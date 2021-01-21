Propels Missions, Cooperative Program
2020 Cooperative Program Giving: Thank you Florida Baptists

By FBC Admin
The compassion and generosity of Florida Baptist churches to the Cooperative Program has enabled us to propel missions throughout our state, our nation and our world! Thank you for your sacrificial giving as we partner with the family of Florida Baptist churches to release 51% of Cooperative Program dollars outside of Florida to reach the nations.

Below is a summary of Cooperative Program gifts received in the state convention office in 2020, from January through December. Gifts from “at large” churches are those affiliated with the State Convention, but not with a local association, and are listed by church under the heading “Church at Large.”

Churches are encouraged to check the listing carefully and inform the Convention’s Support Services if corrections are needed. Each church and mission is urged to use the Convention remittance form when sending gifts to the Convention office, located at 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL  32216. Additional forms will be supplied upon request. Please mail financial contributions to PO Box 550589, Jacksonville, FL  32255-0589.

Apalachee Baptist Association
Corinth Baptist Church       3,938.46
First Baptist Church of Altha       4,430.78
First Baptist Church of Blountstown     35,728.66
First Baptist Church of Bristol     23,660.72
Frink Baptist Church       2,525.44
Gateway Baptist Church       1,622.03
Hillcrest Baptist Church                  –
Lake Mystic Baptist Church     29,325.19
Macedonia First Baptist Church       3,708.01
Magnolia Baptist Church                  –
Poplar Head Baptist Church       1,706.00
Sumatra Baptist Church                  –
Telogia Baptist Church       1,804.88
Big Lake Baptist Association
Belle Glade First Baptist Church     23,875.00
Big Cypress First Baptist Church     21,339.78
Brighton Baptist Church       1,009.79
Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church       5,010.96
Calvary Baptist Church          961.17
Eastside Baptist Church                  –
Everglades Baptist Church       1,292.84
Felda Baptist Church     13,009.81
First Baptist Church of Clewiston     12,000.00
First Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Hi Haven Baptist Church          838.28
Iglesia Bautista La Cosecha       1,866.59
Immokalee First Seminole Baptist Church                  –
Maple Grove Baptist Church          550.00
Moore Haven First Baptist Church       8,450.00
Northside Baptist Church                  –
Oakview Baptist Church     21,265.31
Okeechobee First Baptist Church     51,000.00
Okeechobee First Indian Baptist Church       4,422.00
Palmdale Baptist Church       2,100.00
Pioneer First Baptist Church                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Okeechobee, Inc.                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispanic                  –
Treasure Island Baptist Church          324.88
Black Creek Baptist Association
Black Pond Baptist Church       9,593.34
Calvary Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Clay Hill Baptist Church       1,200.00
Crosspointe Church     27,165.15
Crossroads Baptist Church                  –
Cuyler First Baptist Church                  –
First Baptist Church of Brannanfield                  –
First Baptist Church of Middleburg   176,741.86
First Black Creek Baptist Church, Inc     18,755.47
First Haitian Baptist Church of Jesus Christ          420.00
Fox Meadow Baptist Church                  –
Gospel Light Baptist Church                  –
Harbor Baptist Church       9,093.38
Harvest Bible Chapel       8,794.05
Hickory Grove Baptist Church     16,903.02
Highland First Baptist Church                  –
Home Garden Baptist Church
Hope Baptist Church       2,209.72
Iglesia Bautista Calvario                  –
Lake Asbury Baptist Church     22,400.00
Live By the Word Ministries                  –
Living Hope Baptist Country Church                  –
Long Branch Baptist Church       1,200.00
Maxville First Baptist Church     10,603.48
Mission Sarepta Internationale, Inc.          250.00
Moniac Baptist Church          550.00
New Beginning Ministries                  –
Oak Grove Baptist Church                  –
Oakleaf Baptist Church       6,600.00
Old Plank Road Baptist Church       6,000.00
Russell Missionary Baptist Church       6,000.00
Sanderson First Baptist Church          800.00
Sharon Baptist Church                  –
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church       1,794.87
Springs Baptist Church                  –
SunRise Baptist Church          120.00
Brevard Baptist Association
Aurantia First Baptist Church     12,000.00
Baptiste Bethanie          250.00
Bay West Church       1,008.00
Berachah Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Bethesda Evangelical Baptist Church                  –
Bowe Gardens Baptist Church       2,351.38
Calvary Baptist Church       1,766.72
Central Baptist Church     52,315.48
Christ Central Baptist Church          600.00
Christ Risen Community Church
Clearlake First Baptist Church       2,750.00
Coastal Community                  –
Cocoa Beach First Baptist Church                  –
Cocoa First Baptist Church       3,649.93
Crosswalk Community Church          375.00
Eau Gallie First Baptist Church     67,838.00
Eglise Baptiste Grace por La Nouvelle Generation            75.00
Faith Baptist Church          600.00
First Baptist Church Cape Canaveral FL, Inc.       2,785.08
First Baptist Church of Barefoot Bay          400.00
First Baptist Church of Malabar       2,500.00
First Baptist Church of Melbourne   258,530.00
First Baptist Church of Merritt Island     54,308.00
First Baptist Church of Rockledge       3,990.72
First Brazilian Baptist Church of Melbourne          120.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Melbourne                  –
First Korean Baptist Church of Melbourne                  –
Frontenac Baptist Church       2,416.56
Gateway Community Church     16,838.04
Harbor City Baptist Church          250.00
Iglesia Bautista Bethesda                  –
Iglesia Bautista Eau Gallie                  –
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
Iglesia Bautista Nuevas          177.00
Indialantic First Baptist Church     20,000.04
Island Community Church       1,053.24
June Park Fellowship                  –
King Street Baptist Church       7,271.53
Korean Central Baptist Church          180.00
Lake Washington Fellowship Church       1,200.00
Life on Mission          417.84
Lifepoint Church       1,723.52
Lockmar Baptist Church       1,000.00
Micco Community Church                  –
Midtown Church          175.00
Mims First Baptist Church     14,337.57
Mount of Olives Evangelical Baptist Church          400.00
New Beginnings Church of Brevard County, Inc       4,781.10
Oceanside Community Church       1,250.00
Orsino Baptist Church of Merritt Island, Inc.       2,000.00
Park Avenue Baptist Church       2,033.34
Port St John First Baptist Church       5,701.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Palm Bay       1,296.00
South Patrick Baptist Church       4,244.01
Surfside Community Fellowship       5,550.00
The Church at Viera   106,556.00
The Grove Church     10,755.45
The Grove Church PSJ                  –
The Rock Church          396.00
Titusville First Baptist Church     11,700.00
Trinity Baptist Church          100.00
True Life Church          500.00
Veteran’s Church
Windover Community Church
Chipola Baptist Association
Alford Baptist Church                  –
Bethlehem Baptist Church       1,300.00
Campbellton First Baptist Church       6,319.51
Circle Hill Baptist Church       1,074.38
Clarksville Baptist Church          915.49
Collins Chapel Baptist          840.00
Crossroads Baptist Church                  –
Cypress Baptist Church                  –
Damascus Baptist Church     43,894.27
Deliverance Baptist Church                  –
Dellwood Baptist Church       1,691.00
Eastside Baptist Church     34,756.97
First Baptist Church of Bascom       1,645.81
First Baptist Church of Malone     15,606.40
First Baptist Church of Marianna     31,131.79
Friendship Baptist Church       9,750.00
Graceville First Baptist     24,553.48
Grand Ridge Baptist Church       6,589.60
Greenwood Baptist Church       1,254.81
Harmony Baptist Mission Church       4,475.02
Hasty Pond Baptist Church          874.68
Hillside Church                  –
Inwood Baptist Church
Lovedale Baptist Church     19,528.99
Mt. Olive Baptist Church     10,215.81
Mt. Olive Baptist Church       1,915.51
New Home Baptist Church       2,153.91
New Hope Baptist Church          600.00
New Salem Baptist Church       2,383.02
Northside Baptist Church of Dellwood          150.00
Peaceful Assurance Baptist Church
Pine Ridge Baptist Church                  –
Piney Grove Baptist Church       6,000.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Esperanza, Inc.                  –
Providence Baptist Church     15,589.50
Rocky Creek Baptist Church          706.80
Round Lake Baptist Church                  –
Shady Grove Baptist Church                  –
Sneads First Baptist Church       3,148.12
Trinity Baptist Church     19,976.47
White Pond Baptist Church          927.00
Church-at-Large 
Antioch Baptist Church     10,055.98
Bedrock Sarasota
Bee Ridge Baptist Church       4,583.81
Bible Baptist Church                  –
Boca Raton Community Church
Calvary Baptist Chuch
Clay Community Church                  –
Colonial Oaks Baptist Church     45,352.84
Community Baptist Church, Inc.          250.00
Coral Ridge Baptist Church          350.00
Cottondale First Baptist Church       5,252.78
Cruz Bay Baptist Church                  –
Ebenezer Memorial Baptist Church                  –
First Baptist Church of Englewood                  –
First Baptist Church of Nokomis, Inc.       3,320.10
First Baptist Church of Venice     14,849.41
First Tabernacle Baptist Church          300.00
Forest Heights Baptist Church       5,971.50
Freedom Christian Church     12,168.55
Friendship Baptist Church     14,067.41
Good Life Church       3,000.00
Grace by Faith Baptist Church                  –
Hillside Chapel          400.00
Iglesia Bautista Misionera de Sarasota          525.00
Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church     52,499.99
Mercy Fellowship       8,340.00
Monteocha Baptist Church          250.00
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Narrow Gate Baptist Church          500.00
New Beginnings Baptist Church          500.00
New Beginnings Southern Baptist Church       1,200.00
New Heights Christian Fellowship                  –
New Hope Baptist Church       2,469.00
New Jerusalem Baptist Church                  –
Open Bible Hungarian Church                  –
Osprey First Baptist Church     19,962.75
Providence Church Inc          460.00
Sarasota Baptist Church     45,883.33
Sarasota First Baptist Church   105,381.63
Sarasota Korean Baptist Church                  –
Second Haitian Baptist Church of North Port
Shepherd’s Fold                  –
Sonrise Baptist Church     21,191.00
Southside Baptist Church                  –
Sovereign Grace Baptist Church                  –
St Paul Baptist Church                  –
Tatum Ridge Baptist Church       1,200.00
The Cornerstone Baptist Church of Sarasota                  –
The Local Church
The Redeemer’s Place
The South Florida Filipino-American Fellowship       1,000.00
The Well Baptist Church       5,983.59
Treasure Coast Community Church                  –
Trinity Baptist Church                  –
Victory Baptist Church                  –
Wednesday Church          105.00
Windsor Baptist Church       9,075.19
Emerald Coast Church Network
All Nations Korean Baptist Mission          600.00
Choctaw Beach First Baptist Church                  –
Cinco Baptist Church     71,920.00
Cornerstone Worship Center       2,968.40
First Baptist Church of Destin       4,514.70
First Baptist Church of Niceville   256,397.27
Florosa Baptist Church                  –
Fort Walton Beach First Baptist Church     91,000.00
Grace Tabernacle Church          150.00
Kings Cross Church                  –
Mary Esther First Baptist Church     15,446.27
New Hope Baptist Church                  –
Oakland Baptist Church       4,661.54
Renovation Church                  –
Rocky Bayou Baptist Church       8,700.00
Rosemont Baptist Church     16,486.71
Shalimar Baptist Church     16,632.28
Sunrise City Church Inc       2,564.00
Sylvania Heights First Baptist Church       1,100.00
The Chapel at Crosspoint                  –
Village Baptist Church     63,736.04
Wright Baptist Church       3,594.50
Florida Baptist Association
Aenon Baptist Church     10,909.48
Antioch Baptist Church       1,192.00
Bradfordville First Baptist Church   224,214.98
Canopy Roads Baptist Church     24,626.60
Carrabelle First Baptist Church                  –
Celebration Baptist Church     89,833.37
Chapel Hill Baptist Church       4,800.00
City Church   130,000.00
Comunidad Cristiana Cristo Fusion Inc                  –
Crawfordville First Baptist Church     35,800.91
Crossway Baptist Church          364.06
D3 Church Tallahassee                  –
East Hill Baptist Church     42,125.00
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Faith Baptist Church     11,635.66
Faith Fellowship Church
Fellowship Baptist Church     69,450.00
First Baptist Church of Monticello     27,961.34
First Baptist Church of Tallahassee     88,335.92
First Baptist Church Woodville     19,626.01
Grace Baptist Church       9,602.73
Gracepointe       1,750.00
Immanuel Baptist Church   175,377.60
Indian Springs Baptist Church       9,921.81
Lake Bradford Baptist Church       3,420.53
Lake Ellen Baptist Church, Inc.     60,301.71
Lake Talquin Baptist Church       5,330.31
Lakeview Baptist Church                  –
Leon Ebenezer Baptist Church       2,338.00
Lifebasics Church       3,687.68
Lloyd First Baptist Church     26,910.71
Morningside Baptist Church     92,884.55
Mt. Elon Baptist Church       5,693.03
New Beginnings Baptist Church                  –
New Life Baptist Church of Tallahassee                  –
North Florida Baptist Church     19,000.00
Northwoods Baptist Church       4,600.00
Ochlockonee Bay First Baptist Church                  –
Panacea First Baptist Church       1,200.00
Pioneer Baptist Church       5,529.36
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tallahassee       1,200.00
Seminole Baptist Church     47,803.27
Shady Sea Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church     35,055.48
South Point Church                  –
St. George Island First Baptist Church                  –
St. Marks First Baptist Church       2,204.00
Tallahassee Korean Baptist Church          600.00
Thomasville Road Baptist Church   281,283.98
Unity Baptist Church          200.00
Wakulla Springs Baptist Church       9,800.00
Wakulla Station First Baptist Church       8,931.80
Woodland Hills Community Church          550.00
Woodrun Baptist Church       6,843.42
Florida Keys Baptist Association
Big Coppitt First Baptist Church       6,833.97
Fifth Street Baptist Church     21,876.17
First Baptist Church Key Largo     18,066.00
First Baptist Church of Big Pine Key       6,687.90
First Baptist Church of Islamorada          716.38
Iglesia Bautista el Faro       1,000.00
Iglesia Bautista White Street          834.00
Layton Community Baptist Church       2,565.30
Marathon First Baptist Church       1,510.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Islamorada
Primera Mision Bautista Faro de Luz Key Largo                  –
Sugarloaf Baptist Church       8,213.49
Gadsden County Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church       5,994.84
Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church       1,475.00
Calvary Baptist Church                  –
Chattahoochee First Baptist Church     13,714.77
Concordia Baptist Church       8,033.15
Flat Creek Baptist Church                  –
Greensboro First Baptist Church       9,359.61
Gretna Baptist Church     12,100.00
Havana First Baptist Church     34,270.00
Iglesia Bautista Roca Eterna       1,048.00
Midway Unity Fellowship       1,492.00
New Canaan Baptist Church                  –
New Destiny Christian Church                  –
Pine Grove Baptist Church                  –
Providence Baptist Church                  –
Quincy First Baptist Church     14,520.00
Riverside Baptist Church       3,341.22
Santa Clara Baptist Church       4,569.00
Sycamore Baptist Church                  –
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church     37,801.68
Greater Orlando Baptist Association
Abundant Life of Christ Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Alliance of Grace Haitian Baptist Church
Aloma Church Ministries, Inc.     22,542.00
Apopka Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Assemblee Chretienne de Beree          200.00
