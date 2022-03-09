2021 Cooperative Program Giving: Thank you Florida Baptists

The compassion and generosity of Florida Baptist churches to the Cooperative Program has enabled us to propel missions throughout our state, our nation and our world! Thank you for your sacrificial giving as we partner with the family of Florida Baptist churches to release 51% of Cooperative Program dollars outside of Florida to reach the nations.

Below is a summary of Cooperative Program gifts received in the state convention office in 2021, from January through December. Gifts from “at large” churches are those affiliated with the State Convention, but not with a local association, and are listed by church under the heading “Church at Large.”

Churches are encouraged to check the listing carefully and inform the Convention’s Support Services if corrections are needed. Each church and mission is urged to use the Convention remittance form when sending gifts to the Convention office, located at 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Additional forms will be supplied upon request. Please mail financial contributions to PO Box 550589, Jacksonville, FL 32255-0589.