church                                                 –
Eben-Ezer Baptist Mission of Haverhill                                                 –
Eben-Ezer Baptiste
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Inc.                                                 –
Egl Evangelique Bapt Par La Foi de Riviera Beach                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste de Bethanie                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste de la Communaute Lumiere
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Sel & Lumiere                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire, Mission of Grace Fellowship                                        450.00
Eglise Baptiste Salem                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Schekina                                        900.00
Eglise Baptiste Sur le Rocher                                                 –
Eglise De La Grande Commission                                     1,200.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Haitienne des Pelerins Unis
Eglise Evangelique de la Saintete                                                 –
Eglise Evangelique du Salut
Eglise Evangelique Shecania                                                 –
Elim Devotional Evangelical Ministries                                        125.00
Emmanuel Baptist of West Palm Beach
Emmanuel Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist of West Palm Beach                                                 –
Evangelical Baptist Church of Calvary
Evangelical Union of Fisherman                                                 –
Family Church Gardens                                                 –
Family Church in The Farms
Family Church Jupiter
Family Church Port St Lucie
Family Church Portugese
Family Church Sherbrooke                                                 –
Family Church Village
Family Church West                                                 –
First African Haitian Baptist Church Palm Beach Gardens                                                 –
First Baptist Church Foundation of the Apostles                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Boca Raton                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach                                  13,999.96
First Baptist Church of Greenacres                                     5,919.53
First Baptist Church of Hypoluxo                                     4,030.16
First Baptist Church of Riviera Beach
First Baptist Church of Tequesta, Inc.                                     6,000.00
First Baptist Church of West Palm Beach, Florida                                617,050.00
First Korean Baptist Church
First Romanian Baptist Church West Palm Beach
Florida Gardens Baptist Church                                  22,016.00
Gateway Community Church                                     2,400.00
Gathering of the Believers                                                 –
Glory Baptist Mission                                                 –
Good Samaritan Baptist Church
Good Samaritan Baptist Fellowship Church
Gospel of Light Baptist Church                                                 –
Grace Fellowship                                                 –
Grace Fellowship en Espanol                                                 –
Grace Gathering Church of Boca Raton                                                 –
Grace Temple Haitian Baptist Church Inc
Haitian EbenEzer Baptist Church                                                 –
Haitian Primitive Baptist Church International
Haverhill Baptist Church                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Casa De Bendicion                                          50.00
Iglesia Bautista Casa Del Alfarero de West Palm Beach                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Grace                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Jesucristo                                        250.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana, Boca Glades                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Lumbrera                                     2,757.00
Iglesia Bautista Oasis de Amor                                  11,402.76
Iglesia Bautista Pueblo de Dios                                        592.40
Iglesia Bautista Renacer de West Palm Beach, Inc.                                     6,336.15
Iglesia Casa Del Monte                                                 –
Iglesia Familiar Green Acres
Iglesia Familiar Sherbrooke                                  32,125.00
Iglesia Hispana Biblica Bautista                                                 –
International Eben-Ezer Baptist                                     1,350.00
Jehovah Chamma Baptist Church                                                 –
Jehovah Nissi Baptist Church Inc.                                                 –
Jehovah Shalom Baptist Church                                                 –
John 3:16 Evangelical Baptist Church                                                 –
L’Eglise Baptiste Bethleem                                     1,000.00
Lake Park First Baptist Church                                     8,836.58
Lakeview Baptist Church                                  41,740.30
Lantana First Baptist Church                                  10,262.69
Life in Christ Community Church of Palm Beach                                                 –
Life Point
Lighthouse Baptist Church                                        329.00
Maranatha Baptist Mission                                                 –
Maranatha Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                                        380.00
Mision Resurreccion de Belle Glade                                                 –
New Beginnings Community Church of Boynton Beach                                     1,539.97
Palm Beach Gardens First Baptist Church                                     2,000.00
Palm Beach Korean Baptist Mission
Palm Springs Baptist Church                                  11,839.61
Palm Springs Baptist Church, Arabic Campus
Palms West Community Baptist Church                                                 –
Peniel Haitian Baptist Church of Lake Worth                                     3,250.00
Penuel Evangelical Baptist                                                 –
Philadelphia Baptist Church                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Boca Raton                                     2,286.48
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                                     4,755.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana of West Palm Beach                                     5,962.00
Renewal Church                                     3,300.00
Renovation Church                                                 –
Riviera Beach First Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Segunda Iglesia Bautista Maranatha                                                 –
Shammah Baptist Worship Center                                                 –
Siloe Baptist Church of West Palm Beach Inc.                                                 –
Sinai Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,700.00
Smyrne Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
South Florida Thai Christian Church                                     1,000.00
The Journey Church                                        300.00
True Believers Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
United Haitian Baptist Church                                     3,840.00
Victory City of Power Church
Vietnamese Community Church
Wellington First Baptist Church                                  24,506.40
Westside Baptist Church                                     5,410.50
Word of Life Center                                        200.00
Yeshua Baptist Church
Pasco Baptist Association
Agape Baptist Church                                                 –
Aripeka Baptist Church                                                 –
Beacon Baptist Church                                     3,016.85
Clay Sink Baptist Church                                                 –
Congregacion Cristiana Bautista                                     2,002.15
Cornerstone Community Church of Pasco                                     9,234.44
Disciple’s Cornerstone Baptist Church                                                 –
Elfers First Baptist Church                                  39,348.55
Emmanuel Baptist Church                                        100.00
Essential Church                                                 –
Faith Community Church                                     5,313.10
Faith Fellowship in Jesus Christ                                                 –
Family of God Baptist Church – Zephyrhills                                     7,400.30
First Baptist Church Of Hudson                                     3,900.00
First Community Church of Dade City                                                 –
Fort Dade Baptist Church                                                 –
Grace Baptist Church of North Tampa Bay                                                 –
Grace of God                                                 –
Hicks Road Baptist Church                                     7,757.32
Iglesia Biblica de Dade City                                                 –
Lacoochee First Baptist Church                                     7,603.00
Lakeview Baptist Church                                                 –
Lakeview Fellowship                                        250.00
Lighthouse Baptist Church of Holiday                                        872.89
Living Hope Church                                        800.00
New Hope Baptist Church                                     6,373.05
New Life Ministries Church                                        250.00
Pasadena Baptist Church                                        800.00