Azalea Park Baptist Church                  –
Being Church       4,383.32
Bethanie Haitian Baptist of Orlando
Bethany Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Beulah Baptist Church     14,779.07
Bithlo Baptist Church       5,004.28
Brazilian Baptist Missionary Church                  –
C3 Church                  –
Casa Portadores de Gloria, Inc.                  –
Casselberry First Baptist Church                  –
Caya Baptist Church of Orlando          855.00
Central Baptist Church of Greater Orlando, Inc.                  –
Central Parkway Baptist Church     16,350.26
Centro Cristiano Nueva Esperanza, Inc.                  –
Church at the Cross     73,617.00
Church Spasenie                  –
City Awakening       5,638.30
Clermont Central Church       1,050.00
Community Christian Life Church                  –
Comunidad Cristiana En Sus Pasos
Conway First Baptist Church                  –
Cornerstone Family Church       5,724.50
Dayspring Community Church                  –
Delaney Street Baptist Church     35,122.74
Deuxieme Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Shekinah d’ Orlando
Discovery Life Church
Dover Shores Baptist Church       9,852.01
Dover Shores Hispanic                  –
Dover Shores Japanese Baptist Church       9,475.90
Downtown Baptist Church of Orlando     49,626.88
Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Eglise Baptiste de la Vigne
Eglise Baptiste de Logos                  –
Eglise Baptiste de Salem
Eglise Baptiste Des Rachetes de Sion
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Kissimmee                  –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne du Tabernacle                  –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Horeb          276.00
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne St. Paul D’Orlando                  –
Eglise Baptiste Le Chemin du Salut
Eglise Baptiste Lumiere du Centre de la Floride                  –
Eglise Baptiste Peniel                  –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Poinciana                  –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Triomphe                  –
Eglise Evangelique de la Piscine de Bethesda          200.00
El-Elohe Haitian Baptist Church
Emmanuel Community Baptist Church                  –
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church of Orlando, Inc.          395.40
Evolve Church       1,500.00
Filipino-American Baptist Church                  –
First Baptist Church Mont Garizim                  –
First Baptist Church of Apopka     32,055.30
First Baptist Church of Forest City       6,270.83
First Baptist Church of Kissimmee     87,951.02
First Baptist Church of Maitland       5,935.35
First Baptist Church of Orlando   225,000.00
First Baptist Church of Pine Castle     23,246.11
First Baptist Church of Poinciana                  –
First Baptist Church of Sanlando Springs          979.83
First Baptist Church of St. Cloud     12,000.24
First Baptist Church of Winter Park       4,377.16
First Baptist Church Sweetwater     67,740.95
First Baptist Church Windermere     33,623.42
First Brazilian Baptist Church of Kissimmee                  –
First Haitian Baptist Church          133.00
Fort Christmas Baptist Church                  –
Fountain Head Baptist Church
Gateway Baptist Church       1,729.74
Gospel Centered Church       8,999.38
Grace Alive     16,675.00
Grace and Peace Community Baptist Church                  –
Grace and Peace Community Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Grace Baptist Church                  –
Grace Baptist Church at Four Corners                  –
Grace Community Church          300.00
Grace Haitian Baptist Church
Grace Journey Community Church     17,009.00
Gracepoint Orlando                  –
Great Commission Outreach                  –
Harmony Community Church
Horizon West Community Church       1,863.00
Hospitality Church                  –
Hyland Baptist Church                  –
Iglesia Bautista Central       3,000.00
Iglesia Bautista De La Trinidad       1,500.00
Iglesia Bautista El Camino       1,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Hay Vida en Jesus                  –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana La Gran Comision          450.64
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem          250.00
Iglesia Bautista Jesus es el Senor                  –
Iglesia Bautista La Roca          825.00
Iglesia Bautista Maranatha                  –
Iglesia Bautista Neptune Road de Kissimmee                  –
Iglesia Bautista Raham       1,779.96
Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion de Kissimmee       7,201.00
Iglesia Comunidad Cristiana La Vida                  –
Iglesia Comunidad de Gracia          674.14
Igreja Batista Atitude
Innovation Church                  –
King’s Way Baptist Church       1,547.15
Kissimmee First Haitian Baptist          958.77
Korean Open Door Baptist Church       6,657.54
Lake Hill Baptist Church       3,095.00
Lake Whippoorwill Baptist Church            30.00
L’Eglise Baptiste des Rachetees
L’Eglise Baptiste Eben Ezer, Inc.                  –
L’Eglise Primitive de La Renaissance, Inc.
LifeWay Community Church       3,600.00
Living Hope Fellowship            76.00
Lockhart Baptist Church     27,650.44
Magnolia Baptist Church       1,610.00
Maranatha Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Maranatha Haitian Baptist Church, Inc.                  –
Miami Baptist Church of West Kendall Inc                  –
Milltown Cowboy Church of St. Cloud                  –
Multi Cultural Outreach of Greater Orlando
Narcoossee Baptist Church       9,133.57
Neptune Road Baptist Church            58.00
New Beginning Worship Center                  –
New Community Baptist church, Inc., DBA The Vine Church                  –
New Covenant Fellowship Bible Baptist Church                  –
New Faith Community Church          260.00
North Kissimmee Baptist Church       6,448.90
North Park Baptist Church     11,982.22
Northside Baptist Church of Apopka     19,428.19
Oasis at Conway Gardens       3,519.97
One Way Christian Church          555.00
Orlando Central Baptist Church       2,200.00
Orlando Chinese Church       3,128.00
Osceola Bible Baptist Church       1,371.12
Philadelphia Baptist Church of Orlando, Inc.                  –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Bethanie D’Orlando          500.00
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Poinciana
Premiere Eglise Haitienne de Centre de la Florida                  –
Primeira Igreja Batista Brasileira de Orlando          650.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Casa de Bendicion          960.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Orlando                  –
Primitive Church of Orlando          710.00
Rehoboth Evangelical Haitian Baptist Church       1,005.00
Remnant Church
ReThink Life Church of Lake Nona                  –
Rivers of Life
Riverside Baptist Church          180.57
Seven Church                  –
Shenandoah Baptist Church          133.34
Siloe Baptist Church            96.00
South Conway Road Baptist Church, Inc                  –
South Orlando Baptist Church     72,935.97
Southside Baptist Church       1,800.00
Starke Lake Baptist Church                  –
Tabernacle of Jesus Christ Ministry
Taft First Baptist Church                  –
Tangelo Baptist Church       3,025.00
Templo Biblico Bautista       3,391.00
The Church at Heathrow       1,200.00
The First Community Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Trinity Baptist Church of Apopka, Inc.     82,954.06
True Life Church                  –
University Baptist Church       9,554.91
University Baptist Church – UCF Campus
Vietnamese Baptist Church                  –
Waterstone Church       3,000.00
Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church                  –
West Orange Baptist Church       1,000.00
Winter Garden First Baptist Church     35,421.52
Woodhaven Baptist Church       1,189.91
Zellwood First Baptist Church                  –
Gulf Stream Baptist Association
Abiding Grace Christian Church          400.00
Abyssinian Baptist Church of Christ                  –
Amazing Grace Church
Atlantic Baptist Church       1,200.00
Baptist Church of Bethlehem          200.00
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church                  –
Bethel Worship Center                  –
Bethesda Christian Center, Inc.       9,050.00
Bible Walk Baptist Church                  –
Canaan Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Canaan Hispanic Baptist Church       9,594.22
Celebration International Church, Inc.       1,350.00
Chinese Baptist Church of Coral Springs       3,000.00
Christ Returns Baptist Church
Christian Church of Reference          200.00
Christian Unity Baptist Church                  –
Christway Baptist Church     85,415.67
Church by the Glades Lake Worth Campus
Church by the Glades, Coral Springs     52,730.00
Church in the Glades                  –
City Rev Church     22,750.00
CityChurch Pompano Beach                  –
Conservatrice Baptist Church                  –
Covenant Community of Grace Baptist Holiness                  –
Cross United Church                  –
Eben-Ezer Baptist Church of Pompano                  –
Ebenezer Christian First Church          140.00
Eglise Baptiste Bethanie of Fort Lauderdale                  –
Eglise Baptiste De La Restoration Inc.                  –
Eglise Baptiste De La Revelation Divine                  –
Eglise Baptiste de Sion                  –
Eglise Baptiste Evangelique Salem                  –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Du Mont Des Oliviers       1,280.00
Eglise Baptiste Missionaire Jehovah Shamma          300.00
Eglise Baptiste Pierre Angulaire          250.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de la Divinite          560.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Nazareth          280.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Roc Solide            60.00
El Shaddai Missionary Baptist                  –
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Holiness          300.00
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Pompano Beach          200.00
Emmaus Baptist Church          600.00
Estrella de Belen Broward       6,425.70
Evangelical Baptist Triumph Church                  –
First Baptist Brazilian Church of South Florida                  –
First Baptist Church of Plantation       1,350.00
First Baptist Church of Weston     20,004.00
First Baptist Church Pompano Beach   107,429.89
First Haitian Baptist Church          780.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of North Lauderdale          320.00
First Seminole Indian Baptist Church       3,759.81
First United Evangelical Baptist Church          200.00
Fort Lauderdale First Baptist Church       9,500.00
Galilee Community Church, Inc.          350.00
Gardens Baptist Church          838.00
Gospel Life Church       1,947.84
Grace Baptist Church                  –
Grace Life Center, Hollywood                  –
Grace Romanian Baptist Church                  –
Gracepoint Church       3,750.00
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                  –
Haitian Fellowship Church       1,200.00
Haitian Gospel Evangelical Baptist Church                  –
Haitian Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Han Mi Korean Baptist Church                  –
Hollywood Community Church       1,620.00
Hollywood First Baptist Church     15,210.00
Hope Fellowship Church                  –
Hope Life Ministry Baptist Church
Hungarian International Tabernacle Center                  –
Iglesia  Gracia y Verdad                  –
Iglesia Bautista De Pompano Beach          300.00
Iglesia Bautista El Redentor       3,809.00
Iglesia Bautista Jesucristo Rey de reyes                  –
Iglesia Bautista Miramar            50.00
Iglesia Bautista Misericordia                  –
Iglesia Bautista Noroeste de Broward                  –
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida       1,468.80
Iglesia Biblica Gracia y Verdad                  –
Iglesia Comunidad De Parkland       2,071.15
Iglesia Cristiana Confraternidad De Broward                  –
Iglesia Cristiana New Generation                  –
Iglesia Cristiana Un Nuevo Corazon       2,000.00
Iglesia La Familia de Dios
Immanuel Baptist Church       1,500.00
Lael Baptist Church                  –
Lauderhill Baptist Church       9,022.78
Lighthouse Community Church       8,785.54
Living Water Community          450.00
Metropolitan Baptist Church                  –
Mobile Church Inc                  –
Mt. Hermon Community Baptist Church          516.26
New Creation Baptist Church                  –
New Hope Brazilian Baptist Church       7,300.00
New Life – The Church Without Walls                  –
New Life Baptist Church     15,290.95
New Life Cathedral
New Life Romanian Baptist Church                  –
New Life Russian-Ukranian Baptist Church                  –
New Vision Baptist Church                  –
Nouvelle Eglise Baptiste Bethlehem          350.00
Oakland Park First Baptist Church                  –
Oasis Church of South Florida, Inc                  –
Parkridge Baptist Church     33,709.73
Parkridge Korean Mission                  –
Pembroke Road Baptist Church       6,327.33
Peters Road Baptist Church       9,000.00
Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church       1,250.00
Point of Grace Christian Fellowship          474.40
Pompano Beach First Haitian Church       1,600.00
Potential Church                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista de West Pines                  –
Providence Baptist Church of Plantation, FL Inc.                  –
Reconciliation Haitian Baptist Mission                  –
Reconfort Unity Baptist Church
Redeemer Brazilian Christian Church          300.00
Redeeming Love Fellowship                  –
Redemption Baptist Church       1,200.00
Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Tabernacle                  –
Restoring Grace Community Church          400.00
Shalom Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Sheridan Hills Baptist Church     36,742.44
Sichem Calvary Baptist          200.00
Siloem Evangelical Church of Jesus Christ
South Florida Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church                  –
Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church                  –
Stirling Road Spanish Baptist Church of Florida Inc       7,881.87
Sunrise First Baptist Church       2,423.60
Tabernacle de la Foi
Taft Hispanic Baptist Church                  –
Taft Street Baptist Church          100.00
The Church at Deerfield Beach          337.51
The Rhema Word Church                  –
Transformation Evangelical Church          125.00
Trinity Baptist Church                  –
Trinity Haitian Ministry                  –
Twin Lakes Baptist Church                  –
United Baptist Church          300.00
Victory Life Church       2,400.00
Westside Baptist Church
Worship Center of Good Samaritan          250.00
Halifax Baptist Association
Beach House Church          550.00
Bella Vista Baptist Church     15,324.14
Community Baptist Church       3,815.73
Daytona Beach Korean Baptist Church          600.00
Daytona Biker Church          521.80
Evangelical Baptist Church                  –
Faith Covenant Church                  –
First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach     32,978.00
First Baptist Church of Edgewater                  –
First Baptist Church of Harbor Oaks       2,787.89
First Baptist Church of Oak Hill     10,249.51
Flagler Beach First Baptist Church     16,741.85
Flomich Avenue Baptist Church       3,244.24
Glencoe Baptist Church       1,500.00
Gracelife Beachside       3,000.00
Hammock First Baptist Church          733.96
Mision Bautista Hispana de Daytona       1,200.00
New Smyrna Beach First Baptist Church     48,595.48
New Smyrna Beachside Baptist Church, Inc.       9,594.51
Oceanway Church          200.00
Palm Coast First Baptist Church     35,465.67
Port Orange First Baptist Church       3,311.54
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Daytona                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Palm Coast                  –
Rima Ridge Baptist Church       5,018.00
Riverbend Community Church       3,000.00
Servants’ Quarters Fellowship       1,813.30
South Daytona First Baptist Church       1,600.00
Spruce Creek Baptist Church          600.00
Unity Fellowship Baptist Church          150.00
Westside Baptist Church          500.00
Harmony Baptist Association
Bethel Baptist Church       4,272.06
Concord Baptist Church       7,826.26
Cornerstone Baptist Church       1,100.00
Countryside Baptist Church          500.00
Ebenezer Baptist Church     10,891.00
Faith Baptist Church                  –
First Baptist Church of Archer, FL, Inc       5,118.08
