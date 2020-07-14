I joined our grandchildren on a roller coaster ride, at their request. The ride was filled with ups and downs and everything happening at a fast pace. The forward motion was manageable because I could see the direction that we were headed. We reached a point where things slowed down and came to a complete standstill. I was not prepared for the next part of this ride. We began moving in a backward motion and seemed to be free falling out of control. This part of the ride took my breath away completely.

2020 has been a roller coaster ride. The decisions made have been difficult and challenging for the church. We have moved forward and backwards trying to navigate the expectations and realities surrounding our lives and churches. We have at times made forward progress and then we have that sinking reverse motion that changes plans in a rapid fashion.

I am thankful for the continued leadership of our pastors during these roller coaster days. These men of God have provided spiritual care for the church in amazing ways. I would encourage you to continue to uplift our pastors and leaders in prayer as they minister to the church, community, and city.

The Scripture teaches us concerning this time of need:

Hebrews 4:16 – Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

I am thankful that we have the High Priest, our Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the Lord, at the Right Hand of God making intercession for us. Believers are invited and instructed to come boldly in prayer and there experience mercy upon mercy and grace upon grace.

The roller coaster ride continues but we have confidence in the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ, the Eternal and Unchanging Redeemer and Savior.