Providence Fellowship
Redemption Baptist Church                                                 –
Richland Baptist Church                                     1,893.70
Ridge Manor First Baptist Church                                     1,515.39
Riverside Baptist Church                                     5,487.96
San Antonio Community Church                                     6,799.00
Willow Bend Community Church                                     6,671.00
Zephyrhills First Baptist Church                                     4,000.00
Peace River Baptist Association
Bread of Life Haitian Bible Fellowship                                        400.00
Calvary Baptist Church                                  14,725.07
Charlotte Harbor First Baptist Church                                     5,107.19
Community Christian Fellowship                                        480.00
Eastside Baptist Church                                     4,875.75
Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Mission                                        850.00
El Jobean First Baptist Church                                        400.00
Family Church of Port Charlotte                                110,000.04
Fellowship North Port                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Arcadia                                  56,639.31
First Baptist Church of Boca Grande                                     1,650.00
First Baptist Church of Nocatee                                     9,145.43
First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda                                  20,119.28
Fort Ogden First Baptist Church                                     3,000.00
Grace Baptist Church                                          75.00
House of Mercy Church                                                 –
Lee Boulevard Baptist Church                                     4,893.00
Liberty Community Church                                     6,331.00
Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church                                  12,729.85
Murdock Baptist Church                                  68,942.72
New Day Baptist Church                                                 –
North Hillsborough Baptist Church                                                 –
Oak Hill Baptist Church                                     6,595.23
Redeemer Haitian Baptist Church                                        700.00
Sandy Baptist Church                                                 –
Trinity Baptist Church                                     2,211.00
Watersedge Community Church Corp                                                 –
Word of Grace Baptist Church                                        660.00
Pending Affiliation – New Church
Eglise Baptiste de la Nouvelle Vie                                        200.00
Extraordinary Church                                        200.00
Gully Springs Baptist Church                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista El Redentor                                     3,129.00
Iglesia Bautista Oasis De Bendicion                                        628.30
Iglesia Vida                                        823.95
LOGO Church                                        520.00
New Visions Community Church                                        900.00
Radiant City Church                                     8,412.51
Pensacola Bay Baptist Association
Beach Haven Baptist Church                                        596.51
Bellview Baptist Church                                  17,570.15
Beulah Baptist Church                                        975.00
Blue Angel Baptist Church                                        620.16
Calvary Baptist Church                                     7,300.00
Cantonment First Baptist Church                                     8,382.01
Century First Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Christ Community Baptist Church                                     3,986.47
Church at Pensacola                                        218.98
Dogwood Park Baptist Church                                     8,479.18
East Brent Baptist Church                                  21,790.58
Emerald Coast Community Church                                                 –
Emmaus Baptist Church                                        555.00
Enon Baptist Church                                        600.00
Ensley First Baptist Church                                        187.50
Farm Hill Baptist Church                                     3,407.39
FBC of Gulf Breeze, Story Point                                  20,095.66
Fellowship Christian Ministries                                                 –
Ferry Pass Baptist Church                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Bratt, Inc.                                  13,718.16
First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill                                     2,043.54
First Korean-American Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Gonzalez Baptist Church                                     5,107.00
Good Works Baptist Church                                                 –
Greater Little Rock Baptist Church                                                 –
Heights Baptist Church                                  19,511.49
Heritage Baptist Church                                  36,891.85
Highland Baptist Church                                  60,539.28
Hillcrest Baptist Church                                421,183.26
Hillcrest Spanish Hill Campus
Homestead Village
Iglesia Luz Para Las Naciones                                                 –
Klondike Baptist Church                                        600.00
Lakeview Baptist Church                                        900.00
Laurel View Baptist Church                                                 –
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Mobile Highway Baptist Church                                                 –
Myrtle Grove Baptist Church                                  14,961.38
New Beginnings Baptist Church of Pensacola, Inc.                                  15,847.82
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                     6,000.00
Olive Baptist Church                            1,014,919.00
Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus
Park Place Baptist Church                                                 –
Pensacola First Baptist Church                                117,795.12
Perdido Bay Baptist Church                                     6,563.79
Pine Barren Baptist Church                                     9,894.67
Pine Forest Baptist Church                                                 –
Pine Summit Baptist Church                                     6,558.67
Plainview Baptist Church                                  23,732.87
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                     7,197.84
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church                                                 –
Point Baptist Church                                  29,499.96
Poplar Dell Baptist Church                                  10,017.83
Providence Baptist Church                                     1,097.30
Ray’s Chapel                                  21,353.00
University Pines
Walnut Hill Baptist Church                                     3,000.00
West Pensacola Baptist Church                                  14,290.01
Windy Hill Baptist Church                                     6,322.32
ZOMI American Community Church                                        500.00
Ridge Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, Inc.                                                 –
Baptist Church of the New Born                                        475.00
Baraca Il Haitian Baptist Mission                                                 –
Beraca First Haitian Baptist Mission                                                 –
Beraca III Haitian Mission                                                 –
Berea Baptist Church                                     7,553.70
Bethel Baptist Church                                                 –
Calvary Baptist Church                                  80,580.20
Central Avenue Baptist Church                                        300.00
Community Baptist Church                                                 –
Connect Community Church                                     4,333.72
Dixie Highway Baptist Church                                        871.58
Eastside Baptist Church                                        900.00
Elim Baptist Mission Church                                                 –
Emmanuel Baptist Fellowship                                     1,450.00
Family Life Fellowship                                        520.00
First Baptist Church of Alturas                                          35.65
First Baptist Church of Auburndale                                        368.54
First Baptist Church of Davenport                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake                                  19,344.25
First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred                                  35,252.71
First Baptist Church of Waverly                                                 –
First Baptist Church Winter Haven                                  53,514.02
Four Corners Baptist Church                                                 –
Frostproof First Baptist Church                                  24,220.36
Golfview Baptist Church                                                 –
Grace Baptist Church                                                 –
Graceway Community Church                                     3,592.93
Heartland Church, Spanish Campus
Heartland Community Church                                  10,400.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Dios Te Ama                                     4,051.90
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer Inc