First Baptist Church of Bronson       7,848.30
First Baptist Church of Cedar Key          533.36
First Baptist Church of Chiefland     50,248.00
First Baptist Church of Newberry     13,392.00
First Baptist Church of Trenton                  –
Fowlers Bluff Baptist Church       7,103.00
Hardeetown Baptist Church     15,276.63
Hilltop Baptist Fellowship Church          200.00
Jonesville Baptist Church          560.00
Joppa Baptist Church       1,888.29
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church       9,090.88
New Hope Baptist Church                  –
Oak Dale Baptist Church                  –
Otter Creek Baptist Church                  –
Pine Grove Baptist Church of Trenton       8,665.00
Priscilla Baptist Church       9,734.53
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church       5,000.00
River Cross Cowboy Church                  –
Roca Fuerte Iglesia Hispana de Newberry                  –
Rosewood Baptist Church       1,200.00
Turning Point of Newberry, Inc.       1,200.00
Union Baptist Church          973.65
Holmes Baptist Association
Bethany Baptist Church       1,000.00
Bethel Baptist Church     16,924.91
Bethlehem Baptist Church                  –
Beulah Anna Baptist Church       4,035.60
Bridge Creek Baptist Church       5,524.48
Caryville Baptist Church          449.64
Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church          919.88
First Baptist Church of Bonifay     52,276.50
First Baptist Church of Esto                  –
Grace Church          720.00
Grace Community Church                  –
Gully Springs Baptist Church          250.00
Hickory Hill Baptist Church       7,157.00
Hurricane Creek Baptist Church                  –
Leonia Baptist Church       5,047.60
Mt. Olive Baptist Church          958.78
New Hope Baptist Church       1,000.00
New Zion Baptist Church                  –
Noma Baptist Church       2,379.43
Northside Baptist Church     17,817.17
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church       1,750.00
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church       1,073.46
Ponce de Leon First Baptist Church          600.00
Sandy Creek Baptist Church       6,756.00
Shady Grove Baptist Church       5,776.61
Union Hill Baptist Church       3,060.00
West Bonifay Baptist Church                  –
West Pittman Baptist Church       7,390.22
Westville Baptist Church          394.92
White Water Baptist Church
Jacksonville Baptist Association
Abundant Life Global Church                  –
Agape Church          720.00
Arlington Baptist Church     28,956.02
Atlantic Boulevard Baptist Church          300.00
Atlantic Highlands Inland Baptist Church          100.00
Batram Baptist Church       1,750.00
Beree Evangelical Church
Betania Romanian Baptist Church                  –
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church          825.00
Bhutanese-Nepali Community Church                  –
Biltmore Baptist Church       2,295.41
Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Calvary Hill Baptist Church          900.00
Cedar Creek Baptist Church          351.67
Cedar Hills Baptist Church       4,316.74
Celebration Baptist Church                  –
Chets Creek Church   230,133.55
Christ-Centered International Fellowship          100.00
Christian Fellowship Baptist Church                  –
Church of God Revelation                  –
Church of Oakland                  –
Coastal Baptist Church     11,555.74
Community Life Ministry          550.00
Copper Creek Missionary Baptist Church          250.00
Covenant Christian Church       1,800.00
Covered Ministries       1,000.00
CrossView Church                  –
Crosswater Community Church       7,541.29
Crown Point Baptist Church       2,326.01
Deermeadows Baptist Church     80,440.96
Deland Missionary Baptist Church          480.00
Dinsmore Baptist Church                  –
Divine Restoration                  –
Doxa Church
East Eleventh Street Baptist Church          642.95
Edgewood Heights Baptist Church       1,200.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Bethlehem Westside          150.00
Elevation Church
Englewood Baptist Church          251.00
Ethiopian Evangelical Church                  –
Faith Baptist Church of Mandarin       7,200.00
Faith Community Ministries at Forest Lake ISC
Faith Family Fellowship                  –
Faith Memorial Baptist Church                  –
FIL-AM Christian Ministry       1,200.00
First Arabic Baptist Church                  –
First Baptist Church Jacksonville – South Campus
First Baptist Church of Atlantic Beach       8,861.54
First Baptist Church of Baldwin     25,850.00
First Baptist Church of Bryceville       6,450.05
First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Beach       6,550.00
First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, Inc   226,666.67
First Baptist Church of Orange Park   224,138.22
First Baptist Church of Ponte Vedra Beach       1,200.00
First Haitian-American Christian Church of Jacksonville, Inc.          300.00
First Jacksonville Korean Baptist Church          600.00
First Mizo Community Church                  –
First Timothy Baptist Church North                  –
Forest Boulevard Baptist Church                  –
Fort Caroline Baptist Church     79,246.51
Franklin Street Baptist Church       6,850.79
Freedom Bible Fellowship                  –
Fresh Start Church          110.44
Fruit Cove Baptist Church   473,988.00
Genesis Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville       1,100.00
Gethsemane Baptist Church          275.00
Glen Baptist Church       7,500.00
Good News Baptist Church       3,600.00
Grace Church of Avondale                  –
Grace International Christian Fellowship          300.00
Grace Life Church          650.00
Greater Macedonia of the Northside                  –
Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Harmony Community Church          479.09
Hart Haven Baptist Church       1,260.00
Heckscher Drive Baptist Church       1,966.53
Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church          855.15
Hibernia Baptist Church   159,306.00
High Calling Worship Center                  –
Highlands Baptist Church       7,264.13
Hillcrest Baptist Church       8,000.00
Hogan Baptist Church       2,210.11
Holiday Hill Baptist Church       7,500.00
Hopewell Baptist Church
Hosanna Baptist Church
Iglesia Bautista de Mandarin       2,159.57
Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Luz y Salvacion          250.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana De Mandarin, Inc.          662.00
Iglesia Bautista Mision Celestial
Iglesia Bautista Neptune          560.00
Iglesia Bautista Terry Parker                  –
Iglesia Cristiana de Jacksonville                  –
Island View Baptist Church       1,240.44
Jacksonville Bible Church                  –
Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church     10,860.57
Jesus Christ Community Baptist Church          900.00
Jones Road Baptist Church     13,865.47
Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church                  –
Kings Road Baptist Church          300.00
Korean Central Baptist Church          400.00
Lake Shore Baptist Church     15,330.58
Light of the World Christian Church                  –
Lighthouse Baptist Church Inc. of North Florida     16,003.31
Love Gave Baptist Church
Macclenny First Baptist Church     74,821.56
Mandarin Baptist Church     40,510.99
Melchizedeck Baptist Church
Melchizedek Baptist Church of the Deaf          350.00
MissionWay Community Church          625.00
Monument Point Fellowship       4,800.00
Morning Glory Christian Fellowship
Mount Olive House of Prayer                  –
Murray Hill Baptist Church          250.00
Neptune Baptist Church       8,679.00
New Berlin Road Baptist Church                  –
New Faith Community Baptist Church
New Life Baptist Church     10,500.00
New Life Church by Faith                  –
Normandy Park Baptist Church     10,116.00
North Jacksonville Baptist Church   271,098.70
North Pearl Street Baptist Church       1,200.00
Norwood Community Church          900.00
Oak Harbor Baptist Church          917.52
Oak Ridge Baptist Church                  –
Ocean Park Baptist Church       7,997.29
Oceanway First Baptist Church     19,618.00
One Baptist Church          150.00
One Hundred Third Street Baptist Church                  –
Open Arms Baptist Church
Palm Valley Baptist Church     12,248.20
Park City Baptist Church       1,047.44
Park Lane Baptist Church       1,522.09
Parkwood Baptist Church          561.66
Ponderosa Baptist Church                  –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne       1,326.00
Primera Iglesia de Park City
Primera Iglesia Hispana Bautista de Jacksonville       2,421.00
Promise Land Baptist Church       1,200.00
Redemption Jax Baptist Church, Inc.       9,234.23
Refuge Church
River City Baptist Church       3,700.00
Riverside Baptist Church                  –
Riverstone Community Church                  –
Rivertown Church                  –
SaltRock                  –
San Jose Baptist Church     62,515.66
San Pablo Family Church, SBC                  –
Shiloh at Orange Park Baptist Church                  –
Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church                  –
Shindler Drive Baptist Church     77,153.82
Simply Church, Inc. dba Faithbridge Church       4,166.70
Southside Baptist Church     20,200.00
Southside Karen Baptist Church       8,600.00
Springfield Baptist Church       5,808.00
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
St Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville
St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church
Temple of Light Christian Fellowship
Tenth Street Baptist Church
Terry Parker Baptist Church     22,710.59
The Church at Argyle     10,000.00
The Citadel Church
The City Church                  –
The District Church       1,200.00
The First Russian Ukranian Baptist Church of Jax       3,861.00
The Point at St. Johns Park                  –
The Upper Room          310.00
Turning Point Church                  –
Union Progressive Bapitst Church                  –
United African Baptist Church                  –
United Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Unity Missionary Baptist Church          100.00
University Baptist Church                  –
Venetia Terrace Baptist Church                  –
Vision Baptist Church       2,306.34
West Meadows Baptist Church                  –
West Normandy Baptist Church          633.00
West Park Baptist Church       1,600.00
WestGate Church                  –
Westside Baptist Church   153,006.04
Zion Korean Baptist Church          900.00
Zomi Christian Church          445.00
Lafayette Baptist Association
Airline Baptist Church     30,375.27
Central Baptist Church                  –
Cross City First Baptist Church     20,012.04
Faith Baptist Church       1,413.78
Fanning Springs Community Church       5,139.47
First Baptist Church of Horseshoe Beach       2,064.82
Grace Baptist Church          888.00
Hatch Bend Baptist Church     11,971.32
Jena First Baptist Church       7,570.07
Lebanon Baptist Church                  –
Lydia Baptist Church       1,716.38
McCrabb Baptist Church          689.62
Midway Baptist Church     22,635.80
Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church       1,100.00
Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church     30,218.98
Mt. Paran Baptist Church     18,173.04
New Hope Baptist Church          350.00
New Prospect Baptist Church                  –
Old Town First Baptist Church       6,248.11
Redemption Church                  –
Riverside Baptist Church          644.77
Rock Sink Baptist Church       8,423.36
Salt Creek Baptist Church                  –
Scrub Creek Baptist Church       1,000.00
Suwannee Baptist Church     16,814.44
Suwannee River Baptist Church                  –
Walker Creek Bethel Baptist Church
Lake County Baptist Association
Bay Street Baptist Church     45,537.16
Cassia Baptist Church
Celebration Baptist Church     37,440.00
Central Baptist Church       1,650.00
Clermont First Baptist Church     51,808.73
Congregacion Bautista Bet-El, Inc.       1,100.00
Eagles’ Nest Baptist Church     15,963.96
Eglise Baptiste de Clermont                  –
Eglise Baptiste Des Rachetes
Eglise Baptiste Siloe de Clermont                  –
Embrace Church at Montverde     13,290.15
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Leesburg, Inc.     11,000.00
Ferndale Baptist Church       9,403.42
First Baptist Church of Altoona     10,165.18
First Baptist Church of Astor     21,442.00
First Baptist Church of Groveland       7,138.74
First Baptist Church of Leesburg   245,915.00
First Baptist Church of Minneola       2,205.12
First Baptist Church of Tangerine     11,906.00
First Baptist Church of Tavares       8,800.00
First Baptist Church of Umatilla   109,831.53
Grace Baptist Church                  –
Grand Island Baptist Church     38,374.02
Groveland Baptist Church          943.87
Heritage Community Church                  –
Howey Baptist Church                  –
Iglesia Bautista La Gracia       2,899.27
Iglesia Bautista Lake Saunders                  –
La Primera Iglesia Bautista de Mascotte       2,400.00
Lake Saunders Baptist Church                  –
Liberty Baptist Church          200.00
Life Community Church                  –
LifePointe Church     14,975.00
Mount Dora First Baptist Church     40,000.00
Mt Ararat Missionary Baptist Church
Paisley First Baptist Church                  –
Pine Lakes First Baptist Church                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Clermont                  –
Sandy Acres Baptist Church                  –
Saving Faith Baptist Church                  –
Seminole Springs Baptist Church       2,789.75
Sorrento First Baptist Church       1,842.58
The Church at South Lake       4,800.00
The Fellowship Church of Central Florida, Inc.          100.00
The Fellowship on 473
The Grove Church
Manatee Southern Baptist Association
Bayshore Baptist Church       2,773.40
Bethany Baptist Church                  –
Braden River Baptist Church                  –
Cross Pointe East          527.00
CrossPointe Fellowship     51,612.25
Dry Prairie Baptist Church       8,217.30
Elwood Park Baptist Church     22,904.75
Emmanuel Baptist Church     12,876.95
Encounter
First Baptist Church of Bradenton     48,000.00
First Baptist Church of Ellenton       3,358.74
First Baptist Church of Palmetto     91,880.37
First Baptist Church of Parrish     11,128.08
First Biblical Baptist Church                  –
First Haitian Baptist Church of Bradenton                  –
Gillette First Baptist Church                  –
Heritage Baptist Church                  –
Iglesia Bautista de Bradenton West                  –
Ira Iglesia Bautista de Bradenton                  –
Manatee First Baptist Church          609.25
Mill Creek Baptist Church       1,175.00
Myakka City Baptist Church                  –
North River Church     21,384.37
Northwest Baptist Church     13,369.00
Oneco First Baptist Church          250.00
Palm View First Baptist Church     27,854.48
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Ellenton       2,775.07
Providence Missionary Baptist Church          500.00
Redemption Church Manatee       8,750.00
Samoset First Baptist Church     12,000.00
Southside Baptist Church                  –
Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista Monte Sion Myakka Inc                  –
Terra Ceia First Baptist Church       1,703.19
West Bradenton Baptist Church     45,000.00
Woodland Community Church   119,092.73
Marion Baptist Association
Agape Baptist Church          600.00
Anthony Baptist Church       1,733.39
Belleview First Baptist Church     19,677.65
Citra First Baptist Church              8.00
College Road Baptist Church     72,000.00
Community Harvest Baptist Church       2,065.57
Cross Pointe Ocala                  –
Crossroads Community Church, SBC       7,742.40
Deliverance Fellowship Church
Eglise Baptiste du Bon Berger
Eglise Baptiste Philadelphie          288.00
Fairfield Baptist Church                  –
Faith Fellowship of Ocala, Inc     16,960.28
Fellowship Baptist Church     14,990.59
First Baptist Church at the Villages   100,000.00
First Baptist Church of Dunnellon   241,612.83
First Baptist Church of Inglis       4,800.00
First Baptist Church of Ocala   134,596.82
First Baptist Church of Salt Springs          700.00
First Baptist Church of Sparr     12,274.41
First Baptist Church of Summerfield                  –
First Baptist Church of Weirsdale                  –
First Baptist Church of Williston     18,622.06
Flemington Baptist Church     22,452.43
Florida Highlands Baptist Church                  –
Forest Baptist Church                  –
Fort McCoy First Baptist Church     12,529.45
Friendship Baptist Church                  –
Gracepointe Church
Highlands Baptist Church       2,700.64
Hope Ministries Ocala                  –
Iglesia Bautista Alfa y Omega Inc.
Iglesia Bautista La Hermosa
Iglesia Bautista Peniel          650.00
Iglesia Bautista West Ocala
Iglesia Cristiana de Ocala                  –
Immanuel Baptist Church     78,832.21
Kendrick Baptist Church       1,191.34
Lighthouse Baptist Church       1,223.23
Maranatha Baptist Church     21,012.47
McIntosh First Baptist Church                  –
Mill Creek Baptist Church of Eureka       7,130.99
Morriston Baptist Church     24,021.69
Moss Bluff Baptist Church, Inc.       1,200.00
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church                  –
New Life Baptist Church                  –
New Life Family Church          550.00
New St. John Baptist Church
Oak Griner Baptist Church     23,624.00
Oakcrest Baptist Church     35,160.64
Ocala Korean Baptist Church                  –
Ocala Springs Baptist Church     19,384.21
Ocala Vision Korean American Baptist Church       1,034.50
Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church     19,055.43
Ocklawaha First Baptist Church                  –
Olivet Baptist Church       4,323.90
Orange Lake Baptist Church                  –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste d’Ocala                  –
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Marion County          640.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Marion Oaks                  –
Providence Baptist Church
Ride for Jesus Cowboy Church                  –
Romeo Baptist Church                  –
Sonshine Ministries, Inc.                  –
South Ocala Baptist Church                  –
StartingPoint Church                  –
Sunset Harbor Baptist Church       2,346.06
The Church at the Springs                  –
The Lighthouse at Orange Springs          952.57
The Vine Community Church          700.00
Trinity Baptist Church     45,000.00
Unity Baptist Church       1,974.23
Village of Faith Baptist Church     58,464.27
Westpoint Baptist Church          701.59
Woodside Baptist Church          472.62
Wyomina Park Baptist Church                  –
Miami Baptist Association
Agape de la Nouvelle Jerusalem                  –
Alabanza Evangelical Baptist Church Inc.                  –
Alliance Chretienne en Jesus Christ                  –
Betesda Baptist Church                  –
Bethany Baptist Church of Carol City, Inc          445.00
Bethany Baptist Church of Miami          325.00
Bethel Christian Church of New Jerusalem
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church       1,000.00
Bethel Haitian Baptist Mission                  –
Bethesda Fellowship                  –
Bible Baptist Church       1,100.00
Bibleyskaya Tserkov ‘Slovo Blagodaty’                  –
Broadmoor Baptist Church       1,200.00
Calvary Fellowship                  –
Calvary Hispanic Baptist Church       3,000.00
Centro de Avivamiento Fundamento de Dios                  –
Chinese Baptist Church       5,600.00
Christ Baptist Church
Christ Community Church                  –
Christ Family Church       4,450.00
Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, Inc       9,000.00
Christ Journey Church       2,500.00
Christ Vivant Ministries
Church of Glory          100.00
CitiChurch                  –
Community Bible Baptist Church                  –
Comunidad Cristiana Agape          550.00
Comunidad Misionera De Adoracion
Coral Gables Baptist Church       2,661.77
Coral Villa Baptist Church       1,944.11
Core Community Church       1,800.00
Cornerstone Haitian Baptist Mission
Cornerstone Miami       1,800.00
Cosmopolitan Baptist Church                  –
Crossroads Baptist Church of Kendall                  –
Cutler Ridge First Baptist Church     28,481.00
Divinity Baptist Church                  –
East Hialeah Baptist Church       1,500.00
Ebenezer Baptist Church       2,600.00
Eben-Ezer Community Baptist Church                  –
Eglise Baptiste Adonai       2,300.00
Eglise Baptiste de Beree                  –
Eglise Baptiste de la Glorification                  –
Eglise Baptiste de la Samarie
Eglise Baptiste Du Tabernacle          380.00
Eglise Baptiste Gethsemane
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Salem                  –
Eglise Baptiste L’Arche De Noe
Eglise Baptiste Riviere Du Jourdain                  –
Eglise Baptiste Sanctifiee                  –
Eglise Baptiste Sion Evangelical                  –
Eglise Baptiste Un Seul Dieu          100.00
Eglise Baptiste Universelle de Jesus Christ          100.00
Eglise Evangel Baptiste de Bethlehem                  –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Bethesda
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de Galilee, Inc.       1,750.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste de la Paix                  –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Philadelphie       1,200.00
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Rocher D’Horeb          100.00
Eglise Evangelique Beree                  –
Eglise Evangelique de Lumiere                  –
Eglise Evangelique de Toute les Nations
Eglise Evangelique des Pelerins                  –
Eglise Evangelique Galilee                  –
Eglise Evangelique Le Jourdain                  –
Eglise Evangelique Ville de Refuge                  –
Eglise les Benis de L’Eternel
El Ghanna Evangelical Baptist Church
Elevate Church       7,700.04
Elim Baptist Church                  –
Elim Bethel Evangelical Baptist Mission                  –
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Emmaus Baptist Church          470.00
Estrella de David Mision Bautista                  –
Evangelical Primitive Baptist Church          300.00
Faith Community Baptist Church                  –
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church            30.00
Fellowship Church Miami       4,400.00
First Baptist Church of Hialeah                  –
First Baptist Church of Homestead     49,891.37
First Born Again Baptist of North Miami          450.00
First Guilgal Baptist Church
First Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation, Inc.                  –
Forward Fellowship                  –
Fraternidad Cristiana                  –
Fraternity Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Fulfilled Life Church       4,090.00
Full Deliverance Baptist Church                  –
Gateway Baptist Church       5,830.23
Gladeview Baptist Church       1,200.00
Glendale Baptist Church of Brownsville          200.00
Glendale Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Global Church          600.00
God of Deliverance Baptist Ministries, Inc          560.00
God’s Grace Church of Worship                  –
Good Seed Christian Church                  –
Grace Center                  –
Grace Church       7,867.04
Grace Connection Baptist Church       5,500.00
Grace Connection Church-Sunrise Campus
Grace of God Baptist Church                  –
Gracia Abundante          200.00
Greater Mercy Missionary Baptist Church       1,750.57
Greater Miami First Baptist Church                  –
Haitian Baptist Church of South Florida                  –
Haitian Baptist Church of the Living God                  –
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church          900.00
Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church of Homestead                  –
Harvest Miami                  –
His City on a Hill Ministries                  –
Holy Mission Church
Hosana Community Baptist Church                  –
Hour of Resurrection Church
Iglesia Alcance Miami
Iglesia Bautista Accion Hispana North West                  –
Iglesia Bautista Accion Hispana South West                  –
Iglesia Bautista Adonai       1,404.00
Iglesia Bautista Agape                  –
Iglesia Bautista Aposento Alto       1,080.00
Iglesia Bautista Betania          600.00
Iglesia Bautista Betesda       1,087.00
Iglesia Bautista Bethel       9,799.50
Iglesia Bautista Buenas Nuevas                  –
Iglesia Bautista Casa de Oracion                  –
Iglesia Bautista Cristo es la Verdad
Iglesia Bautista Cristo La Unica Esperanza                  –
Iglesia Bautista De Allapattah
Iglesia Bautista De Kendall       1,900.00
Iglesia Bautista Dios con Nosotros          300.00
Iglesia Bautista Doral          450.00
Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer North Miami          294.00
Iglesia Bautista Efeso       7,811.51
Iglesia Bautista El Es Mi Paz                  –
Iglesia Bautista en Cristo          300.00
Iglesia Bautista Entera Restauracion                  –
Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen       2,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Dios                  –
Iglesia Bautista Fundamento De Dios                  –
Iglesia Bautista Getsemani       5,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Westland       1,500.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Miami Beach       1,200.00
Iglesia Bautista Horeb          750.00
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalem       1,500.00
Iglesia Bautista Jerusalen Paz          600.00
Iglesia Bautista Juan 3:16                  –
Iglesia Bautista La Grey de Dios                  –
Iglesia Bautista La Hermosa                  –
Iglesia Bautista Leon De Juda          200.00
Iglesia Bautista Mahanaim          384.00
Iglesia Bautista Manantial de Vida       2,450.00
Iglesia Bautista McCall Mision                  –
Iglesia Bautista Mi Ebenezer          648.00
Iglesia Bautista Mi Redentor                  –
Iglesia Bautista Misionera          360.00
Iglesia Bautista Misionera Shalom          360.00
Iglesia Bautista Nazareth       1,200.00
Iglesia Bautista Northside     15,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Esperanza De Kendall, Inc.       3,722.73
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida Miami                  –
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer De Miramar-West Pines                  –
Iglesia Bautista Oasis de Bendicion, Inc.       2,500.00
Iglesia Bautista Poder de Dios          300.00
Iglesia Bautista Principe de Paz                  –
Iglesia Bautista Puerta Del Cielo       4,159.82
Iglesia Bautista Redencion                  –
Iglesia Bautista Renacer                  –
Iglesia Bautista Renacer       2,000.00
Iglesia Bautista Rescate                  –
Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion       1,800.00
Iglesia Bautista Rey de Paz                  –
Iglesia Bautista Rhema                  –
Iglesia Bautista Saron          300.00
Iglesia Bautista Sion, Inc.          200.00
Iglesia Bautista Soldado De Jesucristo                  –
Iglesia Bautista Sweetwater          400.00
Iglesia Bautista Un Nuevo Amanecer          450.00
Iglesia Bautista Un Nuevo Amanecer Con Cristo                  –
Iglesia Bautista Universidad de Fe                  –
Iglesia Bautista Victoria En Jesus            87.00
Iglesia Bautista Vida en Cristo     11,890.64
Iglesia Bautista Vida Nueva, INC          100.00
Iglesia Bautista Vive Cristo                  –
Iglesia Bautista West Hialeah       1,850.00
Iglesia Bautista, West Doral
Iglesia Biblica Bautista de Miami                  –
Iglesia Biblica Bereana                  –
Iglesia Biblica Vida Real       1,753.89
Iglesia Comunidad Biblica Cristiana       1,150.00
Iglesia Cristiana de Miami       1,000.00
Iglesia Cristiana Dia De Adoracion          450.00
Iglesia Cristiana Oasis                  –
Iglesia Evangelica Bautista Monte de Sion                  –
Iglesia Evangelica los Pinos Nuevos                  –
Iglesia Gracia Sobre Gracia-Grace Upon Grace Church       2,660.00
Iglesia Jesus Para Todos          600.00
Iglesia Oasis Church
Iglesia Real       9,606.45
Iglesia Renovacion Cristiana          493.27
Iglesia Vertical Miami          500.00
Ives Dairy Road Baptist Church                  –
Judah Christian Center                  –
Kendall Baptist Church     11,733.53
Kendall Brazilian Church       1,200.00
Kingdom Covenant Baptist Church       1,650.00
La Gran Comision
La Nueva Jerusalem Baptist Church                  –
La Premiere Eglise Baptiste de Homestead, Inc.                  –
L’Eglise Agape du Christianisme, Inc.                  –
Life Church of South Florida, Inc       1,100.00
Lighthouse Church       1,000.00
Logos Baptist Church                  –
Love Unlimited          900.00
Maranatha Spanish Baptist Church          200.00
Miami Bible Fellowship          300.00
Miami Christians Fellowship Church                  –
Miami Shores Baptist Church       9,845.96
Miami Springs Baptist Church                  –
Ministerio Bautista Juan 3:16          360.92
Ministerio Internacional Una Voz En El Desierto                  –
Mision Cutler Bay Para Jesus            16.52
Mision Latina Miami                  –
Mission Evangelique Baptiste la Resurrection                  –
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mt. Hope Fellowship Baptist Church
Mt. Zion Eglise Evangelique          300.00
Naranja Park Baptist Church                  –
Naranja Park Christian Fellowship Church
New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church                  –
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead       2,736.92
New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church       1,723.00
New Bethel Baptist Church                  –
New Faith Baptist Church, Inc.                  –
New Hope Nueva Esperanza Ministries, Inc.          463.00
New Life Baptist Church       2,200.00
New Life Chapel                  –
New Life Missionary Baptist Church                  –
New Maranatha Evangelical Baptist Church       1,200.00
New Mercy Baptist Church
New Testament Baptist Church       1,000.00
New Testament Baptist Church
New Vision Emmanuel Baptist Church       1,000.00
New Way Fellowship                  –
North Hialeah Baptist Church     45,934.31
North Miami Beach First Baptist Church       4,000.00
North Palm Baptist Church                  –
Northwest Baptist Church, Inc.       1,200.00
Nouveau Testament Renaissance Baptist Church                  –
Nouvelle Esperance Chretienne                  –
Nuevo Amanecer/New Dawn Church          250.00
Nuevo Comienzo con el Senor Jesus                  –
One Family
One God in Three Persons First Baptist Church       2,400.00
Palm Vista Community Church       1,800.00
Parkway Baptist Church          500.00
Pasos de Fe Inc
Pines Baptist Church       5,500.00
Premiere Eglise Baptiste D’Apocalypse de Miami
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Horeb
Primera Hispana Iglesia       6,000.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Coral Park     33,206.27
Primera Iglesia Bautista la Hermosa       1,500.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Shalom          100.00
Primitive Church of Smyrna, Inc          430.00
Primitive Haitian Baptist                  –
Principe De Paz Baptist Church                  –
Providence Road Church     20,735.42
Real Life Church SFL          885.00
Reality Church Miami
Redeeming Grace Church
Redemption Evangelical Baptist Church                  –
Renewed Bethel Baptist Church                  –
Renewing Life Church                  –
Resurreccion Cutler Bay            70.00
Riverside Baptist Church of Miami-Dade County, Florida, Inc.     38,069.69
Salem Evangelical Baptist Church                  –
Salem Missionary Baptist Church          150.00
Schekinah Baptist Church       1,300.00
Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation                  –
Shema Israel Messianic Jewish Congregation Deerfield Beach                  –
Shema Israel Miami          100.00
Sierra Norwood Calvary Baptist Church       7,110.00
Solid Rock Ministries International
Source of Grace Church
South Miami Heights Haitian Baptist Emmanuel Church                  –
Southwest Community Church          315.00
St Andrew Missionary Baptist Church       1,200.00
St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church            50.00
Stanton Memorial Baptist Church     17,783.95
Storehouse Institutional Baptist Church                  –
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Miami       2,000.00
Tabernacle of Salvation                  –
Tamiami Baptist Church       2,400.00
Temple Morija Haitian Mission          550.00
The Brook                  –
The Filipino American Ministries                  –
The Gospel Way Baptist Church
The Living Word Baptist Church
The Movement Church Homestead       3,948.25
The Palm Church
The Pulse of Miami Church            50.00
The Rock Fellowship Church                  –
The Summit Church of Homestead       1,742.02
The Victory Church                  –
The Well Ministries of Hope, Inc.