Indian Lakes Estates First Baptist Church                                        550.00
Inman Park Baptist Church                                                 –
Lake Pierce Baptist Church                                     1,000.00
Lake Region Baptist Church, Inc                                     1,649.00
Lake Wales First Baptist Church                                  93,932.57
Lakeshipp Baptist Church                                     4,798.79
Lena Vista Baptist Church                                  15,249.90
Loughman First Baptist Church                                                 –
Lucerne Park First Baptist Church                                     7,873.75
Mission Baptist Church of Lake Wales                                                 –
Mont Des Oliviers                                        300.00
New Hope Baptist Church                                  22,237.60
New Jerusalem Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
NorthRidge Ministries                                  74,889.31
Oasis Church
Parkland Baptist Church                                  19,933.00
Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
RidgePoint Church                                                 –
Shady Hammock Baptist Church                                  14,066.95
Shamrock First Baptist Church                                     4,887.82
Southside Baptist Church                                     2,618.00
SURV Church                                                 –
The Church on the Hill Inc.                                  13,118.20
The Rock of Winter Haven                                        283.34
Thrive Church                                        175.00
Wahneta First Baptist Church                                     2,956.57
Wayside Baptist Church                                        500.00
Westside Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Westside Mision Bautista Hispana                                                 –
Winter Haven Baptist Church                                        600.00
Royal Palm Baptist Association
Antioquia Baptist Church                                                 –
Beraca Baptist Church                                        600.00
Caloosa Baptist Church                                  15,242.00
Cape Coral First Baptist Church                                                 –
Christ Center Fellowship of Lehigh Acres, Inc
Christian Faith Fellowship                                                 –
Citygate Ministries                                                 –
Connect Church                                                 –
Copeland Baptist Church                                                 –
Crossroads Baptist Church                                  32,947.70
Daybreak Baptist Fellowship                                                 –
East Naples Baptist Church                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Alliance de la Citadelle Jerusalem Inc.                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste De La Nouvelle Jerusalem                                     1,415.00
Eglise Baptiste Eben-Ezer                                                 –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Des Coeurs Unis                                     2,333.38
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne des Messagers                                     1,200.00
Eglise Baptiste la Foi Triomphante                                                 –
El Schaddai Haitian Baptist Church                                        400.00
Everglades First Baptist Church                                     4,548.72
Fairway Community Church                                                 –
Fellowship Church
First Baptist Church of Alva                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Estero                                     5,005.11
First Baptist Church of Marco Island, DBA Family Church                                     1,875.00
First Baptist Church of Naples                                449,952.18
First Baptist Church of St. James City                                     4,744.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers                                     1,800.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Light                                                 –
First Haitian Baptist Church Restored of Fort Myers                                                 –
First Haitian Baptist Mission of Naples                                     2,750.00
Fort Myers Beach First Baptist Church                                     1,800.00
Fort Myers Community Church                                     3,000.00
Fort Myers Korean Baptist Church                                     2,400.00
Fraternity Baptist Church of Southwest Florida                                                 –
Friendship Baptist Church                                        500.00
Galilee Baptist Church                                        850.00
Glendale Bible Baptist Church                                                 –
Golden Gate First Baptist Church                                     7,044.35
Good News Baptist Church                                                 –
Good Shepherd Haitian Baptist Church                                     2,000.00
Goodland Baptist Church                                        500.00
Grace Baptist Church                                  23,040.94
Grace Romanian Baptist Church of Naples                                        360.00
Haitian Bethesda Baptist Church                                        300.00
Heavenly Canaan Baptist Church                                                 –
Hispanic Mission Naples
Horeb Haitian Baptist Mission                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista de Jesucristo                                     2,698.00
Iglesia Bautista Emmanuel                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Reformada de Lehigh Acres, Inc                                     1,920.00
Iglesia Bautista Shalom                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Vida En Jesus                                     1,100.00
Iglesia Comunidad Bautista La Cosecha
Immokalee First Baptist Church d/b/a Fellowship Church                                  19,497.03
LaBelle First Baptist Church                                  60,315.02
Legacy Church                                     3,000.00
Lehigh Acres First Baptist Church                                     8,117.40
Lo-Debar Community Church                                                 –
Maranatha Baptist Christian Community                                                 –
Maranatha Baptist Church                                                 –
McGregor Baptist Church                                103,044.61
MorningStar Baptist Church of Fort Myers                                                 –
Naples Family Church                                        150.00
New Beginnings Ministries of Naples, Inc.                                     1,847.92
New Hope Baptist Fellowship                                  19,898.46
New Life Church                                                 –
Noah’s Ark Church                                                 –
North Fort Myers First Baptist Church                                  19,114.16
North Naples Baptist Church                                  16,000.00
Northside Baptist Church                                  14,398.00
Olga Baptist Church                                     5,093.53
Omega Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers                                        100.00
Outpost Church, Inc.                                                 –
Parkway Baptist Church
Philadelphia Baptist Church of Naples, Inc.                                     1,150.00
Pine Island First Baptist Church                                        625.00
Premiere L’Eglise Baptist Omega
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Cape Coral                                     2,893.12
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Fort Myers                                                 –
Providence Church                                     7,776.00
Redeemer Church                                        400.00
Redeemer Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers                                                 –
Relevance Community                                        600.00
Richmond Avenue Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Riverside Baptist Church                                                 –
Salem Baptist Church                                     1,924.00
San Carlos Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Sanibel Baptist Church                                                 –
Shalom Fraternity Christian Church                                        270.00
Southwest Florida Baptist Church                                  38,977.59
St. John Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Suncoast First Baptist Church, Inc.                                                 –
The Cape Connection Church                                     1,100.00
The Fountain of Worship                                                 –
The Summit Church, Inc.                                     4,500.00
Trinity Bible Fellowship                                        250.00
Unity Faith Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Vision Baptist Church                                     1,890.00
Santa Rosa Baptist Association
Antioch Fellowship                                        600.00
Avalon Baptist Church                                     3,541.23
Berrydale Baptist Church                                     7,247.89
Billory Baptist Church                                     3,365.49
Blackwater Baptist Church                                     1,349.79
Calvary Baptist Church                                     3,813.82