The Word Fellowship Baptist Church                  –
Trinity Baptist Church          600.00
Trinity Baptist Church & Blanc Ministries
Trinity Evangelical Baptist                  –
True Love Praise and Worship Church          675.00
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church          700.00
Turning Point Baptist Church       4,200.00
Unify Christians                  –
United Family Baptist Church                  –
Victory Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Village Church
Vino Nuevo                  –
Walking in Christ Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Wayside Baptist Church     83,627.33
Wayside en Espanol     10,158.91
West Flagler Park Baptist Church            67.51
Westview Baptist Church          150.00
Worship Center Anice Ministries                  –
Yovel Messianic Church                  –
Middle Florida Baptist Association
Bethel Creek Baptist Church       2,093.31
Beulah Baptist Church                  –
Brewer Lake Baptist Church     18,217.00
Central Baptist Church     14,516.21
Cherry Lake First Baptist Church       4,800.00
Concord Baptist Church       9,143.84
Elizabeth Baptist Church     78,701.12
Faith Baptist Church       4,462.61
Fellowship Baptist Church     14,920.42
First Baptist Church of Madison Inc.     40,216.63
First Baptist Church of Pinetta     10,300.51
Greenville Baptist Church       6,185.34
Hopewell Baptist Church       3,589.00
Journey Church of Mayo          710.96
Lamont Baptist Church                  –
Lee First Baptist Church     26,168.56
Macedonia Baptist Church          210.00
Mayo Baptist Church     29,099.03
Midway Baptist Church       2,950.00
Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Mt. Olive Baptist Church       2,959.39
New Home Baptist Church     21,065.00
New Macedonia Baptist Church of Greenville, Inc.       2,033.00
Olive Baptist Church       5,778.30
Pine Grove Baptist Church of Madison County, Inc.       3,795.17
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church       4,795.11
Riverside Baptist Church       6,361.86
Sirmans Baptist Church                  –
St. Johns Baptist Church       2,535.93
Unity Church                  –
Nature Coast Baptist Association
Agape Life Baptist Church       1,859.29
Antioch Fellowship Baptist Church     11,087.40
Brooksville New Hope Baptist Church, Inc.       1,912.68
Chassahowitzka First Baptist Church       2,190.87
Christ Community Church of Citrus     11,121.63
Church at the Cross
Cornerstone Baptist Church     76,470.58
Crossroads Connection Church          886.66
Crystal River First Baptist Church     76,840.40
Eden Baptist Church     14,319.17
First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills       4,759.27
First Baptist Church of Brooksville     30,242.79
First Baptist Church of Floral City     11,180.50
First Baptist Church of Homosassa, Inc.       4,800.00
First Baptist Church of Inverness     56,079.34
First Baptist Church of Lecanto       1,145.85
First Baptist Church of Spring Hill                  –
Garden Grove Baptist Church       2,200.00
Gulf to Lake Baptist Church, Inc.                  –
Hebron Baptist Church
Hernando Beach First Baptist Church       2,643.99
Hernando First Baptist Church       4,211.01
Highlands Baptist Church Inc.       2,256.37
Hills Church       1,600.00
Hillside Community Baptist Church       9,158.56
Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida de Citrus County, Inc.                  –
Indian Hill Baptist Church       1,500.00
Istachatta Baptist Church       1,624.91
Masaryktown First Baptist Church       1,800.00
Mision Hispana Bautista Northcliffe       3,447.94
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church       4,695.00
New Life Church       1,650.00
North Oak Baptist Church     11,365.02
Northcliffe Baptist Church     22,480.21
Ozello Island Church       1,820.96
Pristine Spring Hill Baptist Church          500.00
Red Level Baptist Church       4,290.31
River Gardens Baptist Church                  –
Shepherd’s Way Baptist Church                  –
Stagecoach Junction Fellowship       3,012.75
Suncoast Baptist Church       2,231.00
Union Missionary Baptist Church          975.00
Victory Baptist                  –
Weeki Wachee Acres First Baptist Church       1,248.00
New River Baptist Association
Air Park Baptist Church          850.00
Bayless Highway Baptist Church       2,417.00
Bethel Baptist Church       2,776.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church       7,720.74
CrossPoint Church of Melrose Inc       2,300.00
Dedan Baptist Church
Evergreen Baptist Church       9,771.56
Fellowship Baptist Church       2,250.00
First Baptist Church of Brooker, Inc.       6,236.42
First Baptist Church Of Keystone Heights     36,115.19
First Baptist Church of Raiford       6,992.54
First Baptist Church of Starke       4,749.99
Gadara Baptist Church       7,867.40
Grace Baptist Church          275.00
Heilbronn Baptist Church          600.00
Hope Baptist Church       1,368.62
Kingsley Lake Baptist Church     34,388.36
LaCrosse Baptist Church          973.36
Lake Hill Baptist Church                  –
Madison Street Baptist Church       7,500.00
Morgan Road Baptist Church       1,251.00
New Grace Baptist Church          400.00
New River Baptist Church       1,226.00
Northside Baptist Church       2,897.65
Trinity Baptist Church   152,320.17
Victory Baptist Church          306.88
North Central Florida Baptist Association
Alachua First Baptist Church     52,495.67
Aletheia Gainesville       1,200.00
Eden Baptist Church       2,037.60
Eliam Baptist Church       4,932.14
Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church          135.00
Fellowship Church of High Springs, Inc          650.00
Filipino Christian Fellowship                  –
First Baptist Church of Gainesville       2,016.00
First Baptist Church of Hawthorne       3,799.05
First Baptist Church of High Springs     60,978.45
First Baptist Church of Lake Butler     36,467.00
First Baptist Church of Micanopy       2,559.50
First Baptist Church of Waldo       5,912.50
Forest Grove Baptist Church     13,979.77
Gainesville Gospel Chinese Church
Grace Baptist Church       6,728.17
Greater Faith Baptist Fellowship, Inc.          300.00
Hague Baptist Church                  –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Archer Road                  –
Iglesia Cristiana Misionera Bautista       1,763.00
Iglesia Evangelica Bautista                  –
Iglesia Hispana Alachua                  –
Island Grove Baptist Church                  –
Korean Baptist Church                  –
Living Covenant Church       4,000.00
Morningstar Baptist Church       1,200.00
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church                  –
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church                  –
North Central Baptist Church     79,600.95
North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church       5,432.80
Northwest Baptist Church     16,577.98
Oak Park Baptist Church       8,047.40
Ochwilla Baptist Church          268.80
Orange Heights Baptist Church          250.00
Parkview Baptist Church       2,317.00
Pine Grove Baptist Church          100.00
Pleasanthill Baptist Church          600.00
Ridgeview Baptist Church          393.70
River Cross Church       2,400.00
Salt Church of Gainesville     10,096.17
Sardis Baptist Church                  –
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church       2,150.00
The First Church of Gainesville          550.00
The Summit Church       7,504.54
Walk By Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.          600.00
Westside Baptist Church   248,400.00
Westside-Southwest Campus                  –
Wings of Eagles Worship Center
North Florida Baptist Network
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
Athens Baptist Church       7,125.70
Bethlehem Baptist Church       4,439.43
Calvary Baptist Church     11,124.51
Celebration Community Church          973.38
Church on The Way       1,200.00
Columbia Baptist Church       2,861.18
Countryside Baptist Church of Lake City          450.00
Elim Baptist Church       8,195.03
Evergreen Baptist Church          250.00
Fellowship Baptist Church of Suwannee          250.00
First Baptist Church of Lake City       1,833.33
First Haitian Baptist Church of Lake City                  –
Fort White Baptist Church                  –
Gateway Baptist Church       3,600.00
Hopeful Baptist Church     40,003.28
Hopeful Baptist Church West
Hopeful Baptist East Campus
Huntsville Baptist Church          250.00
Lake City First Korean Baptist Church       1,801.80
Lulu Baptist Church       2,147.82
Mision Bautista Roca Fuerte          134.50
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church          600.00
New Oak Grove Baptist Church     12,046.36
Oak Grove Baptist Church                  –
Old Providence Baptist Church       1,100.00
Parkview Baptist Church   151,086.55
Philippi Baptist Church          650.00
Pine Grove Baptist Church     10,632.86
Providence Village Baptist Church       2,666.66
Santa Fe Baptist Church       2,456.84
Shiloh Baptist Church          717.26
Southridge Community Church                  –
Southside Baptist Church       5,000.00
The Cross Church       4,870.93
The Journey of La Esperanza                  –
The Orchard Community Church       9,883.35
The Vineyard of Lake City       4,893.80
White Springs First Baptist Church       4,479.00
Northeast Florida Baptist Association
Abundant Harvest Baptist Church                  –
Amelia Baptist Church   113,724.33
Blackrock Baptist Church     19,136.41
Brandy Branch Baptist Church     15,880.89
Cedar Bay Baptist Church       3,845.71
Dunns Creek Baptist Church     28,860.89
Duval Station Baptist Church       4,796.82
Eastport Baptist Church                  –
Ephesus Baptist Church       1,096.00
Fernandina Beach First Baptist Church   230,655.96
First Baptist Church Callahan     41,000.00
First Baptist Church of Boulougne     13,253.64
First Baptist Church of Gray Gables     12,000.00
First Baptist Church of Hilliard, Inc       3,000.00
Five Points Baptist Church       1,704.29
Gardenview Baptist Church     25,674.32
Great Harvest Missionary B. C., Inc.       1,833.00
Grover Road Baptist Church          283.38
Harper Chapel Baptist Church                  –
Hedges Baptist Church
Hollyford Baptist Church       2,000.00
Iglesia La Tierra Prometida                  –
Legacy Baptist Church       7,658.31
Live Oak Baptist Church     21,600.00
Mercy Hill Church     79,999.56
North 14th Street Baptist Church          150.00
North Hilliard Baptist Church                  –
Pecan Park Baptist Church       2,759.00
Providence at West Jacksonville          775.00
River Road Baptist Church     14,040.00
Set Free By The Sea     22,684.97
Springhill Baptist Church     57,832.22
Thomas Creek Baptist Church          450.00
Three Rivers Church                  –
Unity Baptist Church       3,850.00
Yulee Baptist Church     18,533.81
Northwest Coast Baptist Association
Bayou George First Baptist Church     18,790.82
Beach Baptist Chapel       4,822.00
Brannonville Baptist Church                  –
Callaway First Baptist Church     14,477.51
Cedar Grove Baptist Church       5,436.45
City Church at Northside       5,175.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church     17,046.56
Cove Baptist Church                  –
Dalkeith Baptist Church          520.00
Deerpoint Lake First Baptist Church       1,863.83
East Bay Baptist Church       1,000.00
Eastpoint First Baptist Church       7,970.77
Emerald Coast Fellowship       4,800.00
Family of God Baptist Church East Campus     22,677.64
Fellowship Baptist Church of Apalachicola       4,378.96
First Baptist Church of Apalachicola       7,897.52
First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven     36,034.33
First Baptist Church of Southport          560.00
First Baptist Church of Sunnyside       2,449.91
Fountain First Baptist Church                  –
Grace Covenant Church       5,600.00
Gulf Beach Baptist Church       1,650.00
Highland View Baptist Church       7,263.81
Hiland Park Baptist Church     69,750.00
Holy Hill Baptist Church       2,630.00
Howard Carlisle Baptist Church     22,787.01
Howard Creek Baptist Church                  –
Immanuel Baptist Church     20,481.34
Long Avenue Baptist Church     24,000.00
Mexico Beach First Baptist Church                  –
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Oak Grove Baptist Church                  –
Panama City First Baptist Church     60,000.00
Port St. Joe First Baptist Church     72,237.94
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Panama City                  –
Sand Hills Baptist Church     11,891.15
Springfield Baptist Church       5,418.00
St. Andrew Baptist Church     91,845.88
Temple Baptist Church     10,282.36
The New Midway Baptist Church       8,854.00
West Bay Baptist Church       1,377.03
Wewahitchka First Baptist Church       5,261.95
Wewahitchka Westside Baptist Church, Inc.       4,302.20
White City First Baptist Church       1,339.19
Woodstock Church
Okaloosa Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church                  –
Beaver Creek Baptist Church          616.92
Calvary Baptist Church       3,310.24
Central Baptist Church of Crestview          400.00
Connect Church
Cross Creek Country Fellowship          100.00
Dorcas Baptist Church       4,991.60
Ebenezer Baptist Church       9,524.10
Emmanuel Baptist Church     61,325.06
First Baptist Church of Baker          652.07
First Baptist Church of Crestview, Inc.     66,279.79
First Baptist Church of Holt       6,173.17
First Baptist Church of Milligan       1,744.93
Garden City First Baptist Church          600.00
Global Mission Baptist Church          600.00
Good Hope Baptist Church       3,131.34
Laurel Hill First Baptist Church       8,567.23
Live Oak Baptist Church     10,581.36
Magnolia Baptist Church          479.38
Mosaic Church       9,999.96
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church     20,250.00
Pyron Chapel Baptist Church       3,741.00
Red Oak Baptist Church       3,407.75
Shockley Springs Baptist Church                  –
South Ebenezer Baptist Church       2,012.97
The Shepherd’s Church                  –
Valley Road Baptist Church                  –
Woodlawn Baptist Church   115,507.43
Yellow River Baptist Church                  –
Orange Blossom Baptist Association
Athens Baptist Church       3,148.39
Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church                  –
Brookside Chapel ISC
Charlie Creek Faith Baptist Church                  –
Church of Christ Baptist                  –
Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church       4,514.40
Faith Baptist Church                  –
Fellowship Baptist Church       2,268.86
First Baptist Church of Avon Park     48,630.71
First Baptist Church of Bowling Green     37,920.36
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine                  –
First Baptist Church of Lorida       7,805.92
First Baptist Church of Sebring   101,215.82
First Baptist Church of Venus                  –
First Baptist Church Zolfo Springs Spanish Mission                  –
First Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Florida Avenue Baptist Church     17,624.77
Fort Green Baptist Church     19,510.75
Gardner Baptist Church Inc          750.00
HIS Church                  –
Immanuel Baptist Church       1,408.29
Lake Bonnett ISC
Lake Buffum Baptist Church                  –
Lake Dale Baptist Church     11,012.68
Lake Glenada
Lake Placid First Baptist Church       2,400.00
Limestone Baptist Church       3,163.00
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church       5,566.70
New Birth Baptist Church                  –
New Hope Baptist Church     20,200.00
New Life Baptist Church       2,353.98
New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Limestone
New Zion Baptist Church       2,064.70
Northside Baptist Church       5,010.00
Oak Grove Baptist Church     34,179.73
Oak Park Baptist Church of Fort Meade       1,873.47
Ona Baptist Church
Pioneer Park
Placid Lakes First Baptist Church       5,422.30
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana            75.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Fe, Inc.                  –
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church          200.00
Refuge Baptist Church, Inc.                  –
Southside Baptist Church       5,776.42
Sparta Road Baptist Church       2,712.61
Sunridge Baptist Church       4,728.74
Union Baptist Church       2,462.89
Wauchula First Baptist Church   116,144.96
Whispering Pines Baptist Church     15,427.34
Zolfo Springs First Baptist Church       3,538.00
Palm Beach Baptist Network
Abundant Grace                  –
Adonai Missionary Baptist Church
Agape Univision Baptist Church                  –
Assemblee Chretienne de Salem                  –
Baptist Freres Unis                  –
Barwick Road Baptist Church                  –
Belvedere Baptist Church     23,237.26
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church       2,900.00
Bethel Haitian Baptist Church          300.00
Boca Glades Baptist Church     56,935.98
Boca Glades Brazilian Fellowship                  –
Calvary Church     10,725.00
Calvary Haitian Baptist Church, Inc.                  –
Canal Point Baptist Church          250.00
Casa De Vida       5,629.44
Christ Community Chapel
Christ Evangelical Baptist Church       1,000.00
Christian Union Baptist Church, Inc.