Cora Baptist Church                                  22,828.50
Eastside Baptist Church                                  12,104.23
Ferris Hill Baptist Church                                  23,928.90
First Baptist Church of Bagdad                                     1,428.57
First Baptist Church of Jay                                  20,000.04
Floridatown Baptist Church                                     7,000.00
Friendship Baptist Church                                  24,745.07
Harold First Baptist Church                                     1,544.38
Hickory Hammock Baptist Church                                                 –
Iglesia Biblica Mision Casa                                        916.60
Immanuel Baptist Church                                144,384.16
James Street Baptist Church                                                 –
Journey Church of Pace                                     1,000.00
Korean Hope Church, Inc.                                        400.00
Live Oak Family Church                                        300.00
Living Truth Church                                  59,573.00
Living Truth Church, East Milton Campus                                     2,284.00
Midway Baptist Church                                     6,200.00
Milton First Baptist Church                                111,557.45
Navarre First Baptist Church                                     5,497.26
New Bethel Baptist Church                                     2,299.72
New Life Baptist Church                                  13,596.29
Olivet Baptist Church                                  17,489.16
Pine Level Baptist Church                                     1,698.38
Pine Terrace Baptist Church                                125,526.96
Pleasant Home Baptist Church                                     9,513.99
Providence Church                                                 –
Santa Rosa Shores Baptist Church                                     8,519.29
Springhill Baptist Church                                        225.00
Stump Springs Baptist Church                                                 –
The Point Church SBC                                     4,762.07
Wallace Baptist Church                                  46,934.29
Woodbine Baptist Church                                  29,451.70
Seminole Baptist Association
Bansok Church of Orlando                                                 –
Blake Memorial Baptist Church                                     7,346.81
Calvary Baptist Church                                     6,359.56
Central Baptist Church                                134,204.50
Church at 434                                                 –
Connect Church                                     5,716.18
Cross Walk Church of Deltona                                     5,720.72
CrossLife Church                                100,000.08
Crossway Church                                        500.00
DaySpring Community Church                                     4,344.00
DeLand First Baptist Church                                     1,682.54
Deltona Lakes Baptist Church                                     2,924.55
Eastside Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Emporia Baptist Church                                        413.70
Faith Bible Ministry                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Barberville                                     1,200.00
First Baptist Church of Chuluota                                     2,400.00
First Baptist Church of DeBary                                     1,210.00
First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs                                     5,342.75
First Baptist Church of Geneva                                  38,907.59
First Baptist Church of Lake Monroe                                        164.43
First Baptist Church of Longwood                                  56,665.32
First Baptist Church of Osteen                                     9,678.49
First Baptist Church of Pierson                                     4,681.62
First Baptist Church of Seville                                     3,462.92
Grace360 Church                                        800.00
Iglesia Bautista Anastasis                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Betania de DeLand                                        750.00
Iglesia Bautista Internacional de Deltona                                        328.95
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Comienzo                                     4,921.75
Iglesia Cristiana Nueva Creacion                                     3,329.93
Iglesia Cruz de Vida                                                 –
Kepler Road Baptist Church                                     3,556.75
Mount Olive Baptist Church
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista DeLeon Springs
Providence Baptist Church of Volusia, Inc.                                                 –
River of Life Church of Volusia                                        920.00
Seminole Community Church                                        600.00
Son Rise Community Church                                                 –
Stetson Baptist Church                                206,187.97
The Journey at First Baptist Orange City                                     9,360.00
Westview Baptist Church of Sanford, Inc.                                  50,683.98
Shiloh Baptist Association
3 Streams Church                                        254.22
Ahava Baptist Church                                     2,690.00
Alafia Baptist Church                                  17,301.64
Bethany Baptist Church                                  38,144.51
Cedar Grove Baptist Church                                     2,815.00
Celebration Church                                                 –
Church on the Rock                                  24,389.78
Countryside Baptist Church                                     3,560.32
Crossroads Baptist Church of Lithia                                     8,516.06
Dover First Baptist Church                                145,377.45
East Thonotosassa Baptist Church                                  69,304.54
Eastside Baptist Church                                  17,425.00
First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale                                        453.16
First Baptist Church of Midway                                     2,894.61
First Baptist Church of Plant City                                274,601.39
First Call at Sydney Baptist Church                                                 –
Free Rider Fellowship                                     5,216.81
Grace and Truth Family Baptist Church                                                 –
Graceway Church of Plant City, Inc.                                     3,817.37
Hopewell Baptist Church                                  28,114.00
Iglesia Nueva Jerusalem                                                 –
Knights Baptist Church                                        325.00
Liberty Southern Baptist Church                                                 –
Life Journey Baptist Church                                     2,053.00
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                     4,892.91
New City Church of Plant City                                                 –
Northside Baptist Church                                     2,299.85
Oakwood Baptist Church                                        600.00
Parkway Baptist                                        250.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista la Fe                                                 –
Shiloh Baptist Church                                     9,600.00
SonLife Baptist Church                                     1,956.02
The First Baptist Church of Durant                                                 –
Turkey Creek First Baptist Church                                  39,007.30
West Thonotosassa Baptist Church                                        250.00
Whitehurst Road Baptist Church                                     6,094.85
Winston Baptist Church                                     1,782.27
South Florida Baptist Association
Ardella Baptist Church, Inc.                                  10,008.00
Bethel Baptist Church                                  55,291.93
Blessed Hope Baptist Church                                                 –
Borinquen                                                 –
Bovoni Baptist Church                                                 –
Carter’s Baptist Church                                     8,131.28
Christ Memorial Baptist Church                                     2,800.00
City Place Church                                                 –
Crestview Baptist Church                                     2,500.00
Eastside Baptist Church                                     2,400.93
Eastside Hispanic Mission                                                 –
Eaton Park First Baptist Church                                        603.00
Edgewood Baptist Church                                                 –
Faith Baptist Church                                        725.00
Faith Temple Progressive Baptist Church                                        240.00
First Baptist Church of Bartow                                  66,019.21
First Baptist Church of Bradley                                  14,574.00
Fuel Community Church                                     6,999.46
Gapway Baptist Church                                  12,321.64
Gibsonia Baptist Church                                     1,951.19
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church                                     3,000.00
Great Commission Worship Center                                                 –
Green Pond Baptist Church                                  22,789.92
Griffin Baptist Church                                  10,476.45
Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.