Christ’s Light Source Church       1,200.38
City View Church, Inc.                  –
Common Ground       1,150.00
Communaute Evangelique Baptiste de la Grace       1,043.00
Community Christian Family Fellowship          500.00
Connect Church       5,000.00
Cornerstone Fellowship       1,758.98
Crossroads Baptist Church       1,919.73
Deeper Life Fellowship Church                  –
Delray Beach First Baptist Church       4,200.00
Donald Ross Rd Baptist Church Worship Center
Eben-ezer Baptist Church                  –
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Inc.                  –
Eben-Ezer Baptist Mission of Haverhill                  –
Eben-Ezer Baptiste
Egl Evangelique Bapt Par La Foi de Riviera Beach                  –
Eglise Baptiste de Bethanie                  –
Eglise Baptiste de la Communaute Lumiere
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Sel & Lumiere                  –
Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire, Mission of Grace Fellowship          600.00
Eglise Baptiste Salem                  –
Eglise Baptiste Schekina                  –
Eglise Baptiste Sur le Rocher                  –
Eglise De La Grande Commission                  –
Eglise Evangelique Baptiste Haitienne des Pelerins Unis
Eglise Evangelique de Jean 3:16          600.00
Eglise Evangelique de la Saintete                  –
Eglise Evangelique du Salut
Eglise Evangelique Shecania                  –
Emmanuel Baptist of West Palm Beach
Emmanuel Evangelical Baptist Church          400.00
Emmanuel Haitian Baptist of West Palm Beach                  –
Evangelical Baptist Church of Calvary
Evangelical Union of Fisherman          100.00
Family Church Boca
Family Church Gardens                  –
Family Church in The Farms
Family Church Jupiter
Family Church Port St Lucie
Family Church Portugese
Family Church Sherbrooke                  –
Family Church Village
Family Church West                  –
First African Haitian Baptist Church Palm Beach Gardens                  –
First Baptist Church Foundation of the Apostles                  –
First Baptist Church of Boca Raton       1,000.00
First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach     14,000.00
First Baptist Church of Greenacres       6,019.90
First Baptist Church of Hypoluxo       4,372.95
First Baptist Church of Riviera Beach
First Baptist Church of Tequesta, Inc.       7,500.00
First Baptist Church of West Palm Beach, Florida     61,246.84
First Korean Baptist Church
First Romanian Baptist Church West Palm Beach
Florida Gardens Baptist Church     29,493.00
Gateway Community Church       2,300.00
Gathering of the Believers                  –
Glory Baptist Mission                  –
Good Samaritan Baptist Church
Good Samaritan Baptist Fellowship Church
Gospel of Light Baptist Church                  –
Grace Fellowship          240.00
Grace Fellowship en Espanol                  –
Grace Gathering Church of Boca Raton
Grace Temple Haitian Baptist Church Inc
Haitian EbenEzer Baptist Church                  –
Haitian Primitive Baptist Church International
Haverhill Baptist Church          100.00
Iglesia Bautista Casa De Bendicion          100.00
Iglesia Bautista Casa Del Alfarero de West Palm Beach                  –
Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer                  –
Iglesia Bautista Grace                  –
Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Jesucristo          250.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana, Boca Glades                  –
Iglesia Bautista Lumbrera       1,859.00
Iglesia Bautista Oasis de Amor       3,548.00
Iglesia Bautista Pueblo de Dios          294.32
Iglesia Bautista Renacer de West Palm Beach, Inc.       5,930.78
Iglesia Casa Del Monte                  –
Iglesia Familiar Green Acres
Iglesia Familiar Sherbrooke
Iglesia Hispana Biblica Bautista                  –
Instrumento De Tu Gloria
International Church of Palm Beach County
International Eben-Ezer Baptist       1,170.00
Jehovah Chamma Baptist Church                  –
Jehovah Nissi Baptist Church Inc.                  –
Jehovah Shalom Baptist Church                  –
Lake Park First Baptist Church     20,996.57
Lakeview Baptist Church     10,538.12
Lantana First Baptist Church       8,894.96
L’Eglise Baptiste Bethleem                  –
Life Community Church of Palm Beach       1,000.00
Life Point
Lighthouse Baptist Church       5,636.21
Maranatha Baptist Mission                  –
Maranatha Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church       1,003.30
Mision Resurreccion de Belle Glade                  –
New Beginnings Community Church of Boynton Beach                  –
Palm Beach Gardens First Baptist Church       1,000.00
Palm Beach Korean Baptist Mission
Palm Springs Baptist Church       5,491.51
Palms West Community Baptist Church                  –
Peniel Haitian Baptist Church of Lake Worth                  –
Penuel Evangelical Baptist          750.00
Philadelphia Baptist Church                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Boca Raton       1,542.22
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana       5,051.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana of West Palm Beach       6,500.00
Renewal Church       3,300.00
Renovation Church                  –
Riviera Beach First Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Segunda Iglesia Bautista Maranatha                  –
Shammah Baptist Worship Center                  –
Siloe Baptist Church of West Palm Beach Inc.                  –
Sinai Missionary Baptist Church       2,600.00
Smyrne Haitian Baptist Church                  –
South Florida Thai Christian Church       1,000.00
The Journey Church          500.00
True Believers Haitian Baptist Church                  –
United Haitian Baptist Church       1,040.00
Victory City of Power Church
Vietnamese Community Church
Wellington First Baptist Church     61,070.02
West Jupiter Campground-ISC
Westside Baptist Church       4,935.00
Word of Life Center          300.00
Yeshua Baptist Church
Pasco Baptist Association
Agape Baptist Church                  –
Aripeka Baptist Church                  –
Beacon Baptist Church       2,819.08
Clay Sink Baptist Church                  –
Congregacion Cristiana Bautista          108.96
Cornerstone Community Church of Pasco     12,174.31
Disciple’s Cornerstone Baptist Church                  –
Elfers First Baptist Church     33,169.37
Emmanuel Baptist Church            90.00
Faith Community Church       4,746.01
Faith Fellowship in Jesus Christ          500.00
Family of God Baptist Church – Zephyrhills       5,088.82
First Baptist Church of Dade City     91,471.39
First Baptist Church Of Hudson       3,600.00
First Community Church of Dade City                  –
Fort Dade Baptist Church                  –
Grace Baptist Church of North Tampa Bay                  –
Grace of God                  –
Hicks Road Baptist Church          217.81
Iglesia Biblica de Dade City          300.83
Lacoochee First Baptist Church       8,871.00
Lakeview Baptist Church            56.00
Lakeview Fellowship                  –
Lighthouse Baptist Church of Holiday          953.08
Living Hope Church          500.00
New Hope Baptist Church       7,268.02
New Life Ministries Church          500.00
Pasadena Baptist Church       1,200.00
Providence Fellowship
Redemption Baptist Church                  –
Ridge Manor First Baptist Church       1,636.70
Riverside Baptist Church       5,487.96
San Antonio Community Church       7,321.00
The Crossroads Church of the SBC       1,109.00
Willow Bend Community Church       5,800.27
Zephyrhills First Baptist Church       9,600.00
Peace River Baptist Association
Bread of Life Haitian Bible Fellowship            50.00
Calvary Baptist Church     22,748.52
Charlotte Harbor First Baptist Church       4,571.40
Community Christian Fellowship          185.00
Eastside Baptist Church       4,780.99
Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Mission          425.00
El Jobean First Baptist Church          100.00
Family Church of Port Charlotte   114,099.04
Fellowship North Port                  –
First Baptist Church of Arcadia     57,825.52
First Baptist Church of Boca Grande       1,950.00
First Baptist Church of Nocatee       8,983.09
First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda     14,836.49
Fort Ogden First Baptist Church                  –
House of Mercy Church                  –
Liberty Community Church       5,827.00
Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church       7,791.43
Murdock Baptist Church     78,722.27
New Day Baptist Church                  –
North Hillsborough Baptist Church                  –
Oak Hill Baptist Church       3,519.90
Redeemer Haitian Baptist Church          400.00
Relevance Community          600.00
Sandy Baptist Church                  –
Trinity Baptist Church       1,355.00
Watersedge Community Church Corp          100.00
Word of Grace Baptist Church          720.00
Pensacola Bay Baptist Association
Beach Haven Baptist Church       3,904.00
Bellview Baptist Church     17,430.77
Beulah Baptist Church          900.00
Blue Angel Baptist Church       1,907.55
Calvary Baptist Church       7,200.00
Cantonment First Baptist Church       4,861.11
Century First Baptist Church       1,200.00
Christ Community Baptist Church       4,681.11
Church at Pensacola       1,034.63
Dogwood Park Baptist Church       4,140.00
East Brent Baptist Church     45,223.58
Emerald Coast Community Church                  –
Emmaus Baptist Church          555.00
Enon Baptist Church          600.00
Ensley First Baptist Church          500.00
Farm Hill Baptist Church                  –
FBC of Gulf Breeze, Story Point     20,278.98
Fellowship Christian Ministries                  –
Ferry Pass Baptist Church                  –
First Baptist Church of Bratt, Inc.     12,848.66
First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill       2,194.96
First Korean-American Baptist Church       2,550.00
Gonzalez Baptist Church       2,691.15
Good Works Baptist Church                  –
Greater Little Rock Baptist Church                  –
Heights Baptist Church     17,528.49
Heritage Baptist Church     40,117.76
Highland Baptist Church     54,609.80
Hillcrest Baptist Church   357,302.53
Hillcrest Spanish Hill Campus
Homestead Village
Iglesia Luz Para Las Naciones                  –
Klondike Baptist Church                  –
Lakeview Baptist Church          900.00
Laurel View Baptist Church                  –
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Mobile Highway Baptist Church          250.00
Myrtle Grove Baptist Church     15,541.49
New Beginnings Baptist Church of Pensacola, Inc.     18,165.20
Oak Grove Baptist Church       6,000.00
Olive Baptist Church   918,097.00
Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus
Park Place Baptist Church                  –
Pensacola First Baptist Church     55,771.00
Perdido Bay Baptist Church       6,400.84
Pine Barren Baptist Church       8,797.92
Pine Forest Baptist Church                  –
Pine Summit Baptist Church       5,932.25
Plainview Baptist Church     24,621.86
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church       8,570.72
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church                  –
Point Baptist Church     29,499.96
Poplar Dell Baptist Church     10,327.32
Providence Baptist Church          421.28
Ray’s Chapel     21,186.00
The Villas Fellowship
University Pines
Walnut Hill Baptist Church       3,000.00
West Pensacola Baptist Church     10,700.70
Windy Hill Baptist Church       6,814.28
ZOMI American Community Church            75.00
Ridge Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, Inc.                  –
Baptist Church of the New Born
Baraca Il Haitian Baptist Mission                  –
Beraca First Haitian Baptist Mission          250.00
Beraca III Haitian Mission                  –
Berea Baptist Church       7,078.63
Bethel Baptist Church                  –
Calvary Baptist Church     71,126.92
Central Avenue Baptist Church       1,200.00
Community Baptist Church                  –
Connect Community Church       5,048.48
Dixie Highway Baptist Church       1,009.22
Eastside Baptist Church                  –
Elim Baptist Mission Church                  –
Emmanuel Baptist Fellowship       1,250.00
Family Life Fellowship          990.00
First Baptist Church of Alturas          867.31
First Baptist Church of Auburndale          600.00
First Baptist Church of Davenport       1,350.00
First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake     15,629.52
First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred     42,615.22
First Baptist Church of Waverly          800.00
First Baptist Church Winter Haven     44,482.64
Four Corners Baptist Church                  –
Frostproof First Baptist Church     26,046.47
Golfview Baptist Church          250.00
Grace Baptist Church                  –
Hammondell Mobile Home Park
Heartland Community Church     10,400.00
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Dios Te Ama       2,825.25
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Amanecer Inc
Indian Lakes Estates First Baptist Church          550.00
Inman Park Baptist Church                  –
La Casa Del Sol Baptist Mission
Lake Pierce Baptist Church       1,000.00
Lake Region Baptist Church, Inc       2,896.50
Lake Wales First Baptist Church     83,169.70
Lakeshipp Baptist Church     11,128.48
Lena Vista Baptist Church     14,809.57
Loughman First Baptist Church                  –
Lucerne Park First Baptist Church       6,996.41
Mission Baptist Church of Lake Wales                  –
Mont Des Oliviers          150.00
New Jerusalem Haitian Baptist Church                  –
NorthRidge Ministries     54,943.49
Oasis Church
Parkland Baptist Church     23,638.00
Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church                  –
RidgePoint Church                  –
Shady Hammock Baptist Church     12,667.11
Shamrock First Baptist Church       5,165.67
Southside Baptist Church       2,730.00
SURV Church                  –
The Church on the Hill Inc.     17,486.33
The Rock of Winter Haven       1,700.04
The Way at Inwood       2,369.07
Thrive Church          200.00
Wahneta First Baptist Church       2,795.31
Wayside Baptist Church          500.00
West Side Baptist Church     14,853.67
Westside Baptist Church          900.00
Westside Mision Bautista Hispana                  –
Winter Haven Baptist Church       1,200.00
Royal Palm Baptist Association
Antioquia Baptist Church                  –
Beraca Baptist Church          600.00
Caloosa Baptist Church     13,840.00
Cape Coral First Baptist Church                  –
Christ Center Fellowship of Lehigh Acres, Inc
Christian Faith Fellowship                  –
Citygate Ministries                  –
Connect Church                  –
Copeland Baptist Church                  –
Crossroads Baptist Church     19,985.38
Daybreak Baptist Fellowship       4,111.84
East Naples Baptist Church       3,873.79
Eglise Baptiste Alliance de la Citadelle Jerusalem Inc.            60.00
Eglise Baptiste De La Nouvelle Jerusalem          600.00
Eglise Baptiste Eben-Ezer          500.00
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Des Coeurs Unis          760.08
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne des Messagers          170.00
Eglise Baptiste la Foi Triomphante                  –
El Schaddai Haitian Baptist Church          250.00
Everglades First Baptist Church       4,274.78
Fairway Community Church                  –
Fellowship Church
First Baptist Church of Alva                  –
First Baptist Church of Estero       3,231.00
First Baptist Church of Marco Island, DBA Family Church       2,525.00
First Baptist Church of Naples   454,674.69
First Baptist Church of St. James City       4,727.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers          800.00
First Haitian Baptist Church of Light                  –
First Haitian Baptist Church Restored of Fort Myers                  –
First Haitian Baptist Mission of Naples       1,500.00
Fort Myers Beach First Baptist Church       1,800.00
Fort Myers Community Church       2,750.00
Fort Myers Korean Baptist Church       2,400.00
Fraternity Baptist Church of Southwest Florida                  –
Friendship Baptist Church          400.00
Galilee Baptist Church            50.00
Glendale Bible Baptist Church          100.00
Golden Gate First Baptist Church       7,636.97
Good News Baptist Church          200.00
Good Shepherd Haitian Baptist Church       2,000.00
Goodland Baptist Church          637.25
Grace Baptist Church     28,046.52
Grace Romanian Baptist Church of Naples          360.00
Haitian Bethesda Baptist Church       1,225.00
Heavenly Canaan Baptist Church                  –
Hispanic Mission Naples
Horeb Haitian Baptist Mission                  –
Iglesia Bautista de Jesucristo                  –
Iglesia Bautista Emmanuel                  –
Iglesia Bautista Reformada de Lehigh Acres, Inc       1,920.00
Iglesia Bautista Shalom                  –
Iglesia Bautista Vida En Jesus       1,100.00
Iglesia Comunidad Bautista La Cosecha
Immokalee First Baptist Church d/b/a Fellowship Church     22,073.02
LaBelle First Baptist Church     52,329.10
Lee Boulevard Baptist Church       4,266.00
Legacy Church       2,150.00
Lehigh Acres First Baptist Church       9,426.54
Lo-Debar Community Church                  –
Maranatha Baptist Christian Community                  –
Maranatha Baptist Church                  –
McGregor Baptist Church   130,302.07
MorningStar Baptist Church of Fort Myers          425.00
Nehemiah Baptist Church Naples                  –
New Beginnings Ministries of Naples, Inc.       1,063.90
New Hope Baptist Fellowship     19,759.22
New Life Church                  –
Noah’s Ark Church                  –
North Fort Myers First Baptist Church     11,041.31
North Naples Baptist Church     14,400.00
Northside Baptist Church     14,418.00
Olga Baptist Church       5,928.51
Omega Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers          150.00
Outpost Church, Inc.                  –
Parkway Baptist Church
Philadelphia Baptist Church of Naples, Inc.                  –
Pine Island First Baptist Church          375.00
Premiere L’Eglise Baptist Omega
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Cape Coral       1,280.79
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Fort Myers                  –
Providence Church       9,432.89
Redeemer Church          600.00
Redeemer Haitian Baptist Church of Fort Myers                  –
Richmond Avenue Baptist Church       1,200.00
Riverside Baptist Church                  –
Salem Baptist Church          725.00
San Carlos Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Sanibel Baptist Church       1,397.00
Southwest Florida Baptist Church     42,625.01
St. John Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Suncoast First Baptist Church, Inc.                  –
The Cape Connection Church       1,300.00
The Fountain of Worship          150.00
The Summit Church, Inc.       4,500.00
Trinity Bible Fellowship          312.50
Unity Faith Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Vision Baptist Church       2,520.00
Santa Rosa Baptist Association
Antioch Fellowship                  –
Avalon Baptist Church       4,070.83
Berrydale Baptist Church       5,702.85
Billory Baptist Church       2,154.00
Blackwater Baptist Church       1,350.54
Calvary Baptist Church       5,303.73
Cora Baptist Church     22,838.05
Eastside Baptist Church     13,441.09
Ferris Hill Baptist Church     28,227.08
First Baptist Church of Bagdad       2,242.59
First Baptist Church of Jay     20,000.00
Floridatown Baptist Church       4,000.00
Friendship Baptist Church     22,269.95
Harold First Baptist Church       1,226.69
Hickory Hammock Baptist Church                  –
Iglesia Biblica Mision Casa          458.30
Immanuel Baptist Church   130,175.28
James Street Baptist Church            99.24
Journey Church of Pace                  –
Korean Hope Church, Inc.          480.00
Live Oak Family Church          300.00
Living Truth Church     62,818.00
Midway Baptist Church     10,125.00
Milton First Baptist Church   148,446.14
Navarre First Baptist Church     35,127.67
New Bethel Baptist Church       2,704.77
New Life Baptist Church     11,942.26
Olivet Baptist Church     17,747.08
Pine Level Baptist Church       1,420.37
Pine Terrace Baptist Church   126,597.98
Pleasant Home Baptist Church       4,064.14
Providence Church          250.00
Santa Rosa Shores Baptist Church       7,770.73
Springhill Baptist Church          675.00
Stump Springs Baptist Church                  –
The Point Church SBC       1,909.77
Wallace Baptist Church     57,450.66
Woodbine Baptist Church     38,424.00
Seminole Baptist Association
Bansok Korean Church of Orlando                  –
Blake Memorial Baptist Church       6,970.26
Calvary Baptist Church       5,302.98
Central Baptist Church   114,808.63
Church at 434                  –
Connect Church       8,040.95
CrossLife Church   100,000.08
Crossway Church                  –
DaySpring Community Church       4,376.00
DeLand First Baptist Church       1,500.00
Deltona Lakes Baptist Church       3,934.84
Eastside Baptist Church       1,000.00
Emporia Baptist Church          260.23
Faith Bible Ministry          250.00
First Baptist Church of Barberville       1,200.00
First Baptist Church of Chuluota       2,400.00
First Baptist Church of DeBary       1,740.00
First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs       5,229.00
First Baptist Church of Geneva     36,938.55
First Baptist Church of Lake Monroe       1,753.08
First Baptist Church of Longwood     49,797.25
First Baptist Church of Osteen       9,702.19
First Baptist Church of Pierson       5,683.08
First Baptist Church of Sanford          208.42
First Baptist Church of Seville       1,111.65
Four Towns Community Church, Inc.       1,010.09
Iglesia Bautista Anastasis          339.47
Iglesia Bautista Betania de DeLand          900.00
Iglesia Bautista Internacional de Deltona          376.00
Iglesia Bautista Nuevo Comienzo          560.55
Iglesia Cristiana Nueva Creacion       2,607.21
Iglesia Cruz de Vida                  –
Kepler Road Baptist Church       3,425.32
Mount Olive Baptist Church
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Orlando Korean Mission                  –
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista DeLeon Springs
Providence Baptist Church of Volusia, Inc.                  –
River of Life Church of Volusia          480.00
Seminole Community Church          600.00
Son Rise Community Church                  –
Stetson Baptist Church   172,361.24
The Journey at First Baptist Orange City       9,360.00
Westview Baptist Church of Sanford, Inc.     43,122.77
Shiloh Baptist Association
3 Streams Church
Ahava Baptist Church       1,240.00
Alafia Baptist Church     20,143.41
Bethany Baptist Church     40,452.17
Cedar Grove Baptist Church       3,471.00
Celebration Church                  –
Church on the Rock     15,427.25
Countryside Baptist Church       3,136.15
Crossroads Baptist Church of Lithia       8,383.62
Dover First Baptist Church   104,016.33
East Thonotosassa Baptist Church     60,180.05
Eastside Baptist Church     17,853.82
First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale          520.48
First Baptist Church of Midway       2,832.40
First Baptist Church of Plant City   254,041.02
First Call at Sydney Baptist Church                  –
Free Rider Fellowship       3,444.88
Grace and Truth Family Baptist Church                  –
Graceway Church of Plant City, Inc.       2,248.86
Hopewell Baptist Church     32,481.00
Iglesia Nueva Jerusalem
Knights Baptist Church       1,800.00
Lebanon Baptist Church       2,318.00
Liberty Southern Baptist Church                  –
Mt. Olive Baptist Church       4,484.75
New City Church of Plant City          200.00
Northside Baptist Church       1,110.30
Oakwood Baptist Church          600.00
Parkway Baptist                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista la Fe                  –
Shiloh Baptist Church       8,500.00
SonLife Baptist Church       1,641.42
The First Baptist Church of Durant                  –
Turkey Creek First Baptist Church     41,439.98
West Thonotosassa Baptist Church          300.00
Whitehurst Road Baptist Church       4,658.45
Winston Baptist Church          768.00
South Florida Baptist Association
Ardella Baptist Church, Inc.       5,400.00
Bethel Baptist Church     61,257.60
Blessed Hope Baptist Church                  –
Borinquen                  –
Bovoni Baptist Church                  –
Carter’s Baptist Church       9,227.12
Christ Memorial Baptist Church       2,800.00
City Place Church                  –
Crestview Baptist Church       8,500.00
Eastside Baptist Church       2,532.14
Eastside Hispanic Mission                  –
Eaton Park First Baptist Church          600.00
Edgewood Baptist Church                  –
Faith Baptist Church                  –
Faith Temple Progressive Baptist Church          160.00
First Baptist Church of Bartow     56,688.08
First Baptist Church of Bradley     18,909.85
Fuel Community Church       6,925.76
Gapway Baptist Church     18,318.16
Gibsonia Baptist Church       2,030.60
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church       3,000.00
Great Commission Worship Center          637.11
Green Pond Baptist Church     22,351.17
Griffin Baptist Church       9,461.70
Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.
Highland City First Baptist Church                  –
Homeland First Baptist Church       3,754.68
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Lake Ruth
Iglesia Bautista La Promesa       2,683.68
Iglesia Bautista Unidos Por Fe       3,992.56
Imperial Lakes First Baptist       6,361.36
Kathleen Baptist Church     86,552.44
KBC en Espanol          521.61
Lake Garfield First Baptist Church                  –
Lake Ruth Baptist Church       3,668.00
Lakeland Baptist Deaf Church       1,758.00
Lakes Church   228,000.00
LifePoint Fellowship                  –
Lighthouse Baptist Church, Inc.          100.00
Main Street Baptist Church     13,971.58
Medulla Baptist Church     38,822.13
Mont Sion Baptist Church, Inc.                  –
Mt. Olive Baptist Church       1,077.83
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church       9,936.22
Mulberry First Baptist Church     15,200.00
New Beginning                  –
New Home Baptist Church     16,307.66
New Horizons Baptist Church          456.00
Northside Baptist Church       1,800.00
Outreach Baptist Church                  –
Parkview Baptist Church       7,000.00
Peace Creek Baptist Church       1,294.41
Philippine International Christian Fellowship       4,680.27
Pine Grove Baptist Church                  –
Pine Grove Hispanic Church                  –
Polk City First Baptist Church     48,960.87
Primera Iglesia Bautista Voz de Salvacion                  –
Redemption Church          750.00
Reynolds Road Baptist Church          700.00
Scott Lake Baptist Church   119,238.27
Southside Baptist Church                  –
Southside Baptist Church       4,406.00
The First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, Inc.     50,004.69
The King’s Church       5,626.45
Trinity Baptist Church       1,350.00
United Community Church                  –
University Church                  –
Webster Memorial Baptist Church                  –
Wildwood Baptist Church          400.00
Willow Oak Baptist Church                  –
Zion Hope Baptist Church          500.00
St. Johns River Baptist Association
Anastasia Baptist Church   289,285.71
Anastasia Baptist Church SR 16 Campus                  –
Ancient City Baptist Church     31,564.75
Bethel Baptist Church Of Palm Coast                  –
Beulah Baptist Church       3,401.65
Bostwick Missionary Baptist Church          900.00
Calvary Baptist Church       5,442.16
College Park Baptist Church     14,205.17
Crescent Beach Baptist Church     34,022.60
Crescent City First Baptist Church       6,000.00
Cross Road Community Church          340.00
Decoy Baptist Church       2,400.00
Dunham Woods Baptist Church       4,502.00
Dunns Creek Baptist Church     16,052.50
First Baptist Church of Bunnell     16,109.73
First Baptist Church of Hastings       9,774.74
First Baptist Church of Palatka     33,596.00
First Baptist Church of Pomona Park       5,663.00
First Baptist Church of Welaka, Inc.       7,098.72
Flagler West Community Church       4,093.09
Francis Baptist Church     20,784.00
Grace Community Church       1,119.98
Hillcrest Baptist Church       1,918.00
Iglesia Bautista Anastasia                  –
Iglesia Jesucristo es mi Refugio                  –
Interlachen First Baptist Church     30,816.16
Life Church       6,715.53
McDowell Baptist Church       7,777.70
Midway Baptist Church of Palatka, Inc.       2,916.43
Moultrie Baptist Church     12,356.32
Mt. Olive Baptist Church          100.00
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church       2,000.00
New Cross Creek Baptist Church          991.87
Oak Avenue First Baptist Church       1,460.00
Palm Coast Community Church       5,500.00
Paran Baptist Church                  –
Parkview Baptist Church          250.00
Peniel Baptist Church     21,200.07
Petra Baptist Church          600.00
Providence Baptist Church     14,549.00
Refuge Bible Fellowship       2,400.00
River Road Baptist Church       2,417.76
San Mateo First Baptist Church       1,007.80
Satsuma First Baptist Church          675.00
Slavic Baptist Church of Palm Coast       1,500.00
South Putnam Church, Inc.       1,800.00
Southside Baptist Church     23,422.38
St. Johns Baptist Church       4,187.75
Trinity Baptist Church       1,484.54
Turning Point at Calvary     28,000.00
Westside Baptist Church       1,650.00
Woodlawn Baptist Church     26,875.17
Sumter Baptist Association
Adamsville Baptist Church       1,500.00
Center Hill First Baptist Church                  –
Coleman First Baptist Church          992.60
Cornerstone Community Baptist Church       2,083.00
First Baptist Church of Bushnell     27,830.74
First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee                  –
First Baptist Church of Linden     13,382.57
First Baptist Church of Oxford     16,550.00
First Baptist Church of Sumterville                  –
First Baptist Church of Webster     25,098.92
First Baptist Church of Wildwood   109,028.23
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church       3,146.49
Wahoo First Baptist Church     12,000.00
Suncoast Baptist Association
Abundant Life Community                  –
Anclote River Baptist Church          150.00
Arabic Evangelical Church                  –
Assembly of One People
Azalea Baptist Church          543.95
Bay Cities Fellowship       2,505.00
Bayview Baptist Church of Clearwater, Inc.                  –
Calvary Baptist Church   545,273.00
Calvary Baptist Church       2,119.09
Campbell Park Community Church          180.00
Clearview Baptist Church       6,189.00
Clearwater Chinese Christian Church                  –
Countryside Baptist Church     50,318.22
Crossroads Baptist Church     17,276.86
Eagle’s Landing Baptist Church       1,833.26
Faith Fellowship of St. Petersburg, Inc.                  –
Fifth Avenue Baptist Church       2,771.00
First Baptist Church of New Port Richey     57,001.17
First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg                  –
First Baptist Church Pinellas Park       2,400.00
First Mount Pilgrim Evangelical Mission Baptist Church                  –
Freedom Square
Gateway Baptist Church       4,256.34
Grace Community Church            52.00
Grace Connection @ Pasadena Baptist Church                  –
Gulf Coast Fellowship       9,422.73
Iglesia Bautista Cristo La Roca Solida                  –
Iglesia Bautista El Redentor
Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tabernaculo De La Fe          500.00
Iglesia El Camino Del Senor                  –
Indian Rocks en Espanol
Indian Rocks First Baptist Church   150,000.00
Integrated Health Services Assisted Living Facility
International Baptist Bible Fellowship
Journey’s Edge Church            20.00
Keene Terrace Baptist Church     10,876.03
Kings Highway
Lake Maggiore Baptist Church          500.00
Lifebridge Church       2,880.00
Mision Bautista Hispana Gracia
Mission City Church                  –