Highland City First Baptist Church                                                 –
Homeland First Baptist Church                                     4,954.58
Iglesia Bautista de Lakeland
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Lake Ruth
Iglesia Bautista La Promesa                                     2,455.34
Iglesia Bautista Unidos Por Fe                                     3,546.60
Imperial Lakes First Baptist                                     5,217.09
Kathleen Baptist Church                                100,194.79
Kathleen Baptist Church en Espanol                                        619.24
Lake Garfield First Baptist Church                                                 –
Lake Ruth Baptist Church                                     2,846.00
Lakeland Baptist Deaf Church                                     1,644.00
Lakes Church                                288,000.00
Lakes Church, South Lakeland Campus
LifePoint Fellowship                                                 –
Lighthouse Baptist Church, Inc.                                                 –
Main Street Baptist Church                                  15,072.11
Medulla Baptist Church                                  30,524.62
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                  10,139.70
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church                                     5,477.90
Mulberry First Baptist Church                                  12,465.00
New Home Baptist Church                                  19,385.12
New Horizons Baptist Church                                        200.00
Northside Baptist Church                                     1,800.00
Outreach Baptist Church                                                 –
Parkview Baptist Church                                     6,999.96
Peace Creek Baptist Church                                     1,318.62
Philippine International Christian Fellowship                                     6,465.47
Pine Grove Baptist Church                                                 –
Pine Grove Hispanic Church                                                 –
Polk City First Baptist Church                                  47,943.44
Primera Iglesia Bautista Voz de Salvacion                                                 –
Redemption Church                                     1,000.00
Reynolds Road Baptist Church                                     1,088.63
Scott Lake Baptist Church                                123,229.95
Southside Baptist Church                                                 –
Southside Baptist Church                                     4,600.00
The First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, Inc.                                  45,491.66
The King’s Church                                     2,806.47
Trinity Baptist Church                                     7,492.00
United Community Church                                     1,500.00
University Church                                        847.00
Webster Memorial Baptist Church                                                 –
Wildwood Baptist Church                                        400.00
Willow Oak Baptist Church                                                 –
Zion Hope Baptist Church                                        900.00
St. Johns River Baptist Association
Anastasia Baptist Church                                321,158.96
Anastasia Baptist Church SR 16 Campus                                                 –
Ancient City Baptist Church                                  30,000.00
Bethel Baptist Church Of Palm Coast                                                 –
Beulah Baptist Church                                     5,091.80
Bostwick Missionary Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Calvary Baptist Church                                     2,207.18
College Park Baptist Church                                  13,709.97
Crescent Beach Baptist Church                                  26,513.00
Crescent City First Baptist Church                                     6,000.00
Cross Road Community Church                                                 –
Decoy Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Dunham Woods Baptist Church                                     5,182.00
Dunns Creek Baptist Church                                     7,575.78
First Baptist Church of Bunnell                                  13,207.53
First Baptist Church of Hastings                                  16,270.28
First Baptist Church of Palatka                                  40,712.00
First Baptist Church of Pomona Park                                     7,502.00
First Baptist Church of Welaka, Inc.                                     5,061.66
Flagler Beach First Baptist Church                                  15,395.29
Flagler West Community Church                                     4,686.47
Francis Baptist Church                                  21,014.00
Grace Community Church                                     2,007.89
Hillcrest Baptist Church                                     6,070.17
Iglesia Bautista Anastasia                                                 –
Iglesia Jesucristo es mi Refugio                                                 –
Interlachen First Baptist Church                                  33,768.68
Life Church
Life Church                                     3,325.00
McDowell Baptist Church                                     6,519.10
Midway Baptist Church of Palatka, Inc.                                     2,470.71
Moultrie Baptist Church                                  10,343.27
Mt. Olive Baptist Church                                        300.00
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church                                     1,400.00
New Cross Creek Baptist Church                                                 –
Oak Avenue First Baptist Church                                     1,781.00
Palm Coast Community Church                                     4,500.00
Palm Coast First Baptist Church                                  45,081.25
Paran Baptist Church                                                 –
Parkview Baptist Church                                        250.00
Peniel Baptist Church                                  21,106.75
Petra Baptist Church                                        600.00
Providence Baptist Church                                  15,325.04
Refuge Bible Fellowship                                     2,600.00
River Road Baptist Church                                     2,491.00
San Mateo First Baptist Church                                     2,059.83
Satsuma First Baptist Church                                        942.00
Slavic Baptist Church of Palm Coast                                     1,800.00
South Putnam Church, Inc.                                     1,500.00
Southside Baptist Church                                  23,873.07
St. Johns Baptist Church                                     9,725.84
Trinity Baptist Church                                     2,501.32
Turning Point at Calvary                                  13,000.00
Westside Baptist Church                                     1,650.00
Woodlawn Baptist Church                                  28,692.18
Sumter Baptist Association
Adamsville Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Center Hill First Baptist Church                                                 –
Coleman First Baptist Church                                     2,211.00
Cornerstone Community Baptist Church                                     1,516.00
First Baptist Church of Bushnell                                  28,062.53
First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee                                     2,400.00
First Baptist Church of Linden                                  14,718.01
First Baptist Church of Oxford                                  15,277.00
First Baptist Church of Sumterville                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Webster                                  20,373.57
First Baptist Church of Wildwood                                  93,341.43
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church                                                 –
Wahoo First Baptist Church                                  12,000.00
Suncoast Baptist Association
Abundant Life Community                                                 –
Anclote River Baptist Church                                                 –
Arabic Evangelical Church                                                 –
Assembly of One People
Azalea Baptist Church                                        829.16
Bay Cities Fellowship                                     3,832.98
Bayview Baptist Church of Clearwater, Inc.                                        689.60
Calvary Baptist Church                                549,544.59
Calvary Baptist Church                                     4,209.68
Campbell Park Community Church                                          25.00
Clearview Baptist Church                                     5,856.70
Clearwater Chinese Christian Church                                                 –
Countryside Baptist Church                                  36,923.43
Crossroads Baptist Church                                     9,659.87
Eagle’s Landing Baptist Church                                     1,999.92
Faith Fellowship of St. Petersburg, Inc.                                                 –
Fifth Avenue Baptist Church                                     3,740.00
First Baptist Church of New Port Richey                                  68,162.98
First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg                                                 –
First Baptist Church Pinellas Park                                     2,400.00
First Mount Pilgrim Evangelical Mission Baptist Church                                                 –
Gateway Baptist Church                                     4,986.00
Generation Church                                                 –
Grace Community Church                                          87.00
Grace Connection @ Pasadena Baptist Church                                                 –
Gulf Coast Fellowship                                  10,479.51
Iglesia Bautista Cristo La Roca Solida                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista El Redentor
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tabernaculo De La Fe                                                 –
Iglesia El Camino Del Senor                                                 –
Indian Rocks en Espanol
Indian Rocks First Baptist Church                                137,500.00
International Baptist Bible Fellowship
Journey’s Edge Church                                          55.00
Keene Terrace Baptist Church                                  13,732.95
Kings Highway
Lake Maggiore Baptist Church                                        900.00
Legacy Church at North East Park                                  12,886.00
Lifebridge Church                                     2,880.00
Mision Bautista Hispana Gracia
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church                                     1,800.00
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist                                                 –
New Beginnings                                          25.00
New Covenant Baptist Church                                        100.00
New Creation Christian Church                                        300.00
New Path Community Church
New Philadelphia Christian Center                                     1,195.00
New Philadelphia Worship Center                                  10,730.00
North Dunedin Baptist Church                                  19,232.90
Norwood Baptist Church                                                 –
Ozona Community Church                                     2,665.19
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church                                                 –
Redeemer Baptist Church                                        868.20
Reliance Church                                                 –
Safety Harbor First Baptist Church                                     4,239.00
Salvation Bikers Church                                                 –
Sanctification Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Seminole First Baptist Church                                  62,296.65
Skycrest Community Church                                     6,575.00
Southside Tabernacle Baptist                                                 –
Tampabay Chinese Baptist Church
Tarpon Springs First Baptist Church
The Island Chapel                                     6,554.42
The Lighthouse at Friendship Baptist Church                                        325.00
The Living Church                                        225.00
The Peoples Church CrossWay Worship Center                                     1,445.00
The Point Church                                     8,606.00
The Rock of Tampa Bay                                                 –
Vietnamese Baptist Church at Pinellas, Inc.                                                 –
Suwannee Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church                                  13,420.50
Bellville Community Baptist Church                                     2,664.31
Beulah Baptist Church                                     2,849.29
Bright Pond Baptist Church                                                 –
Calvary Baptist Church                                     3,265.08
Clayland Baptist Church                                                 –
Corinth Baptist Church                                        900.00
Divonia Baptist Church                                                 –
Dowling Park First Baptist Church                                     8,132.00
First Baptist Church of Branford                                  22,344.41
First Baptist Church of Jasper                                  11,984.85
First Baptist Church of Live Oak                                120,000.00
Friendship Baptist Church                                     8,143.88
Jennings Missionary Baptist Church                                        199.00
Journey Church                                                 –
Luraville Baptist Church                                     3,552.00
Mary Belle Baptist Church                                     2,265.95
Mt. Beulah Baptist Church                                     4,248.97
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church                                     3,197.00
Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Live Oak, Inc                                  29,500.00
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church                                        650.00
New Hope Baptist Church                                  20,109.63
O’Brien Baptist Church                                     2,500.00
Orange Baptist Church                                     3,567.32
Peace Baptist Church                                        554.00
Philadelphia Baptist Church                                                 –
Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church                                     7,137.78
Pinemount Baptist Church                                  21,164.55
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church                                     2,595.00
Rocky Sink Baptist Church                                     2,071.77
Rosemary Baptist Church                                     2,364.42
Shady Grove Baptist Church                                     2,296.56
Southside Baptist Church                                        300.00
Sunrise Baptist Church                                                 –
Suwannee Station Baptist Church                                                 –
The Orchard Live Oak
Tiger Lake Baptist Church                                                 –
Union Baptist Church                                     5,426.07
Wellborn Baptist Church                                  24,067.00
Westside Baptist Church                                     2,187.38
Westwood Baptist Church                                105,828.40
Tampa Bay Baptist Association
40th Street Baptist Church                                                 –
Agua Viva Spanish Mission                                     1,133.32
Aletheia Tampa                                        900.00
Assemblee de la Grace                                                 –
Balm Baptist Church                                                 –
Bay Life Church                                     8,400.00
Bayshore Baptist Church                                                 –
Bell Shoals Apollo Beach Baptist Church                                                 –
Bell Shoals Baptist Church                                113,210.48
Bell Shoals Baptist Church South Riverview Campus
Bell Shoals Iglesia Hispana                                                 –
Belmont Baptist Church                                  25,792.00
Bible Church International                                     2,510.80
Browning Road  Baptist Church                                     1,500.00
Buchanan Baptist Church                                                 –
Calvary Church                                                 –
Carmel Friendship Baptist Church                                                 –
Carrollwood Baptist Church                                  46,357.05
Causeway Baptist Church                                                 –
Central Baptist Church                                                 –
Chin Christian Community of Tampa                                                 –
Christ Fellowship of Tampa                                     1,600.00
Christian Outreach Ministry of Ruskin                                     1,636.10
Church of the Way                                     1,076.63
Citrus Park First Baptist Church                                                 –
Concord Baptist Church                                        225.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church of Brandon, Inc.                                  20,400.00
Covenant Catalytic Church                                                 –
Covenant Life Church                                     4,000.00
Darby Community Church                                     1,258.05