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church       1,800.00
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist                  –
New Beginnings                  –
New Covenant Baptist Church                  –
New Creation Christian Church          300.00
New Path Community Church
New Philadelphia Christian Center
New Philadelphia Worship Center       5,875.00
North Dunedin Baptist Church     19,854.12
North East Park Baptist Church     10,681.00
Norwood Baptist Church                  –
Ozona Community Church       4,614.45
Pasadena Manor
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church                  –
Redeemer Baptist Church            99.36
Reliance Church                  –
Safety Harbor First Baptist Church       3,074.25
Salvation Bikers Church                  –
Sanctification Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Sea Breeze Community Church                  –
Seminole First Baptist Church     65,194.10
Skycrest Community Church       3,000.00
Southside Tabernacle Baptist                  –
Tampabay Chinese Baptist Church
Tarpon Springs First Baptist Church
The Island Chapel     29,782.57
The Lighthouse at Friendship Baptist Church          250.00
The Living Church          600.00
The Peoples Church CrossWay Worship Center       1,170.00
The Point Church       7,509.00
The Rock of Tampa Bay                  –
Vietnamese Baptist Church at Pinellas, Inc.                  –
Suwannee Baptist Association
Antioch Baptist Church     12,980.37
Bellville Community Baptist Church       4,769.44
Beulah Baptist Church       3,792.73
Bright Pond Baptist Church                  –
Calvary Baptist Church       2,103.65
Clayland Baptist Church                  –
Corinth Baptist Church                  –
Divonia Baptist Church          700.00
Dowling Park First Baptist Church     13,478.00
First Baptist Church of Branford     20,883.96
First Baptist Church of Jasper     16,216.87
First Baptist Church of Live Oak   120,000.00
Friendship Baptist Church       8,981.58
Jennings Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Journey Church                  –
Luraville Baptist Church       5,854.00
Mary Belle Baptist Church       2,648.00
Mt. Beulah Baptist Church       4,161.55
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church       2,652.00
Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Live Oak, Inc     29,500.72
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church          825.00
New Hope Baptist Church     19,688.26
O’Brien Baptist Church       2,500.00
Orange Baptist Church       3,745.17
Peace Baptist Church          716.00
Philadelphia Baptist Church       4,500.00
Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church       5,972.04
Pinemount Baptist Church     13,565.50
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church       3,443.00
Rocky Sink Baptist Church       1,674.82
Rosemary Baptist Church          939.59
Shady Grove Baptist Church                  –
Southside Baptist Church          300.00
Sunrise Baptist Church                  –
Suwannee Station Baptist Church                  –
The Orchard Live Oak
Tiger Lake Baptist Church                  –
Union Baptist Church       5,240.92
Wellborn Baptist Church     26,828.35
Westside Baptist Church       2,073.66
Westwood Baptist Church     96,420.73
Tampa Bay Baptist Association
40th Street Baptist Church                  –
Agua Viva Spanish Mission       1,096.12
Aletheia Tampa       5,200.00
Assemblee de la Grace                  –
Balm Baptist Church                  –
Bay Life Church       8,400.00
Bayshore Baptist Church            22.50
Bell Shoals Apollo Beach Baptist Church                  –
Bell Shoals Baptist Church       8,087.68
Bell Shoals Baptist Church South Riverview Campus
Bell Shoals Iglesia Hispana                  –
Belmont Baptist Church     11,788.00
Bible Church International       2,680.85
Browning Road  Baptist Church          500.00
Buchanan Baptist Church                  –
Calvary Church                  –
Carmel Friendship Baptist Church                  –
Carrollwood Baptist Church     53,967.41
Causeway Baptist Church          166.12
Central Baptist Church                  –
Chin Christian Community of Tampa                  –
Christ Fellowship of Tampa       2,200.00
Christian Outreach Ministry of Ruskin          380.92
Church of the Way                  –
Citrus Park First Baptist Church                  –
Concord Baptist Church          275.00
Cornerstone Baptist Church of Brandon, Inc.     20,400.00
Covenant Catalytic Church                  –
Covenant Life Church       6,000.00
Darby Community Church          865.54
East Chelsea Baptist Church       1,800.00
Eben-Ezer Baptist Haitian Church                  –
Eglise Baptiste Missionnaire De La Parole Vivante       2,871.88
Eglise Bethel Haitienne de Brandon          350.00
Eglise Haitienne Gethsemane                  –
El Bethel Baptist Church                  –
Element Church          427.67
El-Shaddai Baptist Church                  –
Ethiopian Evangelical Mission
Exciting Central Tampa Baptist Church       2,520.87
Faith Baptist Church       1,099.00
Fellowship Baptist Church of Valrico       3,034.56
First Baptist Church of Brandon     57,692.03
First Baptist Church of Port Tampa       6,984.48
First Baptist Church of Tampa     80,731.34
First Baptist Church Wimauma       1,583.44
First Calvary Family Life Ministry
First Community Christian Church          405.00
FishHawk Fellowship                  –
Friendship Baptist Church     10,884.80
Good News Baptist Church                  –
Grace and Mercy Haitian Baptist Church          200.00
Great Commission Baptist Church
Hay Una Esperanza en Jesucristo                  –
Heritage Baptist Church of Brandon       1,600.00
Higher Heights Christian Center                  –
Highland Pines First Missionary Baptist Church          900.00
Hill City Church                  –
Idlewild Baptist Church   403,164.99
Idlewild en Espanol
Iglesia Bautista Amishalom                  –
Iglesia Bautista Bethel          900.00
Iglesia Bautista de Carrollwood       1,060.53
Iglesia Bautista El Camino                  –
Iglesia Bautista La Nueva Esperanza          809.00
Iglesia Bautista Misionera          150.00
Iglesia Bautista Peniel de Wimauma       5,076.70
Iglesia Bautista Unidos en Cristo, Inc.       3,600.00
Iglesia en Mision                  –
Jesus’ Heart Baptist Church                  –
Journey Church          250.00
Keystone Korean Baptist Church       1,200.00
Kings Avenue Baptist Church       8,581.00
Korean Baptist Church of Tampa          600.00
Life Changing Bible Church                  –
Life Springs Baptist Church                  –
Living Faith Bible Fellowship       2,000.00
Livingwaters International Community Church          600.00
Lutz First Baptist Church     23,066.91
MacFarlane Park Spanish Church       1,200.00
Manhattan Baptist Church       6,586.87
Mission Hill Church     34,814.45
Mission Hill, Six Mile Creek Campus
Mission House Church          250.00
Myrtle Lake Baptist Church       8,468.08
New Beginnings Baptist Church          670.48
New Berean Baptist Church       1,836.00
New City Church          600.00
New Covenant Family Center          600.00
New Fellowship Baptist Church                  –
New Jerusalem Haitian Baptist Church       4,400.00
New Light Church                  –
New St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church                  –
New Tampa Baptist Church                  –
New Victory Baptist Church       1,300.00
No Greater Love Baptist Church       3,900.00
North Pointe Church       2,400.00
North Rome Baptist Church                  –
Northgate Baptist Church       5,672.97
Northside Baptist Church of Ruskin     16,918.68
Northwest Community Church                  –
Oak Park Baptist Church          970.00
Open Arms Urban Ministries          300.00
Overflow Church       1,200.00
Palabra de Vida-Word of Life-Spanish Church
Palm Avenue Baptist Church       1,107.23
Premiere Eglise Baptiste Haitienne de Riverview                  –
Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana de Brandon
Rebirth Missionary Baptist Church                  –
Relevant Church                  –
Revelation Community Missionary Baptist Church          250.00
Riverdale Baptist Church                  –
Riverstone Church                  –
Riverview First Baptist Church     27,547.71
Rocky Creek Baptist Church                  –
Seminole Heights Baptist Church       5,458.33
Sheldon Road Baptist Church     13,712.22
Simmons Loop Baptist Church       9,338.80
Sobre La Roca Baptist Church       1,324.00
South Bay Church – Apollo Beach
South Bay Community Church                  –
South Hills Church Inc       6,352.00
South Tampa Fellowship       6,000.00
Southside Baptist Church     26,770.34
Southside Baptist Church       1,273.06
Sun City First Baptist Church          205.00
Sunlake Baptist Church       7,712.75
Tampa Shores Baptist Church                  –
Temple Crest Haitian          300.00
The Church at Odessa, Inc.     15,600.00
The Crossing Church     12,000.00
The Gathering Church                  –
The Harbor Church          100.00
The Height Church                  –
The Heights Church          500.00
The Journey Church of Lithia, Inc.                  –
The Palms Community Church          200.00
The Peace Baptist Church          500.00
Tropical Acres Baptist Church
Unity Haitian Baptist Church                  –
University Baptist Church       1,825.40
University Haitian Baptist Church          250.00
Waters Avenue Baptist Church                  –
Wellspring Community Church                  –
Wellswood Baptist Church                  –
Wesley Chapel First Baptist Church                  –
West Broad Street Baptist Church       9,965.67
West Shore Baptist Church       3,454.21
Wilderness Lake Church       1,590.96
Wiregrass Church       3,090.69
Taylor Baptist Association
Athena Baptist Church     10,669.00
Blue Creek Baptist Church     18,243.48
Calvary Baptist Church     27,907.32
Cornerstone Fellowship Church                  –
Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship     34,057.38
First Baptist Church of Perry     71,597.78
Lakeside Baptist Church     14,616.71
Midway Baptist Church       1,749.29
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church       7,737.22
New Home Baptist Church     25,230.51
Oakland Baptist Church                  –
Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church          713.24
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church       4,850.00
Salem Baptist Church of Salem, FL Inc     37,608.98
San Pedro Baptist Church          600.00
Shady Grove Baptist Church       3,216.15
Southside Baptist Church     16,707.15
Treasure Coast Baptist Association
Agape Fellowship Baptist Church       1,129.00
Central Baptist Church       9,800.00
Centro Cristiano de Restauracion, Inc.       1,200.00
Chapel By The Sea          250.00
Chapel in the Woods Cowboy Church
Church Family of God
Coastal Community Church of Indian River, Inc.       1,200.00
Cornerstone Baptist Fellowship       7,755.30
Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church       3,800.00
Discovery Church       1,800.00
Driftwood Church at the Beach                  –
Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Rocher da la Delivrance
Eglise Baptiste Pierre Angulaire
El Bethel Tabernacle Baptist Church                  –
El Shaddai Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Emmaus Haitian Baptist Church
Fairlawn Church                  –
Fellsmere First Baptist Church       2,119.60
Fellsmere Iglesia Bautista                  –
First Baptist Church Fort Pierce       7,262.15
First Baptist Church of Jensen Beach     17,490.00
First Baptist Church of Vero Beach     10,302.24
First Baptist Church of Wabasso       6,044.90
First Haitian Baptist Church                  –
Fort Pierce Korean Baptist Church          900.00
Freedom Church       8,345.00
Glendale Baptist Church       3,983.09
Grace Church       2,019.43
Grace Gathering                  –
Grace Life of Vero Beach                  –
Harmony Haitian Church of Stuart
Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Salvacion                  –
Iglesia Bautista Jesucristo El Camino                  –
Iglesia Bautista Port San Lucie
Iglesia Biblica Bautista       1,200.00
Iglesia de Jesucristo La Gran Comision          225.00
Iglesia Lugares Celestiales          225.00
Indiantown Baptist Church       3,304.00
Indiantown Primera Iglesia                  –
King’s Baptist Church          400.00
La Place De La Grace                  –
Lakeside Fellowship Church          900.00
Life Changing Ministries
LifeQuest Church                  –
Midway Road Baptist Church       7,800.00
Mision Bautista De Hobe Sound                  –
New Hope Baptist Church                  –
North Stuart Baptist Church       2,067.40
Omega Baptist Church of Pentecost (OBCOP)                  –
Orange Avenue Baptist Church     14,458.16
Parkview Baptist Church     18,413.66
Port St. Lucie First Baptist Church                  –
Premiere Eglise Baptist Haitienne de Vero Beach          375.00
Primera Iglesia Bautista de Port St. Lucie                  –
Remade Church                  –
Sebastian River Baptist Church       3,538.45
Southside Baptist Church          250.00
Stuart First Baptist Church     29,361.03
Tabernacle of God                  –
Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista Monte Sion Vero Beach Inc.          450.00
The Crossing, A Network of Community Churches
The Genesis Church of Vero Beach     10,008.00
Tropical Farms Baptist Church     50,073.13
Victory Kreol Baptist Church
Walton Road Baptist Church       1,250.97
Westside Baptist Church     12,000.00
Yedarm Korean Baptist Church, Corp.                  –
Walton County Baptist Association
Argyle Baptist Church Inc.          181.30
Baldwin Avenue Southern Baptist Church       6,959.46
Bethel Baptist Church          600.00
Calvary Baptist Church       2,408.03
Caney Creek Baptist Church                  –
Cluster Springs Baptist Church          810.00
Darlington Baptist Church       5,806.82
DeFuniak Springs First Baptist Church     48,789.28
East Baptist Church     11,360.88
Faith Baptist Church       8,076.14
First Baptist Church of Mossy Head       9,502.88
Freeport First Baptist Church       2,078.00
Friendship Baptist Church     16,848.52
Gaskin First Baptist Church       4,208.10
Indian Creek Baptist Church       4,203.47
Knox Hill Baptist Church                  –
Liberty First Baptist Church       1,575.00
New Day Church          500.00
New Harmony Baptist Church       9,031.22
Oak Grove Baptist Church                  –
Paxton Baptist Church       8,195.85
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church     11,803.00
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church     27,327.13
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church       3,028.86
Red Bay Baptist Church          580.00
Seagrove Baptist Church     52,599.94
Southwide Baptist Church                  –
Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church
Westside Baptist Church       1,943.50
Woodlawn First Baptist Church          600.00
West Florida Baptist Association
Blue Lake Baptist Church     19,239.36
Eastside Baptist Church          536.00
Ebenezer Baptist Church       1,131.00
Ebro Baptist Church       2,469.54
First Baptist Church of Chipley   248,217.69
First Baptist Church of Vernon                  –
Holmes Creek Southern Baptist Church     12,000.00
Live Oak Baptist Church                  –
New Orange Baptist Church          599.14
New Prospect Baptist Church       4,578.00
Oakie Ridge Baptist Church       1,000.00
Orange Hill Baptist Church       4,325.31
Poplar Springs Baptist Church       6,007.17
Shiloh Baptist Church     55,011.64
Sunny Hills First Baptist Church                  –
Unity Baptist Church       4,365.66
Wausau Community Bible Church                  –
Miscellaneous Contributions
Florida Baptist Foundation     56,007.69
Florida CP Endowment   215,772.00
Miscellaneous Contributions     24,763.67
Richland Baptist Church       1,970.61
South Walton First Baptist Church          300.00
FBC Admin