East Chelsea Baptist Church                                     1,800.00
Eben-Ezer Baptist Haitian Church                                        400.00
Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire De La Parole Vivante                                     2,969.48
Eglise Bethel Haitienne de Brandon                                        400.00
Eglise Haitienne Gethsemane                                                 –
El Bethel Baptist Church                                                 –
El-Shaddai Baptist Church                                        200.00
Element Church                                                 –
Ethiopian Evangelical Mission
Exciting Central Tampa Baptist Church                                     2,987.21
Faith Baptist Church                                     2,133.94
Favor Church
Fellowship Baptist Church of Valrico                                        239.92
First Baptist Church of Brandon                                  65,645.41
First Baptist Church of Dade City                                  82,321.82
First Baptist Church of Port Tampa                                     7,612.36
First Baptist Church of Tampa                                  77,328.46
First Baptist Church Wimauma                                     2,214.42
First Calvary Family Life Ministry
First Community Christian Church                                        515.00
FishHawk Fellowship                                     5,000.00
Friendship Baptist Church                                  10,455.48
Good News Baptist Church                                                 –
Good Servant of God Iglesia Bautista
Grace and Faith Haitian Baptist Church, INC                                        350.00
Grace and Mercy Haitian Baptist Church                                        300.00
Great Commission Baptist Church
Harvest Baptist Fellowship                                     6,957.08
Hay Una Esperanza en Jesucristo                                                 –
Heritage Baptist Church of Brandon                                        800.00
Higher Heights International Church                                                 –
Highland Pines First Missionary Baptist Church                                        825.00
Hill City Church                                                 –
Idlewild Baptist Church                                407,493.03
Idlewild en Espanol
Iglesia Bautista Amishalom                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Bethel                                     1,100.00
Iglesia Bautista de Carrollwood                                     3,516.66
Iglesia Bautista El Camino                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista La Nueva Esperanza                                     2,234.50
Iglesia Bautista Misionera                                        150.00
Iglesia Bautista Peniel de Wimauma                                     8,008.06
Iglesia Bautista Unidos en Cristo, Inc.                                     3,600.00
Iglesia Camino de Restauracion
Iglesia en Mision                                                 –
Jesus’ Heart Baptist Church                                                 –
Journey Church                                                 –
Keystone Korean Baptist Church                                     1,270.00
Kings Avenue Baptist Church                                     9,459.00
Korean Baptist Church of Tampa                                        600.00
Life Changing Bible Church                                                 –
Life Springs Baptist Church                                                 –
Living Faith Bible Fellowship                                     2,000.00
Livingwaters International Community Church                                        600.00
Lutz First Baptist Church                                  17,924.81
MacFarlane Park Spanish Church                                     1,200.00
Manhattan Baptist Church                                     5,902.47
Mission Hill Church                                  70,234.87
Mission Hill Church, Lake Carroll Campus Spanish                                          40.00
Mission Hill, Lake Carroll
Mission House Church                                                 –
Myrtle Lake Baptist Church                                  15,747.70
New Beginnings Baptist Church                                                 –
New Berean Baptist Church                                     1,836.00
New City Church                                        600.00
New Covenant Family Center                                     1,080.00
New Fellowship Baptist Church                                                 –
New Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
New Jerusalem Haitian Baptist Church                                     4,000.00
New Light Church                                                 –
New St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
New Tampa Baptist Church                                                 –
New Victory Baptist Church                                        975.00
No Greater Love Baptist Church                                     3,660.00
North Pointe Church                                     2,400.00
Northgate Baptist Church                                     4,643.83
Northside Baptist Church of Ruskin                                  25,311.73
Northwest Community Church                                                 –
Oak Park Baptist Church                                     1,120.00
One Another Ministry                                     2,834.00
Open Arms Urban Ministries                                        225.00
Overflow Church                                     1,200.00
Palabra de Vida-Word of Life-Spanish Church
Palm Avenue Baptist Church                                     2,090.58
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Riverview                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Brandon
Rebirth Missionary Baptist Church                                                 –
Relevant Church                                                 –
Revelation Community Missionary Baptist Church                                        500.00
Riverdale Baptist Church                                                 –
Riverstone Church                                                 –
Riverview First Baptist Church                                  28,102.73
Rocky Creek Baptist Church                                                 –
SeaGlass Church
Sheldon Road Baptist Church                                  10,866.03
Simmons Loop Baptist Church                                  11,688.09
Sobre La Roca Baptist Church                                     1,204.00
South Bay Community Church                                                 –
South Hills Church Inc                                        220.00
South Tampa Fellowship                                     6,200.00
Southside Baptist Church                                  24,661.40
Southside Baptist Church                                     1,130.00
Sun City First Baptist Church                                                 –
Sunlake Baptist Church                                     5,856.07
Tampa Shores Baptist Church                                                 –
The Church at Odessa, Inc.                                  12,200.00
The Crossing Church                                  12,000.00
The Gathering Church                                                 –
The Harbor Church                                                 –
The Heights Church                                                 –
The Journey Church of Lithia, Inc.                                                 –
The Palms Community Church                                                 –
The Peace Baptist Church                                     2,500.00
Unity Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
University Baptist Church                                     2,190.48
University Haitian Baptist Church                                        650.00
Waters Avenue Baptist Church                                                 –
Wellspring Community Church                                                 –
Wellswood Baptist Church                                                 –
Wesley Chapel First Baptist Church                                                 –
West Broad Street Baptist Church                                  10,256.80
West Shore Baptist Church                                     4,377.03
Wilderness Lake Church                                     1,123.12
Wiregrass Church                                     1,978.01
Taylor Baptist Association
Athena Baptist Church                                  12,618.00
Blue Creek Baptist Church                                  22,769.69
Calvary Baptist Church                                  22,384.70
Cornerstone Fellowship Church                                                 –
Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship                                  46,137.53
First Baptist Church of Perry                                  67,605.82
Lakeside Baptist Church                                  13,456.40
Midway Baptist Church                                     1,798.32
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church                                     4,159.75
New Home Baptist Church                                  26,583.85
Oakland Baptist Church                                                 –
Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church                                        783.93
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                     5,323.00
Salem Baptist Church of Salem, FL Inc                                  30,319.08
San Pedro Baptist Church                                        600.00
Shady Grove Baptist Church                                     2,948.40
Southside Baptist Church                                  15,994.64
Treasure Coast Baptist Association
Abba’s House
Agape Fellowship Baptist Church                                     1,116.45
Central Baptist Church                                     8,200.00
Centro Cristiano de Restauracion, Inc.                                     1,200.00
Chapel By The Sea                                                 –
Chapel in the Woods Cowboy Church
Church Family of God                                                 –
Coastal Community Church of Indian River, Inc.                                     1,300.00
Cornerstone Baptist Fellowship                                     5,416.93
Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church                                     4,800.00
Discovery Church                                     1,800.00
Driftwood Church at the Beach                                        250.00
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Rocher da la Delivrance
Eglise Baptiste Pierre Angulaire
El Bethel Tabernacle Baptist Church                                          50.00
El Shaddai Haitian Baptist Church                                        300.00
Emmaus Haitian Baptist Church
Evangelical Church the Witnesses of Jesus-Christ                                        358.10
Fairlawn Church                                                 –
Fellsmere First Baptist Church                                     2,335.40
Fellsmere Iglesia Bautista                                                 –
First Baptist Church Fort Pierce                                     9,644.83
First Baptist Church of Jensen Beach                                     9,540.00
First Baptist Church of Vero Beach                                  10,372.74
First Baptist Church of Wabasso                                     2,042.39
First Haitian Baptist Church                                                 –
Fort Pierce Korean Baptist Church                                                 –
Freedom Church                                     7,327.00
Glendale Baptist Church                                     5,090.23
Grace Church                                     3,693.03
Grace Gathering                                                 –
Grace Life of Vero Beach                                                 –
Grace Maranatha Tabernacle                                                 –
Harmony Haitian Church of Stuart
House to House Community Church                                        475.40
Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Salvacion                                     1,710.00
Iglesia Bautista Jesucristo El Camino                                                 –
Iglesia Bautista Port San Lucie
Iglesia de Jesucristo La Gran Comision                                                 –
Iglesia Lugares Celestiales                                        975.00
Indiantown Primera Iglesia                                                 –
King’s Baptist Church                                        300.00
Lakeside Fellowship Church                                        900.00
Life Changing Ministries
LifeQuest Church                                                 –
Mi Iglesia                                     1,440.00
Midway Road Baptist Church                                     7,800.00
Mision Bautista De Hobe Sound                                                 –
New Hope Baptist Church                                                 –
North Stuart Baptist Church                                                 –
Omega Baptist Church of Pentecost (OBCOP)                                                 –
Orange Avenue Baptist Church                                  17,545.84
Parkview Baptist Church                                  17,798.14
Premiere Eglise Baptist Haitienne de Vero Beach                                                 –
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Port St. Lucie                                                 –
Reach Community Church                                                 –
Remade Church                                     1,750.00
Sebastian River Baptist Church                                     4,141.91
Southside Baptist Church                                        250.00
Stuart First Baptist Church                                  25,499.91
Tabernacle of God                                        125.00
Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista Monte Sion Vero Beach Inc.                                        450.00
The Crossing, A Network of Community Churches                                     1,000.00
The Genesis Church of Vero Beach                                  11,062.00
Tropical Farms Baptist Church                                  59,146.72
Victory Creole Baptist Church                                        400.00
Village Church of Indiantown                                     3,559.00
Walton Road Baptist Church                                     9,852.68
Westside Baptist Church                                     2,700.00
Yedarm Korean Baptist Church, Corp.                                                 –
Walton County Baptist Association
Argyle Baptist Church Inc.                                        250.00
Baldwin Avenue Southern Baptist Church                                                 –
Bethel Baptist Church                                        600.00
Calvary Baptist Church                                     3,029.65
Caney Creek Baptist Church                                                 –
Cluster Springs Baptist Church                                        990.00
Darlington Baptist Church                                     2,998.31
DeFuniak Springs First Baptist Church                                  63,361.72
East Baptist Church                                  11,513.30
Faith Baptist Church                                                 –
First Baptist Church of Mossy Head                                     4,410.59
Freeport First Baptist Church                                     1,200.00
Friendship Baptist Church                                  18,119.00
Gaskin First Baptist Church                                     6,094.79
Indian Creek Baptist Church                                     5,080.78
Knox Hill Baptist Church                                                 –
Liberty First Baptist Church                                     1,480.00
New Day Church                                                 –
New Harmony Baptist Church                                     9,096.54
Oak Grove Baptist Church                                        450.00
Paxton Baptist Church                                     9,141.51
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church                                  13,287.30
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church                                  27,041.80
Red Bay Baptist Church                                        757.00
Southwide Baptist Church                                        669.41
Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church
Westside Baptist Church                                     2,440.41
Woodlawn First Baptist Church                                        600.00
West Florida Baptist Association
Blue Lake Baptist Church                                  19,785.96
Eastside Baptist Church                                        555.00
Ebenezer Baptist Church                                     5,500.00
Ebro Baptist Church                                     2,560.74
First Baptist Church of Chipley                                301,734.46
First Baptist Church of Vernon                                                 –
Holmes Creek Southern Baptist Church                                  12,000.00
Live Oak Baptist Church                                                 –
New Orange Baptist Church                                        468.16
New Prospect Baptist Church                                     4,877.00
Oakie Ridge Baptist Church                                        625.00
Orange Hill Baptist Church                                     4,010.42
Poplar Springs Baptist Church                                     6,225.57
Shiloh Baptist Church                                  43,489.38
Sunny Hills First Baptist Church                                     5,253.16
Unity Baptist Church                                     1,929.00
Wausau Community Bible Church                                                 –
Florida Baptist